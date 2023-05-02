Ontinue CMO May Mitchell Named Top 50 Marketer for Second Consecutive Year

Leading Cybersecurity Provider CMO Recognized by Peers in OnCon Icon Awards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider and winner of the 2022 Microsoft Security MSSP Partner of the Year award, today announced that May Mitchell, chief marketing officer (CMO) at the company, has been named a Top 50 Marketer for the second consecutive year in the OnCon Icon Awards, which recognize the top marketers in the world.

This is the latest recognition for Mitchell, a cybersecurity veteran with more than 25 years of marketing experience, who was recognized as one of the top marketing executives, as voted by marketing peers. At Ontinue, Mitchell leads the global marketing strategy, branding, messaging, communications, demand generation, and partner marketing development efforts. Most recently, she led the launch of Ontinue. Previously the MDR division of Open Systems, she oversaw the complete brand overhaul of the new entity – from the new logo, website, assets and brand identity in just 12 short weeks.

In addition to launching Ontinue, Mitchell spearheaded Ontinue's new Partner Program, led three new product introductions and drove a comprehensive marketing campaign to promote a major acquisition – all within just eight months of joining the company.

Mitchell has more than 25 years of go-to-market strategy, marketing, and partner expertise in cybersecurity, cloud, and SaaS models, including 15 years of executive and leadership positions at iboss, Cylance, Symantec, IronKey, Forcepoint, and McAfee. She has been recognized as one of CRN's Power 100 Women of the Channel for 10 consecutive years, included in CyberScoop's list of the Top 50 Women in Cybersecurity, and has received the Top 50 Marketer Award by OnCon.

"May has been invaluable in us successfully launching Ontinue," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "She has been instrumental in helping us lock down messaging, building our new partner program and defining the Ontinue brand to truly standout in the crowded and noisy MDR market. I can't think of anyone more deserving of this award."

Mitchell's award is the fourth that Ontinue has received in the last two weeks.

Mitchell's award is the fourth that Ontinue has received in the last two weeks. At the RSA Conference last week, Ontinue won the 'Security Services Innovator' award in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2023, marking the second consecutive year that Ontinue has won in this coveted awards program. Additionally, Ontinue won two awards in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards program, with CEO Geoff Haydon winning the 'Top Chief Executive Officer' category and the Ontinue ION MXDR service winning the 'Publisher's Choice Managed MDR Service Provider' category.

Ontinue ION sets new standards for MXDR services. It uniquely delivers Nonstop SecOps with 24/7, always-on protection while increasing overall security program maturity, efficacy and scalability. ION overcomes the shortcomings of traditional MDR solutions in several ground-breaking ways, including the first Microsoft Teams-based collaboration model for seamless real-time communication between SecOps, IT and all other security stakeholders. Ontinue is also pioneering the use of generative AI and automation to accelerate the detection and response to threats faster than ever before. Complementing these advanced capabilities of the ION service is the deep Microsoft security expertise of Ontinue's ION staff, which enables customers to maximize the capabilities of their Microsoft security investments.

Ontinue is on a mission to be to be the most trusted, 24/7, always-on security partner that empowers customers to embrace the future by operating more strategically and with less risk. Grounded in an intelligent, cloud-delivered SecOps platform, Ontinue offers superior protection that goes well beyond basic detection and response services.

Continuous protection. Always-on prevention Services. Nonstop SecOps. Learn more at www.ontinue.com

