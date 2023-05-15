Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Ooma, Inc.'s (NYSE:OOMA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. On 31 January 2023, the US$327m market-cap company posted a loss of US$3.7m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Ooma's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering Ooma, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$2.9m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 51%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Ooma given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Ooma has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

