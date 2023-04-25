Ontinue is Recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards Winner for Security Services Innovator

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider and winner of the 2022 Microsoft Security MSSP Partner of the Year award, today announced it won the Security Services Innovator award in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2023. The company's achievements have helped it rise to the top of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's security technology.

Award winners demonstrated excellence across security, identity, management, compliance and privacy during the past 12 months.

"Winning a Microsoft Security Excellence Award for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honor. Receiving the 'Security Services Innovator' award is a particularly special distinction given Microsoft's more than five decades of experience pioneering industry-disrupting innovations," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "Our commitment to innovation has made Ontinue ION the first MXDR service to combine AI-driven automation and real-time collaboration with a native Microsoft Teams interface and which leverages other Microsoft tools like Defender, Sentinel, and Azure. This award also reflects the ongoing success of our collaboration with Microsoft to make the world a safer place, and our mutual commitment to strengthen the security posture of our common customers."

At the Microsoft Security Excellence 2023 Awards on April 24, 2023, Microsoft announced award winners in 11 categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the fourth-year awards were given. Ontinue won the Security Services Innovator award.

"It is my privilege to acknowledge this year's Microsoft Security Excellence awards recipients, who continually inspire us with their commitment to building a safer world for all," Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security said. "Their solutions, services, innovative spirit, and customer focus are integral to this goal. Security is a team sport, and we are proud to partner with our MISA community. My warmest congratulations to all the awardees."

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. In conjunction with Microsoft Stakeholders, MISA members voted on the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, giving them a chance to recognize the efforts of their peers and their commitment to making the world a more secure place.

Ontinue ION sets new standards for MXDR services. It uniquely delivers Nonstop SecOps with 24/7, always-on protection while increasing overall security program maturity, efficacy and scalability. ION overcomes the shortcomings of traditional MDR solutions in several ground-breaking ways, including the first Microsoft Teams-based collaboration model for seamless real-time communication between SecOps, IT and all other security stakeholders. Ontinue is also pioneering the use of generative AI and automation to accelerate the detection and response to threats faster than ever before. Complementing these advanced capabilities of the ION service is the deep Microsoft security expertise of Ontinue's ION staff, which enables customers to maximize the capabilities of their Microsoft security investments.

