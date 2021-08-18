U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.50
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,259.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,993.25
    -4.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,180.00
    +5.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.54
    -0.05 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5290
    -0.0460 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,986.35
    -1,276.75 (-2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.27
    -57.08 (-4.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,557.91
    +133.44 (+0.49%)
     

Ontario nurses welcome the province's announcement and call for a stronger vaccine mandate and action on vaccine certificates

·3 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario government's new directive to implement vaccine policies in hospitals, ambulatory services, and community and home care services – added to the earlier directive on long-term care – is a step in the right direction, says the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO). However, the association says it doesn't achieve the goal of mandatory vaccination that is necessary to protect patients against the dominant Delta variant, as it allows anyone who wishes to substitute vaccination with rapid testing and an educational session. RNAO also says the directive must be applied to all health-care workers in all health sectors, including primary care. It is also missing the implementation of a vaccine passport / certificate that is essential for the safe reopening of the economy.

"Proof of full vaccination must be provided and the only exception should be for people with a medical exemption," says RNAO President Morgan Hoffarth, adding that "medically exempted staff must be required to present proof of a negative test, a minimum of twice a week (or 24 to 48 hours prior to work for part-time and casual workers), not just once a week as the government indicated. These are crucial steps to prevent further spread of a highly transmissible variant," insists Hoffarth.

With schools reopening in a few short weeks, RNAO is pleased the government announced mandatory immunization disclosure policies for the education sector but again insists the only exception should be for medical reasons. "We look forward to details from the ministry of education and ministry of colleges and universities regarding the new vaccine policies – and RNAO expects these to extend from daycare all the way through to universities and colleges," adds Hoffarth urging that "the plan must include mandatory indoor masking for children ages two and up in kindergarten and daycare centres."

RNAO says mandatory masking for all children and education staff, mandatory immunization policies for staff, alongside other essential measures such as physical distancing, cohorting and ventilation, will ensure a return to school that is as safe as possible in the face of what Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore calls a "difficult fall."

"We commend the government for pausing the move out of step three of its reopening plan," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun, adding that "now is the time to remain extremely vigilant and get vaccines into arms, not to relax any measures."

While RNAO is pleased to see the focus on vaccination in health care and education, there was no mention of vaccine passports or certificates. "A #VaccinePassport is essential policy to protect Ontarians and businesses," says Grinspun. "Mandating vaccine certificates to access risky indoor non-essential services and long-distance travel will keep the workforce safe, energize dormant sectors of the economy and protect businesses that implement these measures," adds Grinspun.

As Dr. Moore noted, the drop in vaccine uptake and the rise in new infections requires action now. Speed is of the essence, and Sept. 7 – the date when the vaccine policies take effect – is a month too late. RNAO called for mandatory vaccination on July 15.

RNAO urges all eligible Ontarians to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and our communities. RNAO welcomes a third dose for specific immunocompromised individuals and for those in high-risk settings. Immunization is our way out of this long, devastating pandemic.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public they serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/17/c8277.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Rallied Today

    A new regulatory authorization and a potentially soon-to-be-announced plan for booster shots drove investors to ramp up their purchases of the popular biotech stock.

  • Top donor of Florida’s Ron DeSantis invests in COVID drug that governor promotes

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has been criticized for opposing mask mandates and vaccine passports — is now touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a top donor's company has invested millions of dollars.

  • U.S. to Extend Travel Mask Mandate Until January: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. plans to extend mask requirements for travelers on airplanes, trains and buses, and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18, Reuters reported, citing three unidentified sources.The U.S. government is poised to being offering booster shots as soon as next month. Morgan Stanley is stepping up efforts to ensure employees comply with its rule that they be vaccinated to enter its buildings.Apple Inc. will increase testing of both corporate and retail employees and has r

  • Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. have all been found to be highly effective. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.RELATED: If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be

  • Why Sesen Bio Stock Fell off a Cliff Monday

    Such was the case with ambitious biotech Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN), which saw its share price decline by a queasy 42% on Monday following continued fallout from a very discouraging communication from the FDA. A few hours short of market close on Friday, Sesen Bio announced that it received a Complete Response Letter from the healthcare regulator about its leading drug candidate, Vicineum. The FDA was the bearer of bad news, informing that company that it could not approve Vicineum "in its present form."

  • The U.S. is reportedly preparing to give COVID-19 booster shots for everyone who qualifies

    All Americans may soon qualify for a COVID-19 booster shot, according to multiple media reports, as the number of new cases continues to rise above pre-vaccination levels.

  • Aurinia Answers 'What's Next?' And Investors Punish AUPH Stock

    Aurinia snagged a pair of early-stage drugs for roughly $6.8 million on Tuesday, but AUPH stock tumbled toward a key metric.

  • Why Carnival Stock Kept Dropping Monday

    Last week, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) announced that it had a COVID-19 outbreak involving 27 people on one of its operating cruise ships. The drop continued today, even after the company put out updated safety protocols over the weekend. Carnival shares dropped another 4% early Monday, but the stock pared its decline and remained down slightly more than 2% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.

  • Pfizer Stock Heats Up On Booster Shot OK, But Is It A Buy Amid Its Climax-Run?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company won authorization to offer Covid vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised people?

  • Eli Lilly creates neuroscience and immunology business units

    Eli Lilly & Co. announced Tuesday that it will split its Lilly Bio-Medicines division into two business units: Lilly Neuroscience and Lilly Immunology, effective September 5. Lilly Neuroscience will be led by Anne White, currently president of Lilly Oncology, now responsible for launched products and the unit's phase 3 portfolio in pain and neurodegeneration, including the potential launch of an Alzheimer's drug, donanemab. Loxo Oncology at Lilly Chief Executive Jacob Van Naarden will now add pr

  • GOP Senator Railed Against Vax, Caught COVID, Then Hid It From Dem Colleagues

    Wisconsin.govA Republican state senator who has proven to be one of Wisconsin’s most virulent critics of mask and vaccine mandates became sick enough to be hospitalized last week after contracting COVID-19, his office confirmed to The Daily Beast.What’s more, a possibly infectious Sen. André Jacque, who testified maskless during a Joint Senate and Assembly Education Committee meeting last Wednesday at the statehouse in Madison, neglected to inform his colleagues about their potential exposure—an

  • Older Canadian seniors to get an extra $500 this week

    They need to be eligible for Old Age Security in June 2021 and born on or before June 30, 1947.

  • Psyched: Atai Launches 'Salvia Divinorum' Subsidiary, Mindset, Psilera and Wesana's Preclinical Trials, Origin Raises $5M

    Atai Life Sciences Launches New Salvia Divinorum Subsidiary Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) announced the launch of a new subsidiary that will research Salvinorin A, the active compound in salvia divinorum, a hallucinogenic herb native to Central America. Revixia Life Sciences is the newest addition to Atai’s portfolio. The companies expect to begin clinical trials on Salvinorin A in the second half of 2022. Salvinorin A has been described as a dissociative psychedelic that differs from “class

  • U.S. children covid hospitalizations hit ‘highest levels we’ve ever seen’: Doctor

    Dr. Cedric Dark, Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine & Board Member with Doctors for America, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The Benefits of Being a Morning Person May Make You Reconsider Staying Up Late

    Apparently, the early bird does get the worm, and experts explain why.

  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the Treatment of Dynamic Gait and Balance Deficits Following a Stroke

    NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that it has received Breakthrough Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its PoNS™ device with the proposed indication for use as a temporary treatment of dynamic gait and balance deficits due to symptoms from stroke, to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeu

  • Merck's Belzutifan Wins FDA Approval As First Drug For Rare VHL Tumors

    The FDA on Friday approved Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) belzutifan for patients with the rare disorder known as von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease. VHL is a rare genetic disease that causes tumors and cysts to grow throughout the body. Belzutifan was one of the most lucrative assets Merck picked up through its 2019 Peloton buy. The FDA's decision comes well ahead of the expected September 15 action date, and it includes a surprisingly broader label beyond just renal cell carcinoma patients. Belzuti

  • January Jones, 43, And Her Sculpted Abs Are Living It Up In A Pink Bikini On Instagram

    She's a fan of barre, Pilates, and yoga.

  • As Covid Cases Spread, Vaccines Won’t Be Enough

    Analysts at Jefferies say that a substantial commercial opportunity remains for the company that develops a good Covid-19 therapeutic.

  • Biden administration to advise COVID vaccine boosters for most Americans at 8 months

    The Biden administration is coalescing around a plan to give COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans, the New York Times first reported Monday night.What to expect: The booster shots would likely be given in the order the initial round of vaccines were administered, or around eight months after someone received the first two mRNA shots or the single Johnson & Johnson jab, a Biden administration official told Axios. This could potentially begin in late September.Get market news worthy of your ti