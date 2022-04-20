Join Ontotext's virtual event to see a mix of technology & business presentations and learn about product updates & new offerings

NEW YORK, BASEL, Switzerland and SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontotext is thrilled to invite you to the Ontotext Demo Day that will take place on May 12, at 9 AM EDT / 3 PM CEST.

Ontotext Demo Day

Ontotext Demo Day is a 4-hour virtual event showcasing product updates and new offerings. Save the date and learn about the new GraphDB 10 cluster, the new Metadata Studio and our tooling for data reconciliation and semantic tagging!

Several vertical solutions will be presented: from Target discovery (Pharma) to Transparency graph (Energy) and Company graph (Financial Services). The latter demonstrates bootstrapping of a proof-of-value knowledge graph, which leverages an existing ontology (FIBO) and third-party reference data (GLEI) to smarten up proprietary data.

The event is suitable for a wide range of personas:

Enterprise architects and data management professionals Data scientists, NLP engineers and graph analytics experts GraphDB users and semantic technology enthusiasts Knowledge workers and non-technical SMEs

Save your spot for May 12 and register now

About Ontotext:

Ontotext is a global leader in enterprise knowledge graph technology and semantic database engines. The company employs big knowledge graphs to enable unified data access and cognitive analytics via text mining and integration of data across multiple sources. Ontotext GraphDBтм engine and Ontotext Platform power business-critical systems in the biggest banks, media, market intelligence agencies, car and aerospace manufacturers.

Ontotext technology and solutions are spread wide across the value chain of the most knowledge-intensive enterprises in financial services, publishing, healthcare, pharma, manufacturing and public sectors. Leveraging AI and cognitive technologies, Ontotext helps enterprises get a competitive advantage, by connecting the dots of their proprietary knowledge and putting it in the context of global intelligence.

