OP Corporate Bank plc

OP Financial Group

Inside information

Stock exchange release 19 September 2022 at 13.15

OP Financial Group raises its earnings outlook for 2022



In its half-year financial report published on 27 July 2022, OP Financial Group expected its earnings before tax for 2022 to be lower than in 2021. Earnings before tax for 2021 were EUR 1,127 million. Based on a new estimate, OP Financial Group's earnings before tax for 2022 are expected to be at about the same level or higher than in 2021 due to an increase in market rates.

Earnings performance continues to be affected by major uncertainty. Rising inflation and the war in Ukraine, including the related sanctions and counter-sanctions, are expected to substantially weaken the predictability associated with the economy and profit performance. In addition, inflation developments may cause uncertainty and fluctuations in bond and stock markets.

OP Financial Group's Interim Report for 1 January–30 September 2022 will be published on 26 October 2022.

