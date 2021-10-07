U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

Opal is helping companies ensure employees have access to the right apps

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Remember when a Twitter contractor deactivated Donald Trump’s personal account for 11 minutes in 2017? Opal co-founder Stephen Cobbe says that is one example of an instance where certain employees were provided too much access to the inner-workings of the company.

His company, based in San Francisco and New York, is working with enterprises to design intelligent user access policies and automate reviews of current company access points. Cobbe explained that companies either grant access that is too broad or restrict it too much.

Cobbe and his founding team come from companies like Dropbox, Scale, Brex, MuleSoft and Palo Alto Networks. He personally saw at Dropbox some of the pain points of managing access at scale. What happens is that organizations have access policies around which roles do what, but in reality, life doesn’t fit perfectly into those access structures, he added.

Opal
Opal

Opal dashboard. Image Credits: Opal

“Employees can have too much access, which is how the Twitter employee was able to go rogue,” Cobbe told TechCrunch. “When companies that we talked to tried to deal with the problem, they weren’t happy with existing solutions. We interviewed 100 companies and found that they all have versions of the same internal tool that they were individually updating each time.”

The tools are also typically based on SAML, or Security Assertion Markup Language, and not up to the task of managing the diverse systems companies have. Instead, Opal’s approach is to turn a once rigid model into a needs-based one through API integrations.

Companies can log in and see a list of engineering infrastructure, SaaS apps and internal tools. When access requests are made, they are routed to an owner for approval. On the flip side, when an employee leaves the company, an owner can go in and remove access with the push of a button.

To continue developing its platform, Opal closed on a $1.8 million seed round led by Greylock. Angel investors participating in the deal include Expanse CEO Tim Junio, Abnormal Security CEO Evan Reiser and Signal Sciences CEO Andrew Peterson.

"Every enterprise knows that managing permissions at scale is challenging,” said Saam Motamedi, partner at Greylock, in a written statement. “More systems mean more attack vectors, places to audit, and overhead to ensure engineers have the access they need. Opal is tackling these problems with a strong team of security experts, and I look forward to partnering with them on their journey."

Opal was founded in 2020, but came out of stealth mode a few months ago. It already touts a list of customers including Blend and Coffee Meets Bagel. The company used the new investment to hire on both the engineering and business side, Cobbe said.

He did not disclose growth metrics, but did say the company is poised to raise another round of funding in the future.

Twitter’s Rinki Sethi on why CISOs win when security is a shared responsibility

  • Snapchat is launching new tools to crack down on illicit drug sales on its platform

    Snapchat is rolling out new tools and educational resources to prevent younger users from buying counterfeit pills and illicit drugs via the platform. “We are determined to remove illegal drug sales from our platform, and we have been investing in proactive detection and collaboration with law enforcement to hold drug dealers accountable for the harm they are causing our community,” Snapchat’s parent company, Snap, said in a blog post. “While we still have work to do, across all types of law enforcement requests we receive, our response times have improved 85 percent year over year.”

  • Mark Cuban-backed Otto raises $4.5M to turn car equity into credit

    Otto, a fintech startup which aims to allow people to tap into their vehicle’s equity for access to credit, has raised $4.5 million in a seed round of funding. The Dallas-based company is building a mobile platform that will essentially let people borrow against their vehicles at the same interest rate as standard credit cards. Other investors include Mark Cuban, entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor; Leo Polovets, co-founder and general partner at Susa Ventures; Bill Clerico, co-founder and CEO of WePay; and Vivek Garipalli, co-founder and CEO of Clover Health.

  • Instacart is acquiring catering software company FoodStorm

    On-demand grocery delivery platform Instacart announced this morning that it’s acquiring FoodStorm, a SaaS order management system (OMS) that powers end-to-end order-ahead and catering for grocery retailers. The companies have not disclosed the financial details of the deal, but as part of the acquisition, Instacart will integrate FoodStorm’s technology into its suite of enterprise grocery e-commerce solutions. Its technology also integrates with several third-party systems, including point-of-sale systems (POS).

