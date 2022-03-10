OP Yrityspankki Oyj

OP Financial Group’s annual report for 2021 published



OP Financial Group’s annual report for 2021 is now available at vuosi.op.fi/en/2021. The report contains OP Financial Group’s Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement, Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report, Remuneration Report and Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies, supplemented with an annual review OP Financial Group’s Year 2021. Integrated corporate responsibility reporting (GRI Standards core) is included in the annual review. A report of non-financial information is included in OP Financial Group’s Report by the Board of Directors. The set of reports also includes OP Financial Group’s Data Balance Sheet.

The Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors have also been published as an XHTML file in accordance with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The XHTML file and the XBRL tags included in it have been assured.



The reports are attached to this stock exchange release and, in addition to the specific annual report website, they are available at op.fi > OP Financial Group > To the media > OP Financial Group publications.

