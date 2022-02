American City Business Journals

Sprouts Farmers Market plans to open a location in Manassas, the second of what it hopes will be many locations across Greater Washington. The Phoenix-based chain of organic-centric grocery stores has inked a deal to lease 26,300 square feet of a former Marshalls space at Manaport Plaza. It will join of other retailers Advance Auto Parts, Gabe's, McKay Used Books and others in the roughly 250,000-square foot retail center at 8345-8443 Sudley Road.