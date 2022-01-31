U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

Ontario to witness the largest Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) wall In North America.

·3 min read

Mitrex Building Integrated Solar Technology has started the installation of Ontario's largest integrated vertical solar PV wall.

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Mitrex, the Canadian Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) manufacturer, is in the process of installing Ontario's largest building-integrated vertical photovoltaic wall at Etobicoke, Toronto. The wall will cover an area of over 7,000 SQFT of customized solar facade panels. This BIPV system has the capacity to generate 100 kW of energy. Three distinct coloured Mitrex Solar Facade variants are being used with a combination of stone cladding, making the wall aesthetically pleasing. Each solar facade panel is manufactured at the Mitrex facility using the latest technology & finest materials. This BIPV project serves the dual purpose of producing solar energy and having an aesthetically pleasing wall. Additionally, this wall system is expected to produce 90,000 kWh power annually while lowering the carbon footprint.

Mitrex West Wall Technology (CNW Group/Mitrex)

"Mitrex Solar Facades are a sustainable option for efficient energy production, while simultaneously providing much faster returns than the traditional solar roof panels," explains Danial Hadizadeh, Founder & CEO of Mitex Inc. The cost of an average BIPV system installation could be covered within the initial 5 years through the off-grid financial savings done in this tenure or by taking advantage of the Mitrex Power Agreement (MPA) and efficiently covering the cost in less than a year.

He also added, "Currently, we use low carbon-emitting materials in the production process. This BIPV wall will further help us to offset our carbon emissions and lead us towards our sustainability goals. With this initiative, we are going to set an example on how to utilize solar technology in generating electricity without compromising the aesthetics of the building."

Climate change and rising greenhouse gas emissions is a pressing concern. Mitrex works innovatively towards attaining net-zero emissions by integrating photovoltaic technology into building materials like facades, roofs, railings & windows, to name a few. Building operations & construction materials currently contribute to 40% of annual global carbon emissions and is expected to grow in the coming years. Additionally, the adoption of renewable energy resources is being encouraged by governments across the globe to combat climate change. Hence, converting buildings into energy-efficient grids is a smart way of adopting solar energy while reducing the carbon footprint.

The construction industry in Canada is expected to grow enormously in the coming years. According to the three-year 'Canada Infrastructure Bank's (CIB) Growth Plan, funding of $10 billion will be directed collectively towards clean power generation and building green infrastructure. With this projected growth in both construction and renewable energy sector, the adoption of renewable energy is evident in the coming years. Man-made structures like buildings and houses have huge unused surfaces which are usually unproductive. By installing this massive BIPV wall, Mitrex foresees a future where every surface can be converted into an energy-generating unit, allowing easy adoption of green renewable energy, and bringing a paradigm shift in the construction industry.

About Mitrex: Mitrex is the largest producer of BIPV technology across the globe, with its headquarters in Canada. Our Mission is to be the catalyst that accelerates the adoption of sustainable, energy-generating, human-made structures. We focus on sustainable living and produce quality BIPV products as an alternative to traditional solar panels & construction materials, promoting renewable energy and paving the way towards a net-zero future. With our aesthetically pleasing solar panels architects, engineers, building owners, and investors get the opportunity to embrace and profit from solar energy without compromising beauty. To know more about us, visit www.mitrex.com

MItrex wall (CNW Group/Mitrex)
Mitrex West Wall (CNW Group/Mitrex)

SOURCE Mitrex

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/31/c9207.html

