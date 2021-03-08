U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,846.08
    +4.14 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,944.23
    +447.93 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,708.55
    -211.60 (-1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.83
    +28.61 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.92
    -1.17 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.00
    -18.50 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1860
    -0.0065 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5960
    +0.0420 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8800
    +0.4980 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,437.98
    +777.53 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.25
    +18.04 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,719.13
    +88.61 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,743.25
    -121.07 (-0.42%)
     

ONTRAK, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP notifies investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Ontrak, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MAY 3, 2021

NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Ontrak, Inc. ("Ontrak" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OTRK) from November 5, 2020, through February 26, 2021 (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares of Ontrak, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Ontrak, Inc. you may, no later than May 3, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Ontrak, Inc.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

On March 1, 2021, Ontrak issued a press release announced preliminary financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2020. The Company stated that its largest customer had terminated its contract with Ontrak, effective, June 26, 2021. The Company stated that this customer evaluated Ontrak on a provider basis and [a]s such, the customer evaluated [Ontrak's] performance based on [its] ability to achieve the lowest possible cost per medical visit, and not on [its] clinical outcomes data or medical cost savings. The Company also stated that the coaching model which Ontrak has pioneered for over a decade was seen by the customer to be less relevant to their performance metrics.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $27.32, or more than 46%, to close at $31.62 per share on March 1, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


Recommended Stories

  • A glossary of the Federal Reserve's full arsenal of 'bazookas'

    A breakdown of the Fed's arsenal of tools launched to provide liquidity to the economy in the wake of the coronavirus.

  • Deliveroo Kicks Off London IPO, Bolstering Busy U.K. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery company Deliveroo kicked off an initial public offering in London that could raise billions of pounds and put the U.K. market on track for its best-ever first quarter.The startup plans to raise capital by selling new stock, while existing holders also will sell shares, according to a statement Monday that didn’t provide details on the size of the planned offering. The Amazon.com Inc.-backed company was valued at more than $7 billion in its latest funding round.Deliveroo will list with a dual-class share structure, effective for three years, to provide Chief Executive Officer Will Shu with the stability to execute long-term plans, the company said last week. As such, the stock is ineligible for the London Stock Exchange’s premium segment and can’t be included in benchmark indexes such as the FTSE 100, despite its expected size.This year, 13 firms have raised 4.3 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) in London, data compiled by Bloomberg show. And Deliveroo is anticipated to add billions to this tally before the end of the month, meaning the U.K. IPO market could be on course to surpass its biggest first quarter on record in 2006, when proceeds reached 6.4 billion pounds.London-based Deliveroo’s planned offering follows the publication of a government-backed report last week that made a slew of recommendations to reform U.K. listing rules. The proposals include allowing dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the LSE, but it could be months before these are effective, confining the company to the standard listing segment for now.Deliveroo’s Class A shares, to be offered in the IPO, will have one vote each, while Shu will hold all of the Class B shares that carry 20 votes each. On the third anniversary of the IPO, the Class B stock will automatically convert into Class A.Such structures could be gaining traction among U.K.-based technology startup founders. E-commerce operator THG Plc set up a golden share, which allows its founder to fend off unwanted takeover bids for three years, in its 1.88 billion-pound offering in September, London’s biggest since mid-2017. The stock has risen more than 30% since then.Dual-class shares are more common in the U.S., used by the likes of Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc., where the weighted voting rights are kept in perpetuity. Some investors have balked at bringing the practice to the U.K., saying it dilutes corporate governance norms by allowing founders to retain control after taking their companies public. Both THG and Deliveroo put in a sunset clause, meaning a time limit, on this share structure, mitigating the risks for post-IPO shareholders.Lockdown WinnerAfter initially struggling at the start of lockdowns, Deliveroo got a boost as restaurants stopped providing service indoors, pushing more and more customers to order takeout meals and even groceries. Bloomberg News reported the startup’s plans to tap public markets in September.“Covid has accelerated the transition of food online,” Shu said in an interview, adding that the company is “confident about the behavior of the new consumer base,” even after coronavirus restrictions lift. “We can be confident that the growth trajectory will continue,” he said.The company’s gross transaction value -- the total amount of transactions processed on its platform -- grew by 64.3% to 4.1 billion pounds in 2020, compared with the previous year, while underlying gross profit nearly doubled to 357.5 million pounds, according to the statement. Deliveroo reported reported a loss of 9.6 million pounds last year before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.Across Europe, beneficiaries of the pandemic-fueled migration to online services are cashing in via IPOs. Poland’s InPost SA, which operates automated parcel lockers for deliveries, surged in its Amsterdam debut in late January, while digital used-car dealer Auto1 Group SE raised 1.8 billion euros in Frankfurt last month.Why Dual-Class Shares Catch On, Over Investor Worries: QuickTakeLondon has been Europe’s busiest venue this year. Deals include British bootmaker Dr. Martens Plc, which soared in its debut last month, while virtual greeting-card and gifting firm Moonpig Group Plc floated in February. Foreign issuers are also lining up to list: Trustpilot, a Denmark-based online platform for consumer reviews, has laid out plans for a U.K. IPO, while Russia’s largest dollar-store chain Fix Price made its trading debut in the City on Friday after a $1.7 billion offering.Founded in 2013, Deliveroo has 115,000 food merchant partners and more than 100,000 delivery riders in the U.K. and overseas, according to Monday’s statement. The company said it plans to create a fund to help restaurants and grocers in rebuilding their businesses after the pandemic, and also will give its “longest-serving and hardest-working riders” individual payments of as much as 10,000 pounds. Deliveroo will also make 50 million pounds of shares available to its customers as part of a “community offer.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on the offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Adds CEO comments in the tenth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Single Biggest Threat To The Electric Vehicle Revolution

