Ontario's sixth annual Access to Justice Week kicks off with a sunrise ceremony and promises diverse programming for legal professionals and the public

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - This morning, Law Society of Ontario Treasurer Teresa Donnelly kicked off the sixth annual Access to Justice Week in Ontario with a sunrise ceremony performed by Indigenous Elder Myeengun Henry.

"I am deeply grateful to Elder Henry for sharing his knowledge and wisdom with us at this morning's sunrise ceremony at Osgoode Hall. We recognize the importance of enhancing the legal professions' relationships with Indigenous Peoples. That's why we are beginning Access to Justice Week with a day of reconciliation-centred programming," said Treasurer Teresa Donnelly.

Together with local and national partners, several sessions offered today and throughout the week focus on Truth and Reconciliation, implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action and building cultural competency.

Ontario's A2J Week is hosted by TAG: The Action Group on Access to Justice in collaboration with the Law Society of Ontario and justice sector partners. In addition to opportunities for legal professionals, this year's programming also features public-facing workshops designed to help break down every day barriers faced by those accessing the justice system. Three free public legal education seminars will be held on October 27 and 28, in French and English, to help answer everyday legal questions and connect participants to relevant legal resources.

"These free public legal education seminars are one way that the justice sector is working to increase access to justice in communities across the province," said Treasurer Teresa Donnelly, adding, "Language barriers are a very real issue for many in the justice system, so I'm very pleased that we have seminars on both days that will be offered in French. This will help ensure participants are aware of their French language rights and how to find legal resources and services in French."

Members of the public can learn more about these seminars and how to register by visiting the TAG website.

Access to Justice Week 2021 also features a robust schedule of programs for legal professionals. Highlights include supporting clients with mental health needs, rural access to justice, best practices in digital justice, disability justice, and more. Visit the TAG website for full details of the week's programming.

Licensees from across Canada, members of the public and media are welcome to attend programming, free of charge. Space is limited, so advance registration is required.

The Action Group on Access to Justice (TAG) was established by the Law Society of Ontario in 2015 to facilitate better coordination and collaboration across the justice sector. With support from the Law Society of Ontario and the Law Foundation of Ontario, TAG works with a range of justice stakeholders to develop meaningful, public-centred solutions that advance systemic change.

