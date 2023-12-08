Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript December 5, 2023

Ooma, Inc. reports earnings inline with expectations. Reported EPS is $0.15 EPS, expectations were $0.15.

Operator: Hello, and welcome to Ooma Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Matt Robison. Sir, you may begin.

Matt Robison: Thank you, Towanda. Good day everyone and welcome to the fiscal third quarter 2024 earnings call of Ooma, Inc. My name is Matt Robison, Ooma's Director of IR and Corporate Development. On the call with me today are Ooma's CEO, Eric Stang; and CFO, Shig Hamamatsu. After the market closed today, Ooma issued its fiscal third quarter 2024 earnings press release. This release is also available on the Company's website, ooma.com. This call is being webcast live and is accessible from a link on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of our website. This link will be active for replay of this call for at least one year. During today's presentation, our executives will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and actual results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include those set forth in the press release we issued earlier today and those risks more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Please note that other than revenue or as otherwise stated, the financial measures to be disclosed on this call will be on a non-GAAP basis.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A discussion of why we present non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this call to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in our earnings press release, which is available on our website. On this call, we will give guidance for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 on a non-GAAP basis. Also, in addition to our press release and 8-K filing, the Overview page and Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of our website as well as the Results page of the Financial Information section of our website include links to information about costs and expenses not included in our non-GAAP values and key metrics of our core subscription businesses.

These are titled Supplemental Financial Disclosure 1 and Supplemental Financial Disclosure 2. Additionally, our investor presentation slides include GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation that also provides resolution of GAAP expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP metrics. Now, I will hand the call over to Ooma's CEO, Eric Stang.

Eric Stang: Thank you, Matt. Hi everyone. Welcome to Ooma's third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call. Thanks for joining us. I can report that Q3 was another strong quarter for Ooma. We performed well financially and made a major advance by acquiring 2600Hz during the quarter. We look forward to reviewing our progress with you. Our Q3 results include $59.9 million in revenue, $4 million of non-GAAP net income and $5 million of EBITDA. Organically for Q3 which is to say excluding the impact of 2600Hz, we increased our business subscription and services revenue 14% year-over-year. We held our OpEx spending nearly flat to a year ago, and we grew our EBITDA by 17% versus Q3 last year. Our annual exit recurring revenue, including 2600Hz, is now $225 million.

We feel these results demonstrate good progress for the Company and strong performance for the quarter. During Q3, we continued to pursue the strategies we have outlined throughout this year to expand Ooma's revenues from business customers. Ooma Office, our award-winning solution for small to medium-sized businesses, added premium features and new integrations. One of our most exciting new integrations is with Clio, the number one software used in the legal industry. Users of Clio can now integrate their Ooma calling and communications with their Clio experience. This integration is available as part of Ooma's Pro Plus service tier and contributes to our long-term strategy of increasing our premium office users and raising our average revenue per user.

I am pleased to report that in Q3, we once again sequentially increased our ARPU from business customers. I am also pleased to report that 56% of our new office customers were premium users and that premium users now make up 28% of our total office customer base. It was exciting in Q3 to announce finally the name of our largest customer, International Workplace Group or IWG, which is also known by the name Regus. We made the announcement in conjunction with the launch of our services for IWG in Asia. In Q3, we have rolled out our platform for the Africa region and started serving IWG in South Africa. In total, we now serve IWG in 30 countries across five different regions and we are working with them to expand further. We anticipate slower international expansion in Q4, given the holidays followed by a pickup in Q1, as we roll out to new countries throughout the first half of next year.

Outside of North America, we also expanded with Ooma Enterprise, which began serving a new customer with locations spread across Australia, Netherlands, Spain and the UK, in addition of course to here in the USA. In our targeted hospitality vertical, we once again landed over 50 new hospitality locations, the largest of which being a property with 474 rooms and another being our second airport hotel. In general, we believe our strategy in enterprise to focus on select verticals is giving us advantages in the market. In Q3, we continued to pursue our AirDial strategy aggressively. In particular, we hired additional sales personnel and signed a total of four new AirDial resellers, one of which TouchTone Communications, we announced in a press release.

These resellers joined a number of others we are already partnered with for AirDial, including T-Mobile and more recently UScellular. We also announced that Viking Electronics, who is a manufacturer of more than 500 security and communications products including emergency phones, entry systems, elevator phones and campus safety phones, began recommending AirDial to its customers and distributors after performing their own extensive testing of AirDial. As we've mentioned, we believe AirDial offers the best solution in the marketplace for replacing increasingly expensive and soon to be decommissioned copper lines that are connected to elevators, fine alarm panels, older PBX equipment and more. We are thrilled by the validation we are seeing by the many resellers we have signed up for AirDial.

