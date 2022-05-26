Ooni pizza ovens are 20 percent off for Memorial Day

If you're looking to up your homemade pizza game, investing in an Ooni oven is a good way to do so. We've recommended them in numerous outdoor guides and now you can pick one up for 20 percent off. Ooni's Memorial Day sale has discounted all of its pizza ovens, bringing the most affordable of the bunch, the Ooni Fyra 12, down to $280. The newest version, the Karu 16, is nearly $160 off and down to $640.

Shop Ooni Memorial Day sale Buy Fyra 12 at Ooni - $280 Buy Karu 16 at Ooni - $640

Chances are you've seen social media posts recently of people removing delicious-looking, bubbling pizzas from one of these Ooni ovens. We've found them to be easy to use and pretty consistent in making restaurant-quality pizzas at home. The Ooni Fyra uses wood pellets to heat up to 950 degrees, so you can cook stone-baked pizzas in as little as one minute. The "12" in its name indicates its size, so this one's best for making smaller, personal pizzas. We also appreciate that the Fyra is fairly portable — it weighs 22 pounds and has foldable legs along with a detachable chimney, so you can store the various parts of the machine inside the oven while you transport it.

The Karu 16 is best for those that want the latest tech from Ooni, or those that prefer to make larger pies. One of the key features of the Karu 16 is its multiple fuel support, so you can choose to cook with wood or charcoal, or even go the gas route if you buy the appropriate gas burner attachment. Unlike the Fyra, the Karu 16 has a clear glass door so you can keep an eye on your pizza as it cooks. There's also a mounted digital thermometer to help you better keep track of the machine's temperature. These ovens are still expensive outdoor machines even during this Memorial Day sale, but pizza lovers will want to grab one now while you can get them for much less then usual.

