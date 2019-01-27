Op-Ed: Ex-Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Might Run for President, Here’s Why That’s Great for America

The Atlantic reported Sunday that former Starbuck’s CEO Howard Schultz is giving serious consideration to a presidential run in 2020 as an independent candidate.

The revelation was made in a recently recorded 60 Minutes interview, The Atlantic said, in a report with a blistering editorial for a headline: “Ex–Starbucks CEO Could Get Trump Re-elected.”

Howard Schultz 2020 a Spoiler Campaign?

Other sources of news within the mainstream media echoed the sentiment from The Atlantic Sunday, casting an independent Schultz campaign as a potential spoiler for the 2020 Democratic candidate’s chances to beat Donald Trump.

