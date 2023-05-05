Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Onto Innovation's (NYSE:ONTO) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Onto Innovation is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$237m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$161m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Onto Innovation has an ROCE of 14%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Onto Innovation's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Onto Innovation here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Onto Innovation Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 14% and the business has deployed 376% more capital into its operations. 14% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Onto Innovation has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

What We Can Learn From Onto Innovation's ROCE

To sum it up, Onto Innovation has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 160% return they've received over the last three years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Onto Innovation that we think you should be aware of.

