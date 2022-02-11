U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.14
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.19
    +4.31 (+4.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.60
    +25.20 (+1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    -0.0084 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2990
    -0.7310 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,552.97
    -1,494.82 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.61
    -23.34 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Ontario Nurses' Association Secures Retention Bonus For All Front-Line Nurses, Other Measures to Address Nursing Crisis

·2 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) President Cathryn Hoy, RN has met with Premier Doug Ford for a second time and has negotiated a good-faith retention bonus for all front-line nurses in publicly funded facilities.

Ontario Nurses&#39; Association Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Nurses&#39; Association)
Ontario Nurses' Association Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Nurses' Association)

"While the Premier has not agreed to repeal Bill 124 – yet – we have negotiated concrete commitments to implement several measures to fix Ontario's serious nursing shortage," says Hoy. "The government will resurrect the Late-Career Nursing Initiative, the New Graduate program, and will work with the Ontario Hospital Association to ensure exhausted nurses can take vacation. While the Premier has not agreed to repeal Bill 124 at this time, it is not off the table for further discussion and ONA will press the Premier on this issue."

Hoy says, "We will continue to meet with the government and we are pleased with the commitment today to collaborate with ONA on ongoing programs to retain nurses."

Hoy notes that, "The retention bonus negotiated today is for a lump-sum, $5,000 payment and the Premier indicated that this will go to the Treasury Board as early as next week for approval and further details on implementation."

There is further consultation planned, including initial conversations about fast-tracking RPN-to-RN bridging programs and ensuring a speedier process for IENs to enter the workforce. ONA also raised the need for more full-time nursing positions – with a target of 70% full-time – and the Premier did not disagree.

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as more than 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c4200.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why ProQR Therapeutics Is Crashing Today

    Sepofarsen's failure to meet efficacy endpoints in the Illuminate trial isn't sitting well with investors.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 70% (or More)

    What to make of the markets this year? 2022 started with a sharp drop, and we’re still seeing increased volatility, with large intraday swings in the main indexes. But where January was noted for showing four weeks in a row of net losses, February hasn’t been so hard on investors. Looking at the situation from Goldman Sachs, global chief equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer notes several points. First, that January's jobs report was far better than expected, indicating economic strength, and seco

  • This Analyst Goes Back to the Future to Recommend Cassava Stock

    Six months ago Cassava Sciences (SAVA) had a problem. A citizen petition was logged with the FDA calling for a halt on the company's simufilam drug for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. The petition highlighted the fact that the positive data was based on the findings of a single third-party academic laboratory, while also alleging that some of the results displayed signs the data was being manipulated. While the allegations sounded serious, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani didn't think inves

  • Why Novavax Stock Got a Shot in the Arm Friday

    In contrast to the wider stock market, shares of vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were cruising higher on Friday. The company's stock was up by 1.2% in midafternoon trading, against the nearly 2% decline of the S&P 500 index, on positive news about its coronavirus vaccine. On Thursday after market hours, Novavax announced that its NVX-CoV2373 achieved its primary effectiveness endpoint in a phase 3 clinical trial involving adolescents.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Down Over 50%

    Who doesn’t like a bargain? In these days, with price inflation hitting hard, we all want to find the best price on every purchase – and that includes our stock purchases. Bargain-conscious investors can still find those fundamentally solid stocks that are trading low; this is the essence of successful stock investing. To make it easy, we’ve done some of the background research. We’ve located three stocks that are down 50% or more, and confirmed that these are Strong Buy stocks, that have gotten

  • Can Anyone Challenge Pfizer's Covid Dominance? Why These Biotechs Say Yes

    Drug behemoth Pfizer was the first to launch a Covid antiviral pill — but a pack of small biotech stocks are already nipping at its heels.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech to delay seeking authorization of their COVID-19 shot in young children

    Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said Friday they are continuing to test their COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 6 months old and 4 years old and will now wait until April when they believe they will have clinical data evaluating three doses to seek emergency authorization in the U.S. This announcement comes less than two weeks after the companies submitted an application for emergency authorization to the Food and Drug Administration for this age group based on data using the first tw

  • Novavax says its Covid vaccine works in older kids. Here’s what comes next.

