OP Bancorp Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$949.0k

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OP Bancorp

The Independent Chairman of the Board Brian Choi made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$324k worth of shares at a price of US$11.82 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$11.05. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Brian Choi was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 91.57k shares for US$949k. On the other hand they divested 11.36k shares, for US$91k. In total, OP Bancorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about US$10.36. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of OP Bancorp

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that OP Bancorp insiders own 25% of the company, worth about US$42m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The OP Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no OP Bancorp insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think OP Bancorp insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for OP Bancorp (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

