ONWARD Publishes First Annual ESG Summary

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and BOSTON, MA USA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today publishes its first Annual ESG Summary. The summary is available here and on the Company’s website in the Investors section ( www.ir.onwd.com/esg-information ).

“ONWARD is committed to creating long-term value for all of our stakeholders,” said Dave Marver, CEO of ONWARD. “We innovate for the millions of underserved people who could benefit from our therapies, driven by the imperative to improve health, well-being, and inclusion for people living with paralysis and their caregivers.”

The Company’s ESG strategy rests on five core principles that support nine UN Sustainable Development Goals1 (SDGs):

Minimizing our environmental footprint (SDGs 12 and 13)

Innovating for the underserved (SDGs 3, 9, and 10)

Partnering with patient groups

Maintaining high ethical standards (SDG 16)

Attracting and retaining the best talent (SDGs 4, 5, and 8)

The Company’s ESG highlights include the following:

Environment: 99% of electricity consumed is generated from renewable sources 2

Social: EUR 18.8M spent to develop therapies for the underserved EUR 13.1M R&D investment in 2022 EUR 5.7M spent on research and clinical trials in 2022 8 clinical trials sponsored or supported in 2022 9 indications under clinical or preclinical evaluation

Governance: 50% of leadership roles held by women 3 41% of supervisor and manager roles 4 held by women globally 33% of Board Director and Interim Director seats held by women



About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injuries. ONWARD’s work builds on more than a decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world’s leading neuroscience laboratories. ONWARD’s ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by implantable (ARC-IM) or external (ARC-EX) systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed spinal cord stimulation to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury, ultimately improving their quality of life.

ONWARD has received eight Breakthrough Device Designations from the US FDA encompassing both ARC-IM and ARC-EX. ARC-EX is an external, non-invasive platform consisting of a stimulator and wireless programmer. Positive top-line data were reported in 2022 from the Company’s first pivotal study, called Up-LIFT, evaluating the ability of transcutaneous ARC Therapy to improve upper extremity strength and function. The Company is now preparing marketing approval submissions for the US and Europe. ARC-IM consists of an implantable pulse generator and lead placed near the spinal cord. The Company completed the first-in-human use of the ARC-IM neurostimulator and reported positive interim clinical outcomes for ARC-IM Therapy for improved blood pressure regulation following SCI in 2022.

ONWARD is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It maintains a Science and Engineering Center in Lausanne, Switzerland, and has a growing US presence in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company has an academic partnership with .NeuroRestore, a collaboration between EPFL, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, and Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV). For additional information about the Company, please visit ONWD.com . To access our 2023 Financial Calendar, please visit IR.ONWD.com .

1 Source: https://sdgs.un.org/goals

2 Weighted average of Lausanne and Eindhoven offices based on data provided by Services industriels de Lausanne (2021 data) and High Tech Campus Eindhoven

3 Defined as full-time roles within the Company’s Leadership Team (based on team composition as of February 1, 2023)

4 Supervisor or manager role defined as managing one or more reports





