OOm Appointed As A Pre-Approved Vendor For E-commerce Development PSG

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OOm is now a pre-approved Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) vendor to develop e-commerce websites. The PSG E-commerce development grant has been established as part of Singapore's economic transformation plan to position the country as a leader in technology, innovation and entrepreneurship by offering up to 80% funding support for eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore. The support will help them further develop and expand their E-commerce website design and development journey with various E-commerce solutions offered by a pre-approved vendor for the PSG E-commerce web development grant.

OOm is a digital marketing agency that is now appointed as a pre-approved vendor for the E-commerce Development Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG).
OOm is a digital marketing agency that is now appointed as a pre-approved vendor for the E-commerce Development Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG).

To be eligible for the PSG grant for E-commerce, SMEs must meet the following requirements:

  • Own a registered and operating business in Singapore.

  • Purchase/lease/subscription of the IT solutions or equipment will be used in Singapore.

  • Have a minimum of 30% local shareholding; with Company's Group annual sales turnover of not more than S$100 million, OR employee size of not more than 200 workers (for selected solutions only).

Prior to applying for this PSG grant for E-commerce, SMEs should also not have have:

  • Made payments to a supplier, vendor, or third party in connection with the purchase/lease of an IT system, equipment, or consulting service.

  • Signed any contract with a supplier, vendor, or third party for the purchase/lease of an IT solution, equipment, or consultation service has been signed.

Why Work With OOm As A Pre-Approved Vendor For E-commerce PSG?

For over 15 years, OOm has invested in a team of professionals with a wide range of skills and experience that can help companies reach their business goals digitally and that includes solutions such as E-commerce website design and development, search engine optimisation (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), social media marketing (SMM), content marketing and many more. With the appointment of OOm as a pre-approved vendor for the PSG E-commerce grant, it is highly beneficial for SMEs to tap on the digital marketing agency's PSG E-commerce website grant package.

"Digital marketing goes beyond SEO. It is also about understanding how to leverage e-commerce and build a strong and viable online presence. We believe this is where we can step in to help SMEs shine and proliferate," COO and Co-Founder of OOm, Wyvan Xu, also reflected on the digital marketing agency's success.

Every pre-approved vendor for the PSG E-commerce grant, including OOm, has gone through a stringent assessment and selection process. Working with a pre-approved vendor for the PSG grant for website development comes with exclusive benefits, which includes the following:

  • Receive up to 80% support for E-commerce web development services

Once eligible SMEs have applied for the PSG E-commerce grant and received the approval, they can receive up to 80% funding support for E-commerce website design and development services.

  • Reach out to a global audience 24/7

A pre-approved vendor for PSG E-commerce grant can help SMEs with an approved PSG E-commerce web grant to set up an E-commerce website that people can access at any time and anywhere.

  • Improve operational processes

With key features offered by OOm's PSG E-commerce web development grant package, operational processes can be automated and streamlined for a seamless online shopping experience for customers and smoother backend management for the SMEs. These key features include inventory management, secured e-payment, and customer loyalty management to name a few.

  • Increase profits by reducing operational expenses

An E-commerce store does not incur the operational expenses that a physical store requires, such as rent, electricity and utility overheads. This cost saving can lead to higher profits.

As an approved PSG vendor for both E-Commerce Web Development and Digital Marketing Solutions, OOm can tailor highly effective digital marketing strategies to accelerate SMEs' sales after setting up their e-commerce store.
As an approved PSG vendor for both E-Commerce Web Development and Digital Marketing Solutions, OOm can tailor highly effective digital marketing strategies to accelerate SMEs’ sales after setting up their e-commerce store.

Building an E-commerce website is just a start, it should be paired with digital marketing strategies to expand the website's reach in the long run. As an approved PSG vendor for both E-Commerce Web Development and Digital Marketing Solutions, OOm can tailor highly effective digital marketing strategies to accelerate SMEs' sales after setting up their e-commerce store.

"This PSG E-commerce grant will be especially helpful to SMEs in a landscape disrupted by the pandemic. As a full-suite digital marketing agency, our expertise extends beyond just setting up an e-commerce website, we also provide services to market the e-commerce website to help businesses thrive in the digital world," said CEO and Co-Founder of OOm, Ian Cheow. As an agency that is approved as a PSG vendor for both E-Commerce and Digital Marketing solutions, SMEs can kill two birds with one stone by engaging in OOm's PSG packages for both services.

(PRNewsfoto/OOm Pte Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/OOm Pte Ltd)

About OOm

OOm has been one of the leading experts in digital marketing services and E-commerce solutions in Singapore since 2006. It is an award-winning agency and is recognised as a partner of digital giants with the following accolades - 2022 Premier Google Partner and Meta Business Partner.

With this latest recognition, they can provide E-commerce services to SMEs with the approved PSG E-commerce grant and help them establish their online presence and reach.

SME owners interested in learning more about E-commerce PSG may visit the E-commerce Development PSG page on their website or reach out to OOm with the following contact details.

SOURCE OOm Pte Ltd

