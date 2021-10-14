U.S. markets closed

Onxeo Further strengthens its Board of Directors with two Seasoned Personalities from the Healthcare Sector

Onxeo S.A.
·5 min read
Dr Robert L. Coleman, Chief Scientific Officer of US Oncology Network and Dr Jacques Mallet, former SVP Portfolio Analytics/Corporate Strategy at Sanofi, join the Company’s Board as independent members

Paris (France), Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX, Nasdaq First North: ONXEO), « Onxeo », a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR) in oncology, today announced the appointment of Dr Robert L. Coleman and Dr Jacques Mallet as independent members of the Board of Directors.

Robert L. Coleman, MD, is the Chief Scientific Officer of US Oncology Network (“The Network”), one of the U.S. largest networks dedicated to advancing high-quality, evidence-based cancer care and research, with more than 400 clinical studies underway and gathering over 1400 physicians. Prior to joining the US Oncology Network in 2020, Dr Coleman served as executive director of MD Anderson's Cancer Network Research Program. Additionally, he was a professor and also served as the Ann Rife Cox Chair in Gynecology at The University of Texas. Dr Coleman's work has been featured in over 500 publications focusing on the role of novel therapies in ovarian cancer, such as the incorporation of PARP inhibitors in the treatment strategy.

Jacques Mallet, MD, served as SVP - Head of Portfolio Analytics/Corporate Strategy and Member of the Executive Leadership Team of Sanofi and is currently board member of several listed or private companies in the health technology sector. He brings to Onxeo more than 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience within R&D, Pipeline Development and Corporate Strategy and a unique insight gained in life sciences both in Europe and the United States as a venture capitalist. Prior to this, Mr Mallet had been responsible for investments at Auriga Partners, a key life sciences specialized private-equity firm in France, and held some executive positions in global consulting firms such as Monitor Deloitte and Accenture.

Dr Robert L. Coleman, new independent member of the Board of Directors of Onxeo, declared: "I am very honored to join the Board of Directors of Onxeo. As a cancer specialist, I have dedicated my entire career to improving the way we treat several types of cancer and I’m thrilled to bring my experience to support the development of Onxeo and its pipeline internationally, notably through clinical development in the United-States. Based on the extensive dataset collected so far by the team, I believe AsiDNA could change cancer treatment paradigm, especially in some selected combinations and represents a promising way to help patients in need.

Dr Jacques Mallet, new independent member of the Board of Directors of Onxeo, added: "I’m delighted to have the opportunity of joining this strong group of Directors to support the team in the development and growth of the company. I have been impressed by AsiDNAand the numerous development opportunities of this potential breakthrough compound. I am now eager to support Onxeo highly professional teams to best design the next steps to ensure optimal value creation for the company.

Shefali Agarwal, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Onxeo, commented: "We are proud to have such distinguished experts join our Board and to benefit from their rich experience in the healthcare industry. Dr Coleman is an internationally recognized leader in ovarian cancer who strongly contributed to developing many innovative treatments for this highly aggressive form of cancer. Dr Mallet brings three decades of experience as strategist and investor in healthcare business, which is a strong asset for Onxeo’s development. Their complementary background combining outstanding clinical research and management of international pharmaceutical companies make them an excellent fit for Onxeo as we continue to grow and enhance our research program around AsiDNA.

Judith Greciet, Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo, concluded: "I am delighted to welcome these two outstanding experts to our Board. Together with the recent appointment of Shefali Agarwal as our Chairwoman, they will be an active support for the Company’s ambitious development program, including its expansion into the United States.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON is Onxeo’s chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company’s product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated clinical stage candidate in the field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). Its decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways results in distinctive antitumoral properties, notably the ability to prevent or abrogate tumor resistance to targeted therapies such as PARP inhibitors and a strong synergy with tumor DNA-damaging agents such as radio/chemotherapy. AsiDNA is currently in combination clinical studies in hard-to-treat solid tumors.

OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON, optimized to be a potent PARP agonist acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

For more information, please visit www.onxeo.com.

Forward looking statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors described in the most recent Company’s registration document or in any other periodic financial report and in any other press release, which are available free of charge on the websites of the Company Group (www.onxeo.com) and/or the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

Contacts

Onxeo
Valerie Leroy,
Investor Relations
investors@onxeo.com
+33 1 45 58 76 00

Media Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
NewCap
onxeo@newcap.eu
+33 1 44 71 94 98

Investor Relations / Strategic Communication
Dušan Orešanský / Emmanuel Huynh
NewCap
onxeo@newcap.eu
+33 1 44 71 94 92

Certified Adviser for Nasdaq First North
Kapital Partner
www.kapitalpartner.dk
info@kapitalpartner.dk
+45 89 88 78 46


