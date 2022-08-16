U.S. markets closed

OOROO Auto Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

·4 min read

Prestigious ranking by Inc. Magazine comes amid OOROO's plans to expand in and beyond the Tucson-metro area

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OOROO Auto, a multi-award-winning auto repair and maintenance service provider in Southern Arizona, announced today it has been named among Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

Born out of the entrepreneurial spirit of CEO Jeff Artzi, who previously served as CEO of a 100-store automotive services chain, OOROO is not a typical auto care company—from its unique name to its culture-first, technology forward approach that’s rooted in honesty, trust and transparency.

Ranking at 3596, OOROO now joins an impressive list of well-known names that first came to national prominence as honorees on the Inc. 5000, including Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many others.

"This award highlights the amazing growth OOROO has experienced over the past few years and is a testament to our team's efforts in providing friendly and efficient service with honesty and heart," said OOROO Founder and CEO Jeff Artzi. "We've worked hard to create positive experiences through our customer-centric car care programs, like our Happy Car Club and OOROO at Work program, and I believe our growth is a reflection of our success achieving that."

"It's amazing to think how far we've come in eight years, and we're just getting started," Lindsey Wiederstein, OOROO Co-Founder added. "Our business model is simple, but it works, and our customers tell us every day how much they appreciate the experience when they visit one of our shops or when we provide services to them at their work or home—giving them back time in their day and week."

As a forward-thinking, tech-focused company, OOROO created its "Happy Car Club" subscription service in late 2021. Through its intuitive app, the program allows customers to pay one low monthly fee and receive a suite of auto care services, including oil changes, inspections, maintenance services, towing, and a discount on all other auto repairs. Happy Car Club has helped the company expand its mobile repair services and its lauded Client Partner program, OOROO at Work, which serves as an employee perk for companies enrolled in the program. To date, more than 36 local employers are enrolled in the OOROO at Work program, and that number is expected to rise as OOROO continues its growth trajectory in the coming months and years ahead.

"Our culture is very different than what you'd find at other auto shops—and customers notice and are very vocal about that difference. The enthusiasm expressed in our reviews is evidence of that," said Leroy Ingram, Director of Operations.

Starting with just one shop in Oro Valley, the multi-award-winning company now has three shops around the Tucson area. As an additional differentiating factor between itself and other automotive maintenance and repair providers, OOROO offers convenient online appointment scheduling and contactless payments through its OOROO Auto app. Key to its growth strategy and mission to transform the industry, OOROO has expanded its mobile service area to include Tucson, Phoenix, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail and Rita Ranch. Its plans include an expansion into the Phoenix Metropolitan Area.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000

For more information on OOROO Auto, please visit www.oorooauto.com or email at info@oorooauto.com.

Media Contact:
Josh Skalniak, Lambert & Co.
jskalniak@lambert.com
480.352.2050

About OOROO Auto

Born out of the entrepreneurial spirit of CEO Jeff Artzi, who previously served as CEO of a 100- store automotive services chain, OOROO is not a typical auto care company—from its unique name to its culture-first, technology-forward approach that's rooted in honesty, trust and transparency. In addition to achieving a spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, the multi-award-winning auto repair and maintenance service provider has been the recipient of numerous awards, including two Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus Awards (for Best Employer and Innovation), Better Business Bureau Ethics Awards, Arizona Daily Star Reader's Choice Award, Best Auto Shop in Green Valley, and Best of the Northwest 6 years in a row.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Inc's multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

 