We are also thrilled to have announced in Q3 that Elevator World Magazine, the leading media voice in the vertical transportation industry, selected Ooma for the 2023 LEs Awards in the category of best communication system supplier, honoring the Ooma AirDial solution for POTS replacement. We're not standing still either in our continued improvement of AirDial. Just recently, we announced that AirDial now incorporates Ooma's patented MultiPath technology. MultiPath creates a continuous dual connection between AirDial and the public switched telephone network by transmitting data packets simultaneously through two separate data links. Unlike other approaches where calls are dropped and failover, where there can be delays before failover occurs and where other issues can occur related to the quality of individual transport links.

Ooma's MultiPath technology provides seamless backup for customers who enable two Internet connections to their AirDial device. MultiPath provides one more example of how Ooma stands out by providing the full end-to-end AirDial solution, encompassing both cloud and customer premise equipment. While not announced, we also made additional improvements in Q3 to AirDial's remote device manager or RDM, as we call it. RDM gives our AirDial customers the ability to provision, monitor, manage and control all of their AirDial devices from one portal. We view RDM as another key differentiator for AirDial. I am pleased to report that in Q3, we landed what we expect will become our two largest AirDial customers today. One of these customers is a large retailer with many individual brands.

We have already started rolling out AirDial to one brand of stores owned by this customer, where we are displacing another POTS replacement solution. We expect this rollout is just Phase 1 with this customer. The other customer is a provider in the elevator industry with access to a very large number of opportunities. I'm pleased to report our backlog of potential sales opportunities grew again in Q3, and we have many large opportunities that we are pursuing. I'd like to turn now to 2600Hz, which is the new business we acquired back in October. As a reminder, 2600Hz provides open source core calling functionality named Kazoo that is in use today by many telecom providers. Since initially launching Kazoo over a decade ago, 2600Hz has also expanded to provide its own non-open source suite of prebuilt UCaaS, CPaaS and call center applications.

Telecom providers have the choice of relying solely on open source Kazoo and building applications themselves or contracting with 2600Hz for a more complete solution. 2600Hz today provides hosted cloud, private cloud and customer hosted solutions to approximately 130 paying customers who serve hundreds of thousands of end users. The Company runs data centers in eight locations, spread across North America, Europe, and Oceania maintains a workforce of about a 100 employees and contractors and has revenues of approximately 7 million annually. Three main reasons drove our decision to acquire 2600Hz. We made this acquisition to capitalize on the opportunity we see in the wholesale marketplace to unlock significant operational benefits between Ooma and 2600Hz, and to enhance Ooma'S strategic position and ability to serve the fundamental needs of large carriers and other partners.

It's now been about six weeks since 2600Hz became part of Ooma. In that time, we have blended our two teams together, rationalized spending in certain areas, and established our new combined strategy central to our strategy is to strengthen 2600Hz in the marketplace by leveraging Ooma's application, technology, scale, and low cost position and by launching new services. We're now actively working internally to provide 2600Hz customers telecom services delivered in a CPaaS business model. We're also working to leverage some of Ooma's key user applications for the benefit of 2600Hz customers. 2600Hz's customer base has responded with positive feedback on our acquisition. They are excited about our strategic direction and the intellectual property and resources we bring as a larger scale and more mature organization.

Similarly, we already have active conversations underway with a number of possible new customers. These conversations will take time as possible customers evaluate Kazoo and get to know us, but we are optimistic about their potential. Overall, I believe our integration with 2600Hz is going well and we are on track as promised to make the acquisition adjusted EBITDA creative to Ooma within six months. Finally, I'm thrilled to mention that the publication you see today recently named the Kazoo Communications Solution from 2600Hz as the best white label solution at the prestigious UC Partner Awards 2023. Kazoo was chosen by a panel of 12 leading analysts in the cloud communications industry from a field of four finalists. Of course, we're not surprised since we know Kazoo’s modern API based architecture sets it apart in the industry.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Shig, our CFO to discuss our results and outlook in more detail, and then return with some closing remarks.

