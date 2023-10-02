OPAL Fuels Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OPAL) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 71% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

OPAL Fuels' estimated fair value is US$13.99 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$8.20 suggests OPAL Fuels is potentially 41% undervalued

The US$11.93 analyst price target for OPAL is 15% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$180.4m US$68.7m US$138.2m US$157.4m US$171.6m US$183.6m US$193.7m US$202.5m US$210.2m US$217.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 9.04% Est @ 6.97% Est @ 5.53% Est @ 4.51% Est @ 3.80% Est @ 3.31% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% -US$167 US$58.6 US$109 US$115 US$115 US$114 US$111 US$107 US$103 US$98.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$765m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$217m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.3%– 2.2%) = US$3.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$3.6b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= US$1.6b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$2.4b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$8.2, the company appears quite good value at a 41% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at OPAL Fuels as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.221. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for OPAL Fuels

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for OPAL.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For OPAL Fuels, we've compiled three important items you should explore:

