U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.65
    +10.11 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,616.93
    +39.56 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,670.73
    +7.09 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,261.92
    -12.59 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.09
    -1.28 (-1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.70
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1805
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3160
    -0.0540 (-3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3798
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6500
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,609.15
    +723.84 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.74
    +5.42 (+0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.02
    +50.14 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,366.95
    -276.26 (-0.96%)
     

Opaque raises $9.5M seed to secure sensitive data in the cloud

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Opaque, a new startup born out of Berkeley's RISELabs, announced a $9.5 million seed round today to build a solution to access and work with sensitive data in the cloud in a secure way, even with multiple organizations involved. Intel Capital led today's investment with participation by Race Capital, The House Fund and FactoryHQ.

The company helps customers work with secure data in the cloud while making sure the data they are working on is not being exposed to cloud providers, other research participants or anyone else, says company president Raluca Ada Popa.

"What we do is we use this very exciting hardware mechanism called Enclave, which [operates] deep down in the processor -- it's a physical black box -- and only gets decrypted there. [...] So even if somebody has administrative privileges in the cloud, they can only see encrypted data," she explained.

Company co-founder Ion Stoica, who was a co-founder at Databricks, says the startup's solution helps resolve two conflicting trends. On one hand, businesses increasingly want to make use of data, but at the same time are seeing a growing trend toward privacy. Opaque is designed to resolve this by giving customers access to their data in a safe and fully encrypted way.

Data is the world’s most valuable (and vulnerable) resource

The company describes the solution as "a novel combination of two key technologies layered on top of state-of-the-art cloud security—secure hardware enclaves and cryptographic fortification." This enables customers to work with data -- for example to build machine learning models -- without exposing the data to others, yet while generating meaningful results.

Popa says this could be helpful for hospitals working together on cancer research, who want to find better treatment options without exposing a given hospital's patient data to other hospitals, or banks looking for money laundering without exposing customer data to other banks, as a couple of examples.

Investors were likely attracted to the pedigree of Popa, a computer security and applied crypto professor at UC Berkeley and Stoica, who is also a Berkeley professor and co-founded Databricks. Both helped found RISELabs at Berkeley where they developed the solution and spun it out as a company.

Mark Rostick, vice president and senior managing director at lead investor Intel Capital says his firm has been working with the founders since the startup's earliest days, recognizing the potential of this solution to help companies find complex solutions even when there are multiple organizations involved sharing sensitive data.

"Enterprises struggle to find value in data across silos due to confidentiality and other concerns. Confidential computing unlocks the full potential of data by allowing organizations to extract insights from sensitive data while also seamlessly moving data to the cloud without compromising security or privacy,” Rostick said in a statement

He added, "Opaque bridges the gap between data security and cloud scale and economics, thus enabling inter-organizational and intra-organizational collaboration."

To guard against data loss and misuse, the cybersecurity conversation must evolve

 

Recommended Stories

  • Thai police expect to extradite 2 German drug suspects

    Two German men arrested in Thailand are expected to be extradited to Germany on suspicion of being part of a European drug trafficking gