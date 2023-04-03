U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.21
    +16.90 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,623.51
    +349.36 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,192.39
    -29.52 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.20
    +5.72 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.36
    +4.69 (+6.20%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.20
    +14.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4360
    -0.0580 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2411
    +0.0079 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3440
    -0.4530 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,218.82
    -59.91 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.15
    +10.72 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,690.27
    +58.53 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Ontario One Call readies for better locate performance as Administrative Penalty regulation comes into force April 1, 2023

CNW Group
·4 min read

GUELPH, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Public safety regulator, Ontario One Call, is preparing to work closely with underground infrastructure owners/operators and excavators to usher in a new era of improved locate performance in the province of Ontario.

Ontario One Call (CNW Group/Ontario One Call)
Ontario One Call (CNW Group/Ontario One Call)

For many years, performance of locates by underground infrastructure owners/operators has declined, causing excavation project delays and slowing the pace of important construction activities, including new housing, transit and broadband projects.

Ontario One Call is an administrative authority that promotes safe excavation in Ontario (Click Before You Dig) and facilitates locate requests by excavators. The organization operates a web platform and contact centre that relays locate requests from excavators to underground infrastructure owners across the province. Last year, it processed over one million locate requests and sent over seven million notifications to municipalities, telecommunications, gas and utility companies to provide locates for the infrastructure they own or operate.

A new regulation, effective April 1, 2023, will provide Ontario One Call with the regulatory capability to issue administrative penalties for non-compliance with prescribed provisions of the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012, including digging without locates or not delivering locates within specified timelines.

"Ontario One Call will be implementing this new regulation in a very thoughtful way, relying on existing compliance tools to encourage locate performance improvement over time. In so doing, our objective is to usher in a new era of collaboration between industry participants that delivers industry performance improvement and allows projects to be completed on schedule. As such, our focus remains on ensuring individuals are aware of their responsibilities under the Act and working with them towards a common goal of compliance with the law. As a result, One Call will make every effort to educate individuals on their responsibilities under the Act, with penalties used only where appropriate in the exercise of independent discretion by Ontario One Call's assessors appointed under the Act," Jim Keech, President and CEO of Ontario One Call.

"The service we provide is vital and protects people from harm and infrastructure damage. We work closely with excavators and infrastructure owners to encourage locates be delivered on time. We have an important role to play in supporting Ontario's appetite for growth," One Call's Keech added.

"Ontario One Call plays a vital role in the success of the province's construction activities," said Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, Kaleed Rasheed. "Not only does the organization help educate the public about the need for safe digging practices, it plays a key role in helping the Ontario government deliver on some of its most critical infrastructure commitments such as new home construction, building better public transit and laying the infrastructure for high-speed internet in underserved areas. Expanding Ontario One Call's compliance tools can help support construction in Ontario by getting locates done safely and more quickly, helping the province deliver on the many infrastructure projects that are helping Ontarians and fueling our economic growth."

View Ontario One Call's Governance page to see letters between the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and the Chair of Ontario One Call on the Administrative Penalty implementation.

Background

Ontario One Call is a service-oriented regulator that acts as a communications link between underground infrastructure owners, and individuals who are planning to dig in the province of Ontario. In 2012, the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act was passed, which stipulates that anyone in the province of Ontario must contact Ontario One Call before they dig to obtain the location of underground infrastructure.

On February 13, 2023, Ontario One Call hosted a webinar for stakeholders to provide specific details on how the administrative penalty system would be implemented.  Over 800 individuals attended the session and participated in a live Q&A discussion. The organization has also met with several industry associations, presented at targeted conferences and met with interested municipal parties to further inform all participants of their obligations as they prepare for this regulatory change.

Additional resources and information can be found on Ontario One Call's website at OntarioOneCall.ca.

SOURCE Ontario One Call

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/03/c9306.html

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • Biden Has Limited Options to Respond to OPEC+’s Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s surprise move to cut 1 million barrels a day of oil production is poised to raise US fuel prices just as President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign. He has a limited range of options with which to respond.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blast

  • Home working deals blow to defence companies in race with Russia and China

    The rise of home working has left defence companies unable to hire crucial talent as they attempt to counter Russia and China, one of the industry's largest players has said.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blas

  • How Long Will $3 Million Last Me in Retirement?

    How long $3 million will last in retirement depends on your spending habits and investment returns. While your spending habits are largely under your control, some costs such as healthcare expenses are not perfectly predictable. Likewise, while you can probably … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $3 Million Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China's rare earths industry has a raw materials problem

    China may already dominate the world’s supply chains of rare earth metals. Even so, it is increasingly worried about securing enough raw materials to feed its vast industrial appetite.

  • Bosses who want their workers to be more productive are better off sharing their salary than forcing them back to office

    Workers who can see a clear path to better pay can make all the difference in their output.

  • Glencore Returns to Acquisitions With Offer for Canadian Miner Teck

    The Canadian miner said it had rejected an unsolicited takeover offer from the the Swiss-based company.

  • McDonald’s Temporarily Shuts U.S. Offices as Chain Prepares for Layoff Notices

    The fast-food company is expected to notify workers of their job status virtually. The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring.

  • Oil prices, oil stocks surge on OPEC+ move

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets, though the dollar failed to hold onto its early gains. Brent crude futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.77% to $84.52 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • McDonald’s Is Preparing Layoffs. It’s a Big Week for the U.S. Jobs Market.

    McDonald's is temporarily closing its U.S. offices, and telling corporate employees to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can communicate layoff decisions remotely, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Output Cut. Analyst Forecasts $101 a Barrel.

    Analysts revised up forecasts for oil prices in the second half, with one predicting Brent crude may average $101 a barrel.

  • ChatGPT will quickly handle at least half of the tasks of financial investment jobs, researchers predict

    New research takes a look at how generative A.I. will impact the U.S. labor market.

  • New York Gasoline Prices May Jump This Summer as Europe Exports Less

    (Bloomberg) -- Drivers on the US East Coast are at risk of rising gasoline prices this summer driving season as strikes in France and sanctions on Russia threaten to limit shipments from the region’s biggest overseas source of fuel.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaD

  • Is Google A Better Buy Than Apple Amid Artificial Intelligence Battle?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Cryptocurrency Outlook Picks Up Amid Bank Crisis; The Markets Lifting Bitcoin Price Might Surprise You

    Bitcoin has fought back from last year's arrests, bankruptcies and billions in value lost, acting as a safe haven in the bank crisis. But a U.S. crackdown may push crypto overseas.

  • Iraq, Kurds Agree to Resume Oil Exports Via Turkey This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said it has reached an agreement with the federal government to resume oil exports through Turkey this week, after a legal spat pushed up crude prices. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pri

  • 10 Largest Beverage Companies

    With PepsiCo at the top of the pile, these are the 10 largest beverage companies by 12-month trailing revenue.