OP Financial Group’s, OP Corporate Bank plc’s and OP Mortgage Bank’s financial calendar for 2023

OP Corporate Bank plc
·2 min read
OP Corporate Bank plc
OP Corporate Bank plc

OP Corporate Bank plc
OP Cooperative
Stock exchange release
26 October 2022 at 08.30 EEST

OP Financial Group’s, OP Corporate Bank plc’s and OP Mortgage Bank’s financial calendar for 2023

OP Financial Group, OP Corporate Bank plc and OP Mortgage Bank will publish their financial reports in 2023 as follows:

Financial Statements Bulletin 1 January‒31 December 2022

8 February 2023

Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors 2022

Week 10, 2023

OP Financial Group’s Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2022

Week 10, 2023

OP Amalgamation Capital Adequacy Tables 2022

Week 10, 2023

Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2023

3 May 2023

Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2023

25 July 2023

Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2023

25 October 2023

OP Financial Group’s and OP Corporate Bank plc’s financial statements bulletins, half-year financial reports and interim reports will be published in 2023 at approximately 9.00. They will be available on our website in Finnish, Swedish and English.

OP Mortgage Bank’s financial statements bulletin, half-year financial report and interim reports will be published at approximately 10.00. They will be available on our website in Finnish and English.

OP Financial Group publishes a Corporate Governance Statement, a Remuneration Report and Policy for Governing Bodies, and an Annual Review that supplements its Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors. The Annual Review also contains sustainability reporting based on GRI Standards.

OP Corporate Bank plc and OP Mortgage Bank publish their Corporate Governance Statements in connection with the Financial Statements and Reports by the Board of Directors.

OP Corporate Bank plc
OP Cooperative
OP Mortgage Bank

For more information:
Sanna Eriksson, tel. +358 10 252 2517
OP Financial Group’s Investor Relations, IR@op.fi

Media enquiries:
OP Financial Group’s Corporate Communications, tel. +358 10 252 8719, viestinta@op.fi

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange)
LSE London Stock Exchange
Major media
op.fi

OP Financial Group is Finland’s largest financial services group, with more than two million owner-customers and approximately 13,000 employees. We provide a comprehensive range of banking and insurance services for personal and corporate customers. OP Financial Group consists of OP cooperative banks, its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter's subsidiaries and affiliates. Our mission is to promote the sustainable prosperity, security and wellbeing of our owner-customers and operating region. Together with our owner-customers, we have been building Finnish society and a sustainable future for 120 years now.

OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other's debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP Financial Group's central bank.

www.op.fi

 

 


