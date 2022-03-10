U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

OP Financial Group’s annual report for 2021 published

OP Yrityspankki Oyj
·1 min read
OP Yrityspankki Oyj
OP Yrityspankki Oyj

OP Financial Group
Stock exchange release
10 March 2022 at 10.30 EET

OP Financial Group’s annual report for 2021 published

OP Financial Group’s annual report for 2021 is now available at vuosi.op.fi/en/2021. The report contains OP Financial Group’s Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement, Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report, Remuneration Report and Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies, supplemented with an annual review OP Financial Group’s Year 2021. Integrated corporate responsibility reporting (GRI Standards core) is included in the annual review. A report of non-financial information is included in OP Financial Group’s Report by the Board of Directors. The set of reports also includes OP Financial Group’s Data Balance Sheet.

The Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors have also been published as an XHTML file in accordance with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The XHTML file and the XBRL tags included in it have been assured.

The reports are attached to this stock exchange release and, in addition to the specific annual report website, they are available at op.fi > OP Financial Group > To the media > OP Financial Group publications.

OP Cooperative

Further information:
Anni Hiekkanen, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 10 252 1989
OP Financial Group’s Investor Relations, IR@op.fi

Media enquiries:
OP Financial Group’s Corporate Communications, tel. +358 10 252 8719, viestinta@op.fi

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange)
LSE London Stock Exchange
Major media
op.fi

OP Financial Group is Finland’s largest financial services group, with two million owner-customers and 13,000 employees. We provide a comprehensive range of banking and insurance services for personal and corporate customers. OP Financial Group consists of OP cooperative banks, its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter’s subsidiaries and affiliates. Our mission is to promote the sustainable prosperity, security and wellbeing of our owner-customers and operating region.
www.op.fi


