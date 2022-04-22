U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

ONYX Celebrates Earth Day with Expanded Clean Power Equipment Lineup

·1 min read

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean power technology innovator ONYX Systems announced an expanded lineup of near zero emission propane and zero emission battery powered floorcare equipment, benefiting facilities with more environmentally friendly solutions that increase productivity and cleaning results.

ONYX JX-700 Propane Powered Burnisher, JXi Battery Burnisher, and a snapshot of ONYX floor care lineup.
ONYX JX-700 Propane Powered Burnisher, JXi Battery Burnisher, and a snapshot of ONYX floor care lineup.

Dedicated to a cleaner planet, ONYX announces the addition of their JX-700 burnisher and JXi Battery Burnisher

"ONYX has provided thousands of contract cleaners, shopping centers, schools, and municipalities with eco-friendly solutions that dramatically improve productivity and cleaning results. Our expanded lineup of both propane and battery powered equipment now offers more options to reduce carbon emissions while creating cleaner, healthier, and safer facilities."

ONYX recently added a 708cc near-zero emission propane powered floor polisher/burnisher to its floorcare line, the JX-700 Propane Burnisher (shown below), and is delighted to announce the launch of its first zero-emission battery powered floor Polisher/Burnisher, the JXi Burnisher (shown below). These two additions to its lineup nicely round off its complete range of clean air floorcare equipment.

To learn more please visit www.onyxsolutions.com.

About ONYX Systems, LLC

Dedicated to a cleaner planet, ONYX provides technology to help power a cleaner future. ONYX products utilize near zero and zero emission technologies to ensure clean, safe, and reliable solutions for commercial operators. For additional information see www.onyxsolutions.com.

Media Contacts:
Stuart Proctor/Vice President of Marketing
ONYX Systems, LLC
stuart@onyxsolutions.com

Headquarters:
ONYX Systems, LLC
12703 Commerce Station Drive, Suite 200
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 827-9368

Onyx Earth Day Celebration - Dedicated to a cleaner planet, ONYX provides technology to power a cleaner future.
Onyx Earth Day Celebration - Dedicated to a cleaner planet, ONYX provides technology to power a cleaner future.
ONYX Logo w tagline and green sparkle (PRNewsfoto/Onyx)
ONYX Logo w tagline and green sparkle (PRNewsfoto/Onyx)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onyx-celebrates-earth-day-with-expanded-clean-power-equipment-lineup-301531099.html

SOURCE ONYX Systems, LLC