    A growing semiconductor shortage could hamstring the EV boom in 2021. Here’s who could profit in the days ahead

  • Bond Traders Go All-In on U.S. Treasury Market’s Big Short Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s not just in meme stocks that the fate of short sellers is a key theme. Short bets are increasingly in vogue in the $21 trillion Treasuries market, with crucial implications across asset classes.The benchmark 10-year yield reached 1.62% Friday -- the highest since February 2020 -- before dip buying from foreign investors emerged. Stronger-than-expected job creation and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s seeming lack of concern, for now, with leaping long-term borrowing costs have emboldened traders. In one telltale sign of which way they’re leaning, demand to borrow 10-year notes in the repurchase-agreement market is so great that rates have gone negative, likely part of a move to short the maturity.The trifecta of more fiscal stimulus ahead, ultra-easy monetary policy and an accelerating vaccination campaign is helping bring a post-pandemic reality into view. There are of course risks to the bearish bond scenario. Most prominently, yields could rise to the point that they spook stocks, and tighten financial conditions generally -- a key metric the Fed is focused on for guiding policy. Even so, Wall Street analysts can’t seem to lift year-end yield forecasts fast enough.“There’s a lot of tinder being put now on this fire for higher yields,” said Margaret Kerins, global head of fixed-income strategy at BMO Capital Markets. “The question is what is the point that higher yields are too high and really put pressure on risk assets and push Powell into action” to try and tamp them down.Share prices have already shown signs of vulnerability to increasing yields, especially tech-heavy stocks. Another area at risk is the housing market -- a bright spot for the economy -- with mortgage rates jumping.The surge in yields and growing confidence in the economic recovery prompted a slew of analysts to recalibrate expectations for 10-year rates this past week. For example, TD Securities and Societe Generale lifted their year-end forecasts to 2% from 1.45% and 1.50%, respectively.Asset managers, for their part, flipped to most net short on 10-year notes since 2016, the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show.Auction PressureIn the days ahead, however, BMO is eyeing 1.75% as the next key mark, a level last seen in January 2020, weeks before the pandemic sent markets into a chaotic frenzy.A fresh dose of long-end supply next week may make short positions even more attractive, especially after record-low demand for last month’s 7-year auction served as a trigger to push 10-year yields above 1.6%. The Treasury will sell a total of $62 billion in 10- and 30-year debt.With expectations for inflation and growth taking flight, traders are signaling that they anticipate the Fed may have to respond more quickly than it’s indicated. Eurodollar futures now reflect a quarter-point hike in the first quarter of 2023, but they’re starting to suggest that it could come in late 2022. Fed officials have projected they’d keep rates near zero until at least the end of 2023.So while the market is leaning toward loftier yields, the interplay between bonds and stocks is bound to be a huge focus going forward.“There’s definitely that momentum, but the question is how well risky assets adjust to the new paradigm,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. “We’ll be watching next week, when the dust settles after the payrolls data, how Treasuries react and how risky assets react to the rise in yields.”What to WatchThe economic calendarMarch 8: Wholesale trade sales/inventoriesMarch 9: NFIB small business optimismMarch 10: MBA mortgage applications; CPI; average weekly earnings; monthly budget statementMarch 11: Jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; JOLTS job openings: household change in net worthMarch 12: PPI; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar is empty before the March 17 policy decisionThe auction calendar:March 8: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 9: 42-day cash-management bills; 3-year notesMarch 10: 10-year notesMarch 11: 4-, 8-week bills; 30-year bondsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rising interest rates are a good sign for stocks

