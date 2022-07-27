The Ontario Museum Association celebrates its 50th Anniversary

Ontario Museum Association

TORONTO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2022 is the Ontario Museum Association’s 50th Anniversary! We are celebrating 50 years of advancing a strong museum sector for Ontario with staff and volunteers from the province’s 700 museums, galleries, and heritage sites. To commemorate this occasion, we are hosting a year-long series of online activities, culminating at the OMA Annual Conference 2022 in Hamilton in November.



The Ontario Museum Association (OMA) was established in 1972 and has a mission to strengthen capacity among institutions and individuals to build a strong, collaborative and inclusive museum sector that is vital to community life and the well-being of Ontarians, especially as we reconnect and rebuild post-pandemic.

For its members to shape and embrace the nature of museum work in service of their communities, for the past 50 years, the OMA has advocated for the vital role of Ontario's museums to society, promoted emerging best practices through professional development, strengthened a collaborative network of Ontario museums, and fostered a culture of innovation and excellence.

“I am proud to celebrate this important milestone and to recognize the OMA's 50 years of working with stakeholders—including all levels of government, related sectors and industries, and other professional organizations—to provide Ontarians with the substantial financial and social benefits of museums. Museums are key community assets and contribute to economic, educational, cultural, and social vitality. Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, our province's museums have exhibited resilience and delivered valuable engagement. Further investment in museums means they can be strong partners in reconnecting and rebuilding Ontario.”

-Cathy Molloy, OMA President

The OMA works alongside museums as they play a crucial role in shaping our understanding of the world through the knowledge they share. The OMA has committed to challenging established practices and supporting emerging areas of museum practice, including: Indigenous museology, reconciliation, diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion, and climate change.

“Museums are trusted public institutions that foster social wellbeing through authentic experiences and connections in every community across the province—urban, rural, Northern, Indigenous, east and west. They provide access to the benefits of culture and heritage, which make our communities vibrant and vital places to live, work, visit and invest. The OMA will continue to empower museums to envision and achieve the museum of the future—one that is fully responsive to community needs and can help tackle society’s greatest challenges.”

-Marie Lalonde, OMA Executive Director

We welcome everyone to join the celebration of our 50th anniversary and to visit a museum near you!

For all questions about the Ontario Museum Association and the museum community, please contact:

Marie Lalonde

Executive Director

Ontario Museum Association

416-348-8672 --Toll Free in ON 1-866-662-8672

communications@museumsontario.ca

www.museumsontario.ca



