Oostburg appeals circuit court decision granting Pine Haven Christian Communities tax refund. Here's what we know.

The Oostburg campus of Pine Haven Christian Communities, Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in Oostburg, Wis.

OOSTBURG — Village of Oostburg filed to appeal a property tax lawsuit to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals while a similar case remains pending in Sheboygan County Circuit Court.

Pine Haven Christian Home, Inc.'s three lawsuits against the village dispute the tax-exempt status of its Oostburg Duplexes, designated for independent senior living.

Pine Haven Christian Communities acquired about 3 acres in winter 2018 to expand its senior services, including independent living. There are eight duplexes, across two parcels of land, that amount to 15 apartment units and one business unit.

The organization established in Sheboygan Falls in 1950. It has three properties in Sheboygan Falls and added its first property in Oostburg, a 24-apartment main campus, in 2010 with a six-apartment addition two years later. About 230 residents live across Pine Haven properties.

Pine Haven received a tax bill of nearly $44,600 in January 2020 for duplex properties, which had a combined assessed value of about $1.9 million, according to the 2021 civil complaint.

The Sheboygan Falls campus of Pine Haven Christian Communities, Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in Sheboygan Falls, Wis.

The 2021 complaint said Pine Haven submitted a tax exemption request to the village in March 2020 and received a voicemail around April 30 that the request was granted. However, Pine Haven received a letter about a day later that it was denied. Pine Haven paid the tax bill. It then served Oostburg with a refund claim in January 2021. That was also denied.

Pine Haven sued the village that May, seeking a tax refund.

The complaint said the properties are exempt from taxes because they meet several criteria under state law, including being owned and operated by a religious association or nonprofit entity and used for retirement home purposes.

The properties are also on less than 30 acres of land and an individual dwelling's fair market value is less than 130% of the average equalized property value, the complaint stated, which are also necessary criteria.

Pine Haven's board was also composed of 18 church representatives from several municipalities, and its mission is to give the “aging population we serve an environment that is a Christ-centered safe haven offering quality, compassionate care."

Though duplex residents live separately from those at the main Oostburg campus — which has assisted, respite and hospice care — the complaint said they still have access to amenities and services at the main campus, like rehabilitation and meals. Pine Haven’s goal is a continuum of care, and duplex residents have preferential placement at other facilities, the complaint said.

The original lawsuit sought tax refunds for both complexes on Pine Drive and North 12th Street, but the refund for those on Pine Drive, closest to the main campus, were dismissed in April 2022. Four duplexes are on 12th Street.

Among the several tax exemption qualifications, a significant point of disagreement between Pine Haven and the village was whether the duplexes qualified as a “retirement home for the aged.”

Citing a definition used in the 1969 state court case, Milwaukee Protestant Home for the Aged v. City of Milwaukee, which dealt with tax exemption for a non-profit home for seniors, the defense argued retirement homes are for “the retired person, places of congregant living where retirees go to live, expecting to pay the fees charged and to receive the usual incidents of group home living.”

The defense said the four duplex buildings don’t have interior common areas, lack support services in the buildings and have no 55-and-older age requirement.

This February, Judge Angela Sutkiewicz granted a tax refund of about $25,170 and associated interest and legal fees be paid to Pine Haven for the 12th Street properties.

“This narrow and antiquated definition of a retirement home for aged does not take into consideration the current practice of the continuum of care,” Sutkiewicz said in the ruling.

Sutkiewicz agreed with the plaintiff’s points that residents receive preferential consideration and have close access to services and amenities at the main campus. Seniors living in the duplexes are considered part of the larger Pine Haven community. She added the 1969 court recognized retirement homes evolved from traditional nursing homes. That court ruled in favor of the Milwaukee Protestant Home for the Aged having tax-exempt status.

Pine Haven also met the “fair market value requirement,” as each individual dwelling was assessed at $124,000 in January 2020, which was less than 130% of the average equalized property value for the county at $238,076, according to the complaint.

“The statute refers to the fair market value as determined by the assessor, not the appraiser,” Sutkiewicz said. “It’s not reasonable to conclude that the village assessor valued individual dwelling units for tax purposes, but that the values don’t apply in determining if the property is exempt.”

Pine Haven filed two more tax-exempt lawsuits as the first went through the judicial process, seeking about $50,775 in combined refunds for taxes paid to the village for the 12th Street properties in 2022 and 2023. Pine Haven voluntarily dismissed the 2022 lawsuit.

The village appealed Sutkiewicz’s decision in May. There is no timeline for the appeal review yet. The 2023 case is pending, following the appeal decision.