  • Ethereum: Looking for $7500.

    Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) Analysis

  • 5G Has Yet To Take Hold, But Telecoms Already Suiting Up For 6G

    The U.S. and China are racing to develop 6G wireless technologies while high-speed 5G systems have yet to take hold throughout the world.

  • Women-led cloud startup is the latest 'unicorn,' gaining $1B valuation

    After Transmit Security surpassed the $1 billion valuation this past June, another Massachusetts startup has achieved "unicorn" status. Cambridge cloud startup Solo.io said on Thursday it achieved the billion-dollar valuation after raising $135 million in Series C funding. Altimeter Capital led the round, with participation from existing investors Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures.

  • Liquid Avatar Technologies Partners with The Ontario Convenience Stores Association (OCSA) to Provide Digital Age-Verification Solutions to Over 8,000 Stores

    Toronto, Canada - TheNewswire – October 6, 2021 - Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID) (CNSX:LQID.CN) (OTC:LQAVF) (FRA:4T51) a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions compan...

  • Whistle-Blower Decries Facebook’s ‘Free Pass’ for Bad Behavior

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is well aware of the societal and mental-health risks posed by its platforms, but wants lawmakers to think the problems are too difficult to fix, according to a company whistle-blower.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenFrances Haugen, 37, a former product mana

  • Google rivals want EU lawmakers to act via new tech rules

    DuckDuckGo and three other search engine rivals to Google on Thursday urged EU lawmakers to take action against the Alphabet unit via new tech rules, saying they have yet to see positive results from an antitrust ruling against Google. The European Commission in 2018 levied a record 4.24- billion-euro ($5 billion) fine on Google for unfairly using Android to cement the dominance of its search engine and ordered it to ensure a level playing field for rivals. Google subsequently made changes and four months ago said it would let rivals compete for free to be the default search engines on Android devices in Europe.

  • IBD/TIPP Poll Shows High Level Of Concern Over Ransomware Attacks

    Ransomware attacks have accelerated enormously and grabbed the attention of the American public, with two-thirds saying it's a matter of concern to them.

  • Keysight Engineer Celebrates Spanish Engineer Juan de la Cierva During Hispanic Heritage Month

    In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month 2021, Keysight Technologies employees share how Hispanic engineering contributions have inspired them in their careers. Here’s a look at who inspired application...

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Eye $55,000…

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. Technical indicators point to a breakout, however, with the Bitcoin bulls eyeing $55,000 levels.

  • Polygon to Raise Network Fees as a Measure Against Spam Transactions

    Polygon will raise its network fees to 30 Gwei from 1 Gwei, co-founder Sandeep Nailwal revealed in a forum post. The network is also doubling down on its foray into non-fungible tokens (NFT) with an integration on the OpenSea marketplace.

  • How T-Mobile Is Bridging the Digital Divide

    The way we see it, we can’t achieve our mission of being the best in the world at connecting people to their world unless we start at the beginning—by working to ensure that EVERYONE is connected a...

  • Easy Crypto Raises $11.7M, Sets Record for New Zealand

    Easy Crypto believes that the success of the funding round “demonstrates increasing confidence in the role of cryptocurrency in the financial ecosystem.”

  • Twitch hack: Massive leak claims to reveal how much creators earn

    Hacker claims to want to ‘foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space’

  • Delta’s Loss Is Service Economy’s Gain—Up to a Point

    The U.S. service sector was surprisingly strong last month as the Delta variant appeared to peak, but the virus might leave its unique mark on the recovery.

  • Google Search Console adds new rich results status reports errors

    Here are some new reports from Google to help you perform better in the search results. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • 41 Best Gifts for Husbands That Won’t End Up in Storage

    It can be done. Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Who will benefit if we make internet access a reality for everyone in Africa?

    The UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates sub-Saharan Africa is home to approximately 700 million of the world’s 3.7 billion unconnected people.