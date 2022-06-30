U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,811.05
    -7.78 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,920.13
    -109.18 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,130.89
    -47.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.16
    -14.21 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.66
    -3.12 (-2.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.40
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    20.37
    -0.37 (-1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0478
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    -0.1040 (-3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2170
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6320
    -0.9130 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,130.79
    -933.23 (-4.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.75
    -20.72 (-4.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

OP Crypto raising $100M for ‘Fund of Funds’ to back fund managers

Jacquelyn Melinek
·2 min read

The typical fund consists of deploying capital into certain sectors or industries, but venture capital firm OP Crypto is taking their own twist on the term.

OP Crypto’s is raising $100 million for its new investment, dubbed ‘Fund of Funds', to deploy capital into emerging fund managers focused on early-stage crypto investments. A fund, for your fund, if you will.

“It’s an underlying diversifying vehicle for investors looking to get actively involved in crypto,” David Gan, founder and general partner at OP Crypto told TechCrunch. “But also it’s a very good vehicle for strategic investors looking to really increase their deal flow across international borders and amongst people with niche vertical expertise.”

OP’s fund will be honing in on supporting fund managers from certain sub sectors like infrastructure, decentralized finance, NFTs, metaverse, gaming and those with a “geographical advantage” in Latin America, Africa, India and Southeast Asia, among other elements.

Despite the current choppy and bearish market sentiment, the firm has received $50 million in commitments from both traditional and crypto-focused LPs including LedgerPrime and FJ Labs, with a target and hard cap of $100 million.

Lucas He, OP Crypto’s COO and head of research, will be the general partner to the fund. Both He and Gan previously worked at Huobi where they seeded the first funds of managers like Multicoin Capital, Dragonfly Capital and 1kx.

“Combining my experience with [Gan’s], we really have a spectrum of CeFi, TradFi and DeFi experiences that give a great understanding of institutional money and their demands in the space,” He said.

A few months ago, the firm raised $50 million for its flagship venture vehicle, OP Ventures Fund, which is backed by Alan Howard, Bill Ackman alongside crypto-native institutions like Animoca Brands, Digital Currency Group and Galaxy Digital.

“Ultimately we’re at a state where a lot of institutional investors don’t know where to park their money and this safe haven like vehicle allows people to come in,” Gan said. “We’re only looking for emerging managers investing in venture so it’s a longer term horizon and they know that throughout a longer time span this is a really good sector to deploy heavily into venture with more reasonable valuations.”

The firm plans to deploy the new fund over a number of years, Gan said. “We want to have an even spread of exposure in bull and bear markets, so there’s good investments throughout both cycles.”

Recommended Stories

  • How I Made It in Crypto: Life as a Play-to-Earn Guilder

    Spraky practically lost his voice during a video chat with me from the Philippines in late June. It’s been spent talking with hordes of members from his play-to-earn gaming community, whom he’s met while traveling around the country from Baguio to Cebu City. “We’re planning to do this every month in different major cities here in the Philippines,” he said.

  • Upstart Looks Anything But Up on the Charts

    In the daily bar chart of UPST, below, we can see that the shares have stayed weak since our May 10 review. UPST has tried to move sideways from the May low but that stability may prove to be temporary. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from October to May followed by a slight improvement.

  • DeFi’s Existential Problem: It Only Lends Money to Itself

    Crypto lenders’ exclusive focus on other crypto projects suggests that their problems run much deeper than a Lehman-style liquidity crisis.

  • Crypto, Private Equity, and Venture Capital, All Belong in Endowment Portfolios

    Amy Falls, who recently completed her first year running Northwestern University’s endowment, has been trimming its equity holdings.

  • 5 Things to Know in Crypto Today

    With equities extending recent losses and on course for their worst first-half performance on record, cryptocurrencies are under pressure.

  • Crypto Stocks, Walgreens and More Thursday Morning Movers

    FEATURE The stock market was taking a hit Thursday morning as the end of a brutal second quarter comes to a close. futures were down 1.4%. Here are some of the stocks making moves in premarket trading Thursday.

  • Jacobi Asset Management to Launch Europe’s First Bitcoin ETF

    After gaining regulatory approval from GFSC, the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF will list on Euronext in early July

  • EU Watchdog Wants to Address Threat Crypto Assets Could One Day Pose to Financial System

    The European Systemic Risk Board is looking into measures and policies to address the potential threat that crypto assets could present to the global financial system.

  • How Rich Is Kid Rock?

    Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, 51, is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, actor, music producer and instrumentalist who cannot be linked to a specific genre of music. Rock is also known for...

  • Buckle Up: How investors can deal with crypto turbulence

    When Doug Milnes started buying cryptocurrencies in January of this year, he felt like it could become an entirely new asset class for investors. The marketing executive from Summit, New Jersey, says his holdings, including a number of different cryptocurrencies like ethereum, are down around 60% from where he bought. “Crypto has gone through a number of booms and busts over time, and it’s hard to know if this time is different,” Milnes says.

  • UPDATE 2-Spirit Airlines again delays shareholder vote on Frontier deal

    Spirit Airlines Inc on Wednesday deferred a shareholder vote on Frontier Group Holdings Inc's merger offer for the budget carrier until next week. Its shareholders had been scheduled to finalize their vote at a special meeting on Thursday. This was the second time Spirit has delayed the vote, suggesting it had not convinced enough shareholders to back the deal, which is being contested by JetBlue Airways Corp.

  • BMO and Jefferies Sign On to Platform Bringing AI Auctions to Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- A new trading platform operated by OneChronos Markets LLC will let institutional investors bid for equities in an automated auction, an effort to disrupt the ages-old system for buying and selling stocks.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidStocks Cut Losses by Half as Treas

  • MARA Stock: Is Marathon Digital Holdings A Buy As Bitcoin Plunges?

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • The 5 Worst Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 This Quarter

    Travel and entertainment stocks took a hit this quarter as macroeconomic pressures cast doubt over the health of the consumer.

  • Option Trade Offers A Way To Profit From Shopify Stock's Latest Woes

    Shopify is dropping again after hitting resistance at the declining 50-day moving average, which could spark further downside. This option trade will profit if that’s the case.

  • FTX Passed on Deal to Purchase Celsius Due to Deficient Balance Sheet: Report

    Cryptocurrency exchange FTX passed on a deal to purchase beleaguered crypto lender Celsius after examining the sorry state of its finances.

  • Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has entered liquidation, source says

    Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) has entered liquidation, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, in the latest sign of the market downturn hurting the crypto industry. Singapore-based 3AC is one of the higher profile crypto investors to have run into difficulties following the sharp sell-off in the market for digital currencies seen in recent months. Crypto broker Voyager Digital issued 3AC with a default notice on Monday after it failed to make payments on a loan of 15,250 bitcoin (approximately $324 million) and $350 million worth of USDC, a stablecoin.

  • Dow Jones Dives After Key Inflation Report

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 575 points Thursday after a key inflation reading, threatening to extend this week's losses.

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Could Continue Falling This Year

    A couple of stocks that I would be very cautious with right now are Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use in many countries, with Taiwan being the latest (on June 23) to grant it Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidStocks Cut Losses by Half as T