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 8, 2021.

  • Nothing the Stock Market Does Ever Scares Its Retail Daredevils

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has slumped 15% since late January. Tesla Inc. has lost more than a quarter-trillion dollars in market value in three weeks. And more than $1.5 trillion has been wiped off the Nasdaq 100 in less than a month.And yet, none of it has been enough to rattle the retail investor.Instead, to borrow a Reddit phrase describing bullish gumption, they’ve had diamond hands. Since the market peaked a few weeks ago, retail traders have plowed cash into U.S. stocks at a rate 40% higher than they did in 2020, which was a record year. They’re opting for parts of the market that have suffered the most, doubling down in arguably risky ways with triple-leveraged tech funds and options galore.A year out from the Covid-19 stock crash, with individual traders now making up nearly a quarter of U.S. volume on any given day, battle lines are forming. Some of the favored speculative bets that minted money on the way up -- electric-vehicle stocks, special purpose acquisition companies and green energy plays to name a few -- are the same securities that are buckling now as bond yields rise.Retail traders, many of them newbie investors, have consistently held strong, buying virtually every dip during what’s been the best start to a bull market in nine decades. But now the world is wondering how much it’ll take for them to call it quits, especially after a year in which retail traders were right way more often than wrong.“Historically it’s been a bad signal that retail investors are piling into the market and a signal of a top,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “And every time we tried to call a top in 2020 because of retail participation, it was wrong.”As stocks swooned over the last three weeks, retail investors snapped up an average of $6.6 billion in U.S. equities each week, according to data from VandaTrack, an arm of Vanda Research that monitors retail flows in the U.S. market. That’s up from an average $4.7 billion in net weekly purchases in 2020.They’ve doubled down on areas of the market that have been hit the hardest. Apple, which has plunged 15% since late January, was the most-popular retail buy this past week. NIO Inc., the electric-vehicle maker down almost 40% since Feb. 9, was the second-most popular. Next up were exchange-traded funds tied to the Nasdaq 100, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (ticker QQQ) and a triple leveraged version (ticker TQQQ).On Thursday, when the Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 2.9%, almost 32 million bullish call options traded across U.S. exchanges, the fifth-most on record. The other four have all occurred within the last four months.Equity ETFs added almost $7 billion of fresh money during the first four days of March, building on a record $83 billion that flooded in last month, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show. In fact, even before March began, flows into U.S.-listed ETFs were off to their best start to a year on record, out-pacing the prior best start -- which was in 2017 -- by over 74%, according to Matt Bartolini, State Street Global Advisors’ head of SPDR Americas Research.“There’s a lot of excess liquidity and we just had this $600 check going to many families in January,” said Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer of Rockefeller Global Family Office. “We’re going to get an additional liquidity injection in the $1,400 check and part of that money is going into risk assets.”Karim Alammuri, a 31-year-old marketing strategy manager, is one of many retail investors who’s been snapping up stocks. In recent days, he bought shares of fuboTV Inc. and SPAC Churchill Capital Corp IV. Fubo TV has plunged more than 50% since a December peak. Churchill Capital has lost almost 60% of its value in 11 trading sessions.“I plan on sticking around because I don’t want to take a loss,” he said by phone from New York. “A lot of very attractive stocks are on crazy discount right now, so I’m just looking to see how I can re-shuffle things to be able to buy them.”With an army of retail investors standing ready to buy any dip, those declines have grown shallower and shallower. The S&P 500 has gone without a 5% pullback since early November, or 83 straight days, the longest streak in a year.The end result of persistent dip buying is a market with little downside. At its lowest closing level of 2021, the S&P 500 was only down 1.5% year-to-date. That’s the smallest drawdown at this time of a year since 2017.If past is precedent, that could mean the sell-off has more room to run. Retail investors tend to buy the initial dips, and it’s not until they capitulate and sell that markets ultimately bottom, according to Eric Liu, co-founder and head of research at Vanda Research. The firm’s data show that was the case in both selloffs in 2018, as well as roughly a year ago during the Covid crash.To Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist for Crossmark Global Investments, their continued presence in the markets likely means elevated volatility will persist. Still, that doesn’t mean retail investors’ efforts are misguided.“Is there some dumb money in retail trades? Yes. But not all of it,” she said. “Some of these people are doing their homework, looking for opportunities and trying to take advantage of it. Some win, some lose -- it’s really not that different than what professionals do on an institutional basis.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • U.S. Government to Sell 0.7501 Bitcoin Worth $38,000 at Current Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked away among the Ford, Dodge and Chevy sedans, the 12,000-gallon storage container and the inoperable Caterpillar tractor being auctioned off by the U.S. government is an unusual item: 0.7501 of a Bitcoin.The U.S. General Services Administration typically uses its auctions to sell surplus federal equipment to the general public. With lot 4KQSCI21105001, which goes up for auction in a week, the government is offering an amount of Bitcoin worth about $38,000 at Monday’s price.The government doesn’t say where its surplus digital currency came from. And while it’s a far cry from the 30,000 Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 after they were seized from the Silk Road marketplace, the GSA auction is one more indication of how Bitcoin is becoming more and more mainstream.On Wall Street, too, there is a newfound openness to the world’s most valuable digital currency: Custody banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corp. said it will hold, transfer and issue digital currencies, while Mastercard Inc. announced plans to let cardholders transact in certain cryptocurrencies on its network. A Morgan Stanley unit known for picking growth stocks is considering adding Bitcoin to its possible bets and, last week, a person close to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the bank plans to reopen a trading desk for cryptocurrencies.The Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 were estimated at the time to be worth about $19 million, though the winning bid -- by venture capitalist Tim Draper -- wasn’t disclosed. Those coins would be worth $1.5 billion today as the cryptocurrency’s price has skyrocketed to almost $51,000.The GSA auction is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 17.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Joe Biden's stimulus check changes: Do you still qualify for $1,400?

