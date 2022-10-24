U.S. markets closed

Ontario's doctors want to work with government to fix health care

·2 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - With the provincial legislature returning tomorrow, Ontario's doctors reiterate their commitment to work with the government to solve the pressing issues facing health care.

OMA logo (CNW Group/Ontario Medical Association)
OMA logo (CNW Group/Ontario Medical Association)

The Ontario Medical Association has proposed "three solutions" that could be implemented in the short term that would both improve patient care and relieve pressure on the health-care system:

  1. Licensing more foreign-trained physicians, through increased residency spots and a government assessment program to assess who is ready to practice now. We also need more nurses to keep operating rooms and emergency departments open.

  2. Creating standalone centres to perform less complicated outpatient surgeries and procedures covered by OHIP. These publicly funded Integrated Ambulatory Centres would ease the burden on hospital and reduce wait times. The OMA is also ready to work with the government to create a centralized referral system so that patients most in need of high-demand surgeries and procedures, regardless of where they live, are distributed among all available doctors

  3. Creating more hospice beds and palliative care services to improve the patient experience, support caregivers and reduce pressures on emergency departments.

"Our three solutions come from the experience doctors have of going to work every day and night with the goal of providing high-quality, compassionate patient care," said OMA President Dr. Rose Zacharias. "We see the problems first-hand and are committed to working with the government to fix them."

While these "three solutions" could be implemented in the short term, comprehensive repairs are also needed to address issues such as long-term funding and the needs of an ageing population.

The Ontario Medical Association has a detailed roadmap for what needs to be done over the next four years, Prescription for Ontario: Doctors' 5-Point Plan for Better Health Care.

"Ontario's doctors have a plan to help more patients get care faster," said OMA CEO Allan O'Dette. "Solutions like licensing foreign-trained physicians, opening more centres for outpatient procedures, and creating more hospice and palliative care beds will help address the challenges we are facing in Ontario's health-care system."

About the OMA

The Ontario Medical Association represents Ontario's 43,000-plus physicians, medical students and retired physicians, advocating for and supporting doctors while strengthening the leadership role of doctors in caring for patients. Our vision is to be the trusted voice in transforming Ontario's health-care system.

SOURCE Ontario Medical Association

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/24/c5924.html