Shig Hamamatsu: Thank you, Eric, and good afternoon, everyone. Before I dive into a third quarter financial results, I'd like to quickly recap the financial aspects of the 2600Hz acquisition we completed on October 20, 2023, right before the end of the third quarter. We acquired 2600Hz for approximately $33 million in cash, and there are no other contingency payments for this acquisition. With regard to funding of cash purchase price, we used approximately $50 million of our cash from balance sheet and the remaining $18 million came from a new $30 million revolving line of credit from a Citizens Bank. 2600Hz is expected to add approximately $7 million in annual recurring revenue to Ooma. The acquisition of 2600Hz is expected to be accretive to an adjusted EBITDA within six months and to make increasing contribution to our overall adjusted EBITDA as operational synergies realized in subsequent periods.

Now, I'm going to review our third quarter financial results and then provide outlook for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024. We delivered another solid quarter with a total revenue of $59.9 million, which included $0.23 million of subscription and services revenue from 2600Hz for the last 12 days of the quarter. Excluding2600Hz revenue contribution, Q3 revenue came in at $59.6 million at the high end of a guidance range of $59 million to $59.6 million. On a year-over-year basis, total revenue grew 6% in the third quarter, driven by the growth of Ooma business, which had counted for 58% or total subscription in services revenue as compared to 55% in the prior year quarter. Q3 product and other revenue came in at $4 million as compared to $4.9 million in the prior year.

The prior year Q3 product revenue included certain accessory sales that did not recur this year. On the profitability front, the third quarter non-GAAP net income was $4 million, excluding $0.3 million of net loss from 2600Hz. The third quarter non-GAAP net income was $4.3 million, exceeding our guidance range of 3.8 million to $4.1 million, and represented 24% increase over $3.5 million in the prior year quarter. Now, some details on our Q3 revenue. Excluding the impact of 2600Hz Ooma business subscription and services revenue grew 14% year-over-year in Q3, driven by user growth. On the residential side, subscription and services revenue were flat year-over-year. As a reminder, we had a one-time churn event during the first quarter of this fiscal year with a particular customer with an unusual application where we lost approximately 4,000 tele users, which continue to impact our year-over-year comparison in Q3.

For a third quarter, total subscription and services revenue was $55.9 million or 93% of total revenue as compared to $51.7 million or 91% or total revenue in the prior year quarter. Now some details on our key customer metrics. Please note that, the key metrics I am about to discuss do not include any metrics related to 2600Hz users. Given the wholesale nature of 2600Hz's business, we do not intend to blend 2600Hz user metrics into our traditional core user metrics, which will continue to represent the key metrics related to Ooma business and residential users only. We ended the third quarter with 1.241 million core users, up from 1.237 million core users at the end of the second quarter. At the end of the third quarter, we had 475,000 business users or 38% of total core users, an increase of 8,000 from Q2.

Our blended average monthly subscription and services revenue per core user or ARPU, increased 3% year-over-year to $14.63 driven by an increase in mix of business users, including higher ARPU Office Pro and Pro Plus users. During the third quarter, we continued to see a healthy Office Pro and Pro Plus take rate with 56% of new Office users opting for these higher tier services, which was up from 50% in the prior year quarter. Overall, 28% of Ooma Office users have now subscribed to our Pro or Pro Plus tier. Our net data subscription retention rate for the quarter was 99%, as compared to 99% in the second quarter. Our annual exit recurring revenue, which now consists of recurring revenue from Ooma core users and 2600Hz users, grew to $225 million and was up 10% year-over-year.

Now some details on our gross margin. Our subscription and services gross margin for the third quarter was 72%, as compared to 73% in the prior year. Q3 subscription and services gross margin this year was impacted by certain investments we made for our largest customer, as we started the further expansion into Asia and Africa in the third quarter, as well as investments in our customer support resources for ongoing AirDial ramp. Products and other gross margin for the third quarter was negative 73%, as compared to negative 35% for the same period last year. As mentioned on the previous calls, the decline in Q2 product gross margin this year versus last year was anticipated and primarily due to the following two factors. First, we saw the sell through impact of certain higher cost components that we had procured in the last fiscal year to stay ahead of pandemic-driven supply chain issues.

And second, the prior Q3 product gross margin benefited from certain accessory sales that did not recur this year. We continue to expect product and other gross margin for the remainder of fiscal 2024 to be negatively-impacted by onetime excess component costs running through the P&L and currently estimate Product and Other gross margin for the fourth quarter to be in the neighborhood of negative 70%. On an overall basis, total gross margin for Q3 was 62%, as compared to 64% in the prior year quarter. And now some details on operating expenses. Total operating expenses for the third quarter were $33.4 million, up $0.6 million or 2% from the same period of last year. Excluding the impact of 2600Hz, the total operating expenses increased 0.1 million or effectively flat from the same last year.

Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter were $16.8 million or 28% of total revenue and flat year over year. Excluding the impact of 2600Hz sales and marketing expenses for third quarter were $16.6 million, or a decrease of $0.3 million from the same period last year as we controlled our spend into increased profitability. Research and development expenses were $11.3 million or 19% of total revenue, up 3% on a year by year basis from $11 million driven by investments and new features for Ooma office and enterprise, as well as AirDial. Excluding the impact of 2600Hz R&D expenses for the third quarter were $11 million flat compared to the same period last year. G&A expenses were $5.3 million or 9% of total revenue for the third quarter compared to $4.9 million for the prior year quarter.

The year over year increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to an increase in personal costs. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $4 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.15, excluding the impact of 2600Hz non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $4.3 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.16 as compared to $0.14 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5 million for 8% of total revenue. Excluding the impact of 2600Hz, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5.2 million for 9% of total revenue and represented 17% increase over $4.5 million for the same period last year. We ended the quarter with total cash investments of $18.9 million. We generated cash from operations of $1.9 million as compared to $2.5 million in the same period last year.

As mentioned earlier, we funded a cash purchase price of 2600Hz with a combination of cash from a balance sheet and an $18 million draw from a new $30 million revolving line of credit. The new credit facility has a three year term and the borrowing under it will bear interest rate based on SOFR plus 210 basis points or approximately 7.5% of all in bond rate at the time of the drawdown in October. The additional details on the credit facility are available in a Form 8-K filed on October 23, 2023, as well as in a Form 10-Q to be filed later this week. On the headcount front, we ended a quarter with 1,192 employees and contractors, which included new team members from 2600Hz. Now, I'll provide guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024.

Our guidance is on a non-GAAP basis and has been adjusted for expenses such as stock-based compensation, amortization, intangibles, and certain non-recurring items. Additionally, the guidance reflects a full quarter impact of 2600Hz starting in the fourth quarter, as well as interest expense for the outstanding balance under the new credit facility and the partial benefit of related obstruction activities took place earlier in the fourth quarter. We expect total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 to be in the range of $61.2 million to $61.8 million, which includes $3.8 million to $4.1 million of product revenue. We expect the fourth quarter net income to be in the range of $3.1 million to $3.4 million. As mentioned earlier, Q4 net income guidance includes a full quarter impact of interest expense related to the new credit facility, which is estimated to be approximately $0.4 million.

Additionally, the guidance assumes interest expense will be sequentially lower by approximately $0.2 million, given that $15 million of cash from balance sheet was spent towards the cash purchase price of 2600Hz. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $0.12 and $0.13. We have assumed 26.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the fourth quarter. For full fiscal year 2024, we expect total revenue to be in the range of $236.3 million to $236.9 million. In terms of revenue mix for the year, we expect 93.5% of total revenue to come from subscription and services revenue and the remaining 6.5% from products and other revenue. We expect non-GAAP net income for fiscal ‘24 to be in the range of $14.9 million to $15.2 million.

Fiscal 2024 net income guidance also reflects an increase in interest expense related to the new credit facility of approximately 0.4 million as well as a reduction in interest income of approximately $0.2 million for the reasons stated earlier. Based on this non-GAAP net income guidance range, we estimate our adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 to be $19.4 million to $19.7 million or approximately 8% of revenue. We expect non-GAAP diluted EPS for fiscal ‘24 to be in the range of $0.57 to $0.58. We have assumed approximately 26.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for fiscal 2024. In summary, we are pleased with a solid performance in the third quarter. The team has done a great job of growing business subscription revenue 14% year-over-year organically, while keeping offering expenses effectively flat in today's economic environment, which resulted in year-over-year organic non-GAAP net income, and adjusted the growth of 24% and 17% respectively.

I'll now pass it out to Eric for some closing remarks, Eric?

Eric Stang: Thanks, Shig. Q3 was a busy quarter for us. We worked to grow our business user base and to expand internationally. We also invested significantly to increase our AirDial sales team, number of resellers, and pipeline of opportunities, and with those our AirDial installed user base. On top of these, we also closed on our 2600Hz acquisition and took steps to integrate 2600Hz into Ooma, and along with that, optimize our cost structure. I feel we're well along on our plans for 2600Hz and the acquisition is going smoothly. Our plans for Q4 entail continued focus on our multiple strategies for growth in combination with sensible expense management and continued cash generation from operations. Thank you. We will now take questions.

