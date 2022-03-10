OP Yrityspankki Oyj

10 March 2022 at 10.30 EET

OP Corporate Bank plc’s Report by the Board of Directors, Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement for 2021 published

OP Corporate Bank plc has published its Financial Statements, Report by the Board of Directors and Corporate Governance Statement for 2021. The Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors have also been published as an XHTML file in accordance with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

The reports are attached to this stock exchange release. They are also available at op.fi > OP Financial Group > To the media > Publications > OP Corporate Bank publications.

The reports are part of OP Financial Group’s Annual Report, which is available at vuosi.op.fi/en/2021.

OP Corporate Bank plc is part of the leading Finnish customer-owned financial services group, OP Financial Group. OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank, their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other’s debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP Financial Group's central bank.