    To win Senate passage, Biden agreed to make millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • How you can lose out on a $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes right now

    It's true: Hurrying with your tax return could put your relief money at risk.

  • AMC Entertainment stock soars after price target doubled at Wedbush

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared Monday, as the "meme" stock's bounce from last month's plunge continued, after Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter doubled his price target ahead of the company's earnings report, citing an increasing optimism over the post-pandemic environment.

  • GameStop stock surges after tapping Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen to chair new strategy committee

    Shares of GameStop Corp. ran up 10.7% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to push the videogame retailer's market capitalization back above $10 billion, after the company said it established a new strategy committee to identify ways to accelerate its transformation. The committee will be chaired by activist investor Ryan Cohen, manager of RC Ventures LLC and co-founder of Chewy Inc. , and will also include Alan Attal and Kurt Wolf. Since the committee was formed, the company has appointed a chief technology officer and hired two executives to lead its e-commerce and customer care functions. GameStop stock has run up 239.3% over the past two weeks, which followed a three-week plunge of 87.5%. That selloff followed a historic surge to a record close of $347.51 on Jan. 27, as the poster child of trading frenzy engineered by Reddit's WallStreetBets forum that targeted heavily shorted stocks. GameStop's stock has hiked up 713.1% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.8%.

  • My daughter was a TV star and saved $1 million. If she buys a home and moves in with her boyfriend, will he have a claim?

