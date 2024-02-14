Director David Miller of Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) has sold 2,800 shares of the company on February 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The insider has been active in the market over the past year, with a total of 7,800 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Onto Innovation Inc is a leading provider of process control tools that perform macro defect inspections and metrology, and lithography systems used in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

The insider transaction history for Onto Innovation Inc shows a pattern of insider sales with 0 insider buys and 12 insider sells over the past year.

Onto Innovation Inc Director David Miller Sells 2,800 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Onto Innovation Inc were trading at $170.49, giving the company a market cap of $8.264 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 68.45, which is above both the industry median of 28.35 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.8, with a current trading price of $170.49 and a GF Value of $94.66, indicating that Onto Innovation Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

