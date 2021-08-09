U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

OOOK Wins "2021 Best Product Technology and Innovation" Award at 10th Annual China Finance Summit

·3 min read
BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or "the Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career education and technology service provider, today announced that the Company's OOOK ("O Course," https://oook.com), with its path-breaking and innovative technology and application, won the "2021 Best Product Technology Innovation" Award at the 10th Annual China Finance Summit (the "CFS"), which was held in Shanghai from July 28 to July 29, 2021. Separately, Ambow was named "2021 The Most Influential Brand (Industry)" at the event, marking the third consecutive year that the Company has been included in the list.

The China Finance Summit, established in 2012, is a prominent event collectively organized by authoritative financial and mass media, and one that is widely recognized as being among the most influential platforms for communications in economic field. The CFS Award presented at the Summit is a well-known and highly-regarded business award. O Course, an open teaching platform developed by Ambow Education, is supported by over 70 patented technologies and operates on a cloud service model. The platform provides high-quality, cross-terminal live and recording services, and immersive and interactive live broadcast experiences that combine images and shared files and one-stop operation management functions to deliver a seamless experience to users.

Dr. Jin Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "Technology is the driving force behind the education sector's ongoing digital revolution. Ambow Education is committed to grasping developing trends in technology, while continually expanding our own brand influence and exploring the intersection of learning and technology to boost the development of the education industry as a whole."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and United States of America.

Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Tel: +86 10-6206-8000

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations
Tel: +1 212-481-2050 or +86 10-6508-0677
Email: ambow@tpg-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oook-wins-2021-best-product-technology-and-innovation-award-at-10th-annual-china-finance-summit-301350950.html

SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