    As Novavax Inc. waits for regulators to approve its Covid-19 vaccine for adults in the U.S., the company has some good news concerning the younger population. The Gaithersburg biotech, which has been studying its vaccine in adolescents ages 12 through 17, said Thursday the candidate was effective in its phase 3 clinical trial. Simply put, Novavax’s vaccine candidate showed that it works in older kids by achieving that primary endpoint in the trial.

  • Novavax Says Covid Vaccine Shows 80% Efficacy in Teens Aged 12 to 17

    Novavax will submit applications for clearance of the shot's use in adolescents to global authorities in the first quarter.

  • Biden says it’s ‘probably premature’ for states to drop face-mask requirements as Nevada — including its casinos — becomes latest to do so

    President Joe Biden said it's "probably premature" for states to drop their indoor face mask requirements, as Nevada became the latest to scrap it at most places including its casinos.

  • Former Missouri student in Colorado rehab hospital after alcohol poisoning: 'Life as he knew it is gone'

    Former Missouri student Danny Santulli has permanent brain damage and is in a Colorado rehabilitation hospital, says his parents' attorney.

  • COVID-19 in Hattiesburg: Hospitalizations down, daily case average up

    COVID-19 hospitalizations were down in the Hub City this week, but the daily average of COVID-19 cases trended upwards.

  • The sad and sorry story of Dolly the diseased and doomed dinosaur

    In a warm and humid Jurassic Period landscape lush with plant and animal life in what is now southwest Montana, an adolescent long-necked dinosaur was miserably sick with flu and pneumonia-like symptoms - probably feverish and lethargic with labored breathing, coughing, sneezing and diarrhea. Some 150 million years later, the skeletal remains of that unfortunate beast, nicknamed "Dolly," represent the first-known dinosaur with evidence of respiratory illness - abnormal growths resembling fossilized broccoli on three neck bones that formed in response to an infection in air sacs linked to its lungs. Scientists said on Thursday the dinosaur appears to have suffered from a fungal infection similar to aspergillosis, a common respiratory illness often fatal to modern birds and reptiles that sometimes causes bone infections.

  • Patient Success Story: Beating Stage IV Lung Cancer

    AJ Patel had six months to live. Eight years later, he tells us how biomarker testing changed everything.

  • FDA Advisers Say Agency Shouldn’t Approve China-Developed Cancer Drug Now

    A panel advising U.S. drug regulators said Eli Lilly and Co. and its Chinese partner should conduct more studies of a proposed new lung-cancer drug before approval because of concerns about the medicine’s testing in China.

  • Novavax says protein vaccine works for kids as young as 12

    Novavax announced Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine proved safe and effective in a study of 12- to 17-year-olds. Novavax makes a protein-based vaccine -- a different type than the most widely used shots -- that’s a late arrival to the COVID-19 arsenal. Its shots have been cleared for use in adults by regulators in Britain, Europe and elsewhere and by the World Health Organization, and are under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Walters: Pig heart transplant patient continues to survive, begins physical therapy

    David Bennett, 57, of Maryland received a pig heart in a transplant on Jan. 7. He continues to recover and the heart is working as expected thus far.

  • CDC directs vaccine makers to prep for shots for children below 5 by Feb. 21, as FDA advisory meeting looms

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has directed COVID-19 vaccine providers to get ready to receive shots for children below the age of 5 by Feb. 21, a week after the regulator is expected to make a recommendation on the matter.

  • They rushed to get IUDs before Trump took office. Five years later, would they do it again?

    When Kelli Russell Agodon scheduled her IUD insertion for a Friday in January 2017, she didn't initially put together that she had made the appointment for the same day Donald Trump would be inaugurated as president. In fact, she had forgotten all about it until she turned on the radio in her car on the drive from her home in Port Ludlow, Wash., to her gynecologist's office. "All of a sudden I realized I had made the appointment at the exact time," said Agodon, 53.Subscribe to The Post Most news

  • Fake N95 and KN95 masks are everywhere—here's how to spot them and where to buy real ones

    Counterfeit N95 and KN95 masks are flooding the market. Here's how to tell if a respirator is real or fake, and how to buy a NIOSH-approved mask.