    ‘If he contributed to any part of the mortgage payments, could he claim he contributed to the (increased) value of the property, asking for money if/when it is sold?’

  • There's No Way I'm Ready to Sell General Electric

    General Electric has been hot of late, to say the least... in a volatile environment at that. Bear in mind that GE is in the news this morning, and that the firm's investor day is this Wednesday, March 10th. The catalyst for the recent upward momentum for the shares of General Electric seems to be January 22nd, when Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie reaffirmed his "buy" rating on GE and increased price target from $14 to $15.

  • GameStop shares surge over 40% after Cohen tapped to lead e-commerce pivot

    Cohen, who is a major GameStop shareholder, has been pushing GameStop to move away from its traditional brick-and-mortar model since joining the board shortly before a social media frenzy drove a meteoric rise in the company's stock. Since then, GameStop has become one of the hottest and most visible of "meme stocks" that are closely followed on social media sites such as Reddit's popular WallStreetBets forum. Last week, Cohen posted a cryptic tweet of an ice-cream cone, with analysts speculating on whether that was a trigger for GameStop's most recent rally.

  • Oil prices retreat after Brent briefly rises past $70 following attack on Saudis

    Oil futures pull back Monday after prices for the global benchmark Brent crude climbed past $70 a barrel in the wake of an attack on Saudi oil facilities over the weekend.

  • Biden’s ‘rescue’ package would eliminate taxes on cancelled student loan debt

    The COVID-19 relief bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Saturday eliminates an obstacle to broad-based student debt cancellation — the tax treatment of any discharged debt. Right now, borrowers who have their student loans discharged — with a few exceptions, including through Public Service Loan Forgiveness — face a tax bill on the cancelled debt. If the bill passed by Senators on Saturday becomes law, any student debt wiped away through the end of 2025 wouldn’t be counted as income for tax purposes.

  • ‘It’s very difficult to be bearish’ on stock market, says billionaire investor David Tepper

    Tepper, the founder of Appaloosa Management, has one of the strongest track records among active investors, and his remarks often move markets. A jump in Treasury yields tied to expectations that an aggressive round of fiscal stimulus combined with a broader reopening of the economy will boost inflation has helped fuel a powerful rotation away from highflying growth-oriented stocks, including tech-related names, into more cyclically sensitive stocks and sectors. Tepper said he expected yields to have made the most of their move and would likely be more stable in the next few months, making it “safer to be in stocks for now,” CNBC reported.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Class A Shares Have Become More Actively Traded. Why That’s Important.

    It could be a sign that an investor is accumulating the high-vote stock, whose dominant holder is CEO Warren Buffett.

  • China’s Yuan Becomes Latest Victim of Treasury-Led Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan erased all its gains against the dollar this year, the latest to fall prey to the Treasury-led global market selloff.The onshore yuan weakened as much as 0.5%, falling past the 6.5283 per dollar level it closed at last year. At its January peak, it was up 1.6% from 2020 as the economy rebounded and investors poured money into the Chinese bond market.Optimism over a global recovery from the pandemic has morphed into concerns that central banks will withdraw stimulus quicker-than-expected, leading to higher bond yields. This latest bout of market selling was spurred by the U.S. stimulus package and better Chinese exports data.“Surging U.S. Treasury yields and a USD rebound are pressuring EM Asia currencies including the renminbi,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asia currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd in Hong Kong. “Foreign investors may have started to trim their emerging-market asset exposure and repatriate capital back into dollars. We turn more cautious on the CNY outlook in the near term.”Monday’s rout across markets picked up pace as Treasury 10-year yields hit 1.61%, nearing Friday’s high. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar’s strength gained as much as 0.5% to its highest in almost four months.Trading volumes for onshore yuan rose to $48.9 billion on Monday, the highest level in over two months. Some bank clients who were previously hoarding dollars were selling off positions at higher prices, according to China-based traders, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.The traders added they also received a higher volume of requests for forward prices on the greenback, including from clients who had just signed import orders and were looking to lock in foreign-exchange rates to guard against further yuan depreciation risks.China’s main stock benchmark entered a correction on Monday, with concerns over liquidity conditions and lofty valuations in some stocks fueling bearish sentiment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.