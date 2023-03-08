Ontotext Makes Building Powerful Knowledge Graphs Easier with GraphDB 10.2

Latest version simplifies backup, lowers memory requirements, & provides better monitoring so organizations can easily link diverse data, understand inferences, & achieve semantic search

NEW YORK and SOFIA, Bulgaria, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontotext , the leading global provider of enterprise knowledge graph (EKG) technology and semantic database engines, today announced the immediate availability of GraphDB 10.2, a proven RDF database for knowledge graph. GraphDB enables organizations to link diverse data, index it for semantic search, and enrich it via text analysis to build large scale knowledge graphs. With improved cluster backup and cloud support, GraphDB lowers traditional memory requirements, and provides a more transparent memory model to create both cost and power saving opportunities. To learn more visit Ontotext or click here to download GraphDB.

This latest offering empowers users to oversee system health and diagnose problems easier using industry-standard toolkit Prometheus or by monitoring performance directly within the GraphDB Workbench itself. The solution also includes support for X.509 client certificate authentication, which provides greater flexibility when accessing a secured GraphDB instance.

"Graph databases play a critical role in developing a successful enterprise knowledge graph, as they serve as the underlying foundation for facilitating advanced data integration and metadata data management scenarios where an EKG is used for data fabrics or otherwise serves as a data hub between diverse data and content management systems," said Doug Kimball, CMO, Ontotext. "The latest enhancements to GraphDB 10.2 drive even more value for our customers by making it easier for them to manage and store their internal data and information assets. Equally important, it helps them to reduce costs by lowering the amount of memory that is needed without any impact on system performance."

Benefits of GraphDB 10.2 include:

Improved cluster backup and support for cloud backup: GraphDB 10.2 includes a redesigned backup and restore API that simplifies the process of creating and restoring backups in both a cluster and in a single instance environment. Backups are now streamed to the caller so there is more flexibility in where and how they are stored.

With Version 10.2, backups can also be stored directly in Amazon S3 storage to ensure the most up to date data is securely protected against inadvertent changes or hardware failures in local on-prem infrastructure.

Lower memory requirements and improved transparent memory model: The global page cache is one of the components that takes a significant amount of the configured GraphDB memory. While the value can be configured, people typically stick to the default value. In GraphDB 10.2, the default value assumes 50% of the configured maximum Java heap. The latest offering also has a default value that varies between 25% and 40% of the heap according to the maximum size of the heap available. This results in lower memory usage without sacrificing the performance benefit of a large page cache size.

Internal structures and moved memory usage from off-heap to the Java heap were also redesigned The result is a more straightforward memory configuration, where a single number i.e. (the Java maximum heap size) controls the maximum memory available to GraphDB. Memory used during RDF Rank computation was also optimized making it possible to compute the rank of larger repositories with less memory.

Better monitoring and support for Prometheus: GraphDB 10.2 includes support for monitoring via Prometheus, an open-source systems monitoring and alerting toolkit adopted by many companies. The exposed metrics include memory usage, cluster health, storage space, cache statistics, slow/suboptimal queries, etc. This means the DevOps team can assemble a dashboard of vital GraphDB statistics that can be used to monitor system health and diagnose problems.

GraphDB 10.2 also exposes the most important metrics as part of the GraphDB Workbench so that everyone can benefit from the additional information regardless of whether they use Prometheus.

Flexible authentication options with X.509 certificates: In addition to the existing authentication options, Version 10.2 includes added support for X.509 client certificates. Once a certificate is issued, users can easily connect to GraphDB without requiring any other means of authentication. This is because user identity is extracted from the certificate and is mapped to their respective user authorization, such as roles and access rights in the configured authorization database (local or LDAP).

About Ontotext: As the leading global provider of enterprise knowledge graph technology and semantic database engines, Ontotext helps enterprises to identify meaning and connections across diverse datasets and massive amounts of unstructured information. Ontotext's technology and services deliver value through semantic knowledge graphs, linking multiple structured and unstructured datasets to help customers achieve enhanced decision making, support knowledge growth and acquisition, deliver insights discovery, and ensure AI is properly educated. The company's knowledge graph technology helps businesses to connect data and define relationships to get the most out of business-critical data. The Ontotext GraphDBтм engine and Ontotext Platform are credited for powering business-critical systems in some of the largest banks, media, market intelligence agencies, car and aerospace manufacturers. To learn more visit or follow them on LinkedIn or Twitter

