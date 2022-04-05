U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,564.75
    -13.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,726.00
    -103.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,118.00
    -46.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.10
    -5.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.59
    +1.31 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.30
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.22 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0966
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.23
    -0.40 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.9290
    +0.1570 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,636.19
    +715.00 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,096.13
    +11.87 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.54
    -16.38 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Ontario utilities team up to encourage safe digging practices

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • H

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - With spring in the air, five of Ontario's largest utilities have joined forces to encourage customers to contact Ontario One Call (OntarioOneCall.ca or 1-800-400-2255) to have their underground utilities located before digging, planting or starting any outdoor project this season.

To avoid potentially deadly interference with electrical infrastructure while digging, residential and business customers must contact Ontario One Call to request a free underground locate. This service is available 24/7 and can prevent potential power outages, personal injury or even loss of life.

Remember, requesting a locate before you dig – whether it be to plant a tree or build a new deck, pool or fence – is the law.

Residents looking to get started on any projects that involve digging must follow the steps below:

1. Visit OntarioOneCall.ca or contact Ontario One Call at 1-800-400-2255 a minimum of five business days before digging. The service is FREE and available 24/7.
2. Utilities in the vicinity of your work area will either provide markings on the ground or a clearance, along with a locate sheet.
3. Wait until you have received responses from all utilities listed on your Ontario One Call confirmation.

Dig safely, respect the marks and follow the instructions that are provided on locate sheets. More information is also available at:

About Alectra Utilities Corporation
Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

About Elexicon Energy
Elexicon Energy powers life's most meaningful moments. As the fourth largest municipally owned electricity distributor in Ontario, our vision is to empower the communities we serve and help customers seize opportunities to ignite a better future. We provide over 171,000 residential and business customers with reliable and affordable energy services. Elexicon Energy is owned by five municipalities: the City of Pickering, the Town of Ajax, the Town of Whitby, the City of Belleville and the Municipality of Clarington. Learn more at elexiconenergy.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)
Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

About Hydro Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to more than 346,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.

About Toronto Hydro
Toronto Hydro owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Company™ since 2014, it has approximately 787,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c2760.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped 10% on Monday

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped Monday morning and were up 10.8% as of 11:10 a.m. ET. The pop was produced by something that Cummins (NYSE: CMI) announced today. Plug Power produces fuel cell systems primarily for powering forklifts and similar commercial vehicles, although it has broader hydrogen ambitions, including the production of vans powered by fuel cells and even the hydrogen to fuel them.

  • The $120 Billion Global Grain Trade Is Being Redrawn by Russia's War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Across Ukraine’s farm belt, silos are bursting with 15 million tons of corn from the autumn harvest, most of which should have been hitting world markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000The

  • DWAC SPAC stock falls after 2 executives depart Trump’s Truth Social app

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why the SPAC shares for Donald Trump's Truth Social platform are down today.

  • Intel CEO Visiting Taiwan and Japan in Tour of Asian Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that’s fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChin

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Surged Nearly 7% Higher Today

    Shares of leading hydrogen power technologist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) rose by 6.8% Monday. The Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and has expressed clear plans to continue doing so, and the yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury has surged in response. As a reminder, higher interest rates reduce the present value of stocks, especially the stocks of high-growth companies that are as yet not profitable or are delivering only minimal earnings.

  • Alphabet's Wing to Begin Biggest U.S. Drone-Delivery Test in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Wing is set to begin the largest drone-delivery test program so far in the U.S., starting Thursday in the Dallas suburbs. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Wing LLC, which had

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsState producer Saudi Aramco increase

  • The Battery Metal Really Worrying China Is Lithium, Not Nickel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaNickel has captured much of the limelight among battery metals in recent weeks, and understandably so. Wild price swings, including an unprecedented 250%

  • Germany Seizes Control of Gazprom Unit to Secure Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will temporarily take control of a unit of Gazprom PJSC in the country as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaU.S. Switchblade Drones for Ukraine Will Include Tank KillersGazprom Germania GmbH -- o

  • Is the Surge in Alibaba Stock Warranted? Here’s What You Need to Know

    Chinese stocks like e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) looked great to investors for quite a while. BABA had a massive market to pursue and at least some government support to help if things turned sour. Then, the very real potential of delisting emerged. That left overseas investors like those in the U.S. skittish about further investment. However, recent developments gave Chinese stocks new life in trading on Monday thanks to a potential move that could defuse the risk. Specifically, China offere

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Russia-Ukraine war, inflation will have 'unprecedented' economic impact

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and penalizing sanctions against Moscow have roiled financial markets and wreaked havoc on global supply chains in recent weeks. Jamie Dimon thinks the worst is yet to come.

  • Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

    Google employees are returning to the office three times a week. But a former Googler says that may not last long.

  • We’re in our 60s, my husband plans to work until he ‘drops dead’ and our medical bills are overwhelming – how can we retire like this?

    It is wonderful to hear that you have a home you’re almost done paying off and have some retirement accounts, even if it isn’t enough for you both right now. Whether you’re talking to your insurance company, your doctor’s office or the medical institution you received a procedure, be honest about what you are able to afford.

  • Saudi Oil Buyers in Asia May Seek Alternatives After Price Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian oil buyers will likely purchase more U.S. and Middle Eastern crude on the spot market and may take less contracted supplies from Saudi Arabia after the kingdom hiked its prices to a record. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Viru

  • Exxon expects profit bump in Q1

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said in a filing late Monday that its first-quarter profit could top $9 billion, compared with $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter.

  • China books biggest deal for U.S. corn since May 2021

    Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021, the U.S. government said on Monday. The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia's invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn and the fighting, which also has disrupted spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.

  • Why Energy Transfer Stock Rose in March

    It shouldn't be all that surprising that energy stocks got a lift this past month as soaring inflation and rising gas prices are causing investors to take a renewed interest in the industry. Shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) jumped 10.4% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the operator of natural gas pipelines agreed to sell its interest in its Canadian operations while European interest in buying more U.S. natural gas helped lift the sector. Energy Transfer's Canadian business was one of the biggest operators in Alberta, but it was acquired in 2019 when the pipeline company bought SemGroup primarily for its Houston oil terminal.

  • Job loss — not resignation — drove the pandemic's retirement boom

    The number of older workers who retired involuntarily a year after losing a job was 10 times higher than pre-pandemic times.

  • Here's Why Mizuho Views Uber As Top Pick

    Mizuho analyst James Lee kept a Buy rating on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) with a $72 price target (100% upside). Lee reiterated Uber as a top pick in the U.S. Washington passed a new law that enabled gig drivers to remain as contractors while receiving benefits like injury protection and paid medical leave. The law compromised the state legislature, unions, and ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT). Also Read: Uber Et al Campaign Against Democrat's Efforts To Classif