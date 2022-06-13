U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

Ooredoo Selects Icertis Contract Intelligence as Part of Enterprise Digital Transformation

·3 min read

Global Communications Leader to Integrate Icertis with SAP Across 7 Operating Countries

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that Ooredoo Group will use Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) as part of the company's enterprise-wide digital transformation. The initiative will streamline contract management across the company's headquarters in Qatar, as well as operations in Algeria, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Palestine, and Tunisia, supporting long-term growth.

Icertis Logo
Icertis Logo

"A key pillar of Ooredoo's corporate strategy is to evolve today's core business and build a smart telco, thereby further digitizing our operations and accelerating growth. To achieve this, we are partnering with world-leading providers to help us consolidate business applications on a common platform across our operating companies around the world," said Christian Friedrich Linhart, Group Chief Procurement Officer, Ooredoo Group. "We are very happy to have selected Icertis for its telecommunications industry expertise, AI capabilities, and extensive SAP partnership and integrations, which offer us a single-team approach to enterprise-wide contract intelligence."

As part of its enterprise-wide transformation, Ooredoo is implementing the latest cloud-based business applications, including ERP, HCM, SCM, TEM, and CLM, to enhance the experiences of its customers, employees, and suppliers through integrated and end-to-end processes, systems, automation, and optimization.

Given the role that contracts play across myriad critical business processes, contract intelligence is central to the company's digital transformation. Ooredoo will integrate the Icertis Contract Intelligence CLM platform with SAP Ariba and SAP S/4HANA, to gain greater business insights by leveraging the critical data within contracts. Ooredoo will also use the ICI NegotiateAI application, which uses artificial intelligence to optimize contract negotiation, reduce risk, and negotiate better outcomes.

"Contracts touch every part of the enterprise—every persona, every system, and every network. They define how a business runs and govern every dollar in and out of the enterprise," explained Anand Veerkar, Chief Revenue Officer, Icertis. "Icertis transforms these powerful documents into structured, connected, and on-demand data to deliver intelligent contract authoring, automation, and insights. With Icertis Contract Intelligence, Ooredoo and other market-leading innovators can ensure the intent of every contract is correctly memorialized and fully realized across the enterprise, driving competitive advantage and growth."

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks. The company generated revenues of QAR 30 billion as of 31 December 2021. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

Media Contact
Liza Colburn
Director of Corporate Communications
Liza.colburn@icertis.com
+1 (781) 562-0111

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515204/icertis_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ooredoo-selects-icertis-contract-intelligence-as-part-of-enterprise-digital-transformation-301565672.html

SOURCE Icertis

