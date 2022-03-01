OOm Appointed As A Pre-Approved Vendor For E-commerce Development PSG

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OOm is now a pre-approved Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) vendor to develop e-commerce websites. The PSG E-commerce development grant has been established as part of Singapore's economic transformation plan to position the country as a leader in technology, innovation and entrepreneurship by offering up to 80% funding support for eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore. The support will help them further develop and expand their E-commerce website design and development journey with various E-commerce solutions offered by a pre-approved vendor for the PSG E-commerce web development grant .

OOm is a digital marketing agency that is now appointed as a pre-approved vendor for the E-commerce Development Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG).

To be eligible for the PSG grant for E-commerce, SMEs must meet the following requirements:

Own a registered and operating business in Singapore.

Purchase/lease/subscription of the IT solutions or equipment will be used in Singapore.

Have a minimum of 30% local shareholding; with Company's Group annual sales turnover of not more than S$100 million, OR employee size of not more than 200 workers (for selected solutions only).

Prior to applying for this PSG grant for E-commerce, SMEs should also not have have:

Made payments to a supplier, vendor, or third party in connection with the purchase/lease of an IT system, equipment, or consulting service.

Signed any contract with a supplier, vendor, or third party for the purchase/lease of an IT solution, equipment, or consultation service has been signed.

Why Work With OOm As A Pre-Approved Vendor For E-commerce PSG?

For over 15 years, OOm has invested in a team of professionals with a wide range of skills and experience that can help companies reach their business goals digitally and that includes solutions such as E-commerce website design and development, search engine optimisation (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), social media marketing (SMM), content marketing and many more. With the appointment of OOm as a pre-approved vendor for the PSG E-commerce grant , it is highly beneficial for SMEs to tap on the digital marketing agency's PSG E-commerce website grant package.

"Digital marketing goes beyond SEO. It is also about understanding how to leverage e-commerce and build a strong and viable online presence. We believe this is where we can step in to help SMEs shine and proliferate," COO and Co-Founder of OOm, Wyvan Xu, also reflected on the digital marketing agency's success.

Every pre-approved vendor for the PSG E-commerce grant, including OOm, has gone through a stringent assessment and selection process. Working with a pre-approved vendor for the PSG grant for website developmen t comes with exclusive benefits, which includes the following:

Receive up to 80% support for E-commerce web development services

Once eligible SMEs have applied for the PSG E-commerce grant and received the approval, they can receive up to 80% funding support for E-commerce website design and development services .

Reach out to a global audience 24/7

A pre-approved vendor for PSG E-commerce grant can help SMEs with an approved PSG E-commerce web grant to set up an E-commerce website that people can access at any time and anywhere.

Improve operational processes

With key features offered by OOm's PSG E-commerce web development grant package, operational processes can be automated and streamlined for a seamless online shopping experience for customers and smoother backend management for the SMEs. These key features include inventory management, secured e-payment, and customer loyalty management to name a few.

Increase profits by reducing operational expenses

An E-commerce store does not incur the operational expenses that a physical store requires, such as rent, electricity and utility overheads. This cost saving can lead to higher profits.

As an approved PSG vendor for both E-Commerce Web Development and Digital Marketing Solutions, OOm can tailor highly effective digital marketing strategies to accelerate SMEs’ sales after setting up their e-commerce store.

"This PSG E-commerce grant will be especially helpful to SMEs in a landscape disrupted by the pandemic. As a full-suite digital marketing agency, our expertise extends beyond just setting up an e-commerce website, we also provide services to market the e-commerce website to help businesses thrive in the digital world," said CEO and Co-Founder of OOm, Ian Cheow. As an agency that is approved as a PSG vendor for both E-Commerce and Digital Marketing solutions, SMEs can kill two birds with one stone by engaging in OOm's PSG packages for both services.

About OOm

OOm has been one of the leading experts in digital marketing services and E-commerce solutions in Singapore since 2006. It is an award-winning agency and is recognised as a partner of digital giants with the following accolades - 2022 Premier Google Partner and Meta Business Partner.

With this latest recognition, they can provide E-commerce services to SMEs with the approved PSG E-commerce grant and help them establish their online presence and reach.

SME owners interested in learning more about E-commerce PSG may visit the E-commerce Development PSG page on their website or reach out to OOm with the following contact details.

