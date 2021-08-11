(ONTF) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into ON24, Inc. - Stock Price has Plummeted Since IPO; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against ON24, Inc. ("ON24" or the "Company") (NYSE: ONTF) for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about February 3, 2021, ON24 sold about 8.6 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $50 a share, raising nearly $430 million in new capital. Since the IPO, the stock has plummeted; in late-day trading on August 11, 2021, the stock was trading as low as $21.50.

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, ON24 released its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, financial results and full-year guidance that missed analyst estimates. Net loss was $2.5 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. According to analysts at Robert Baird & Co., ONTF's strong revenue growth was offset by higher-than-expected churn among small and mid-sized businesses.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its February 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an ON24 shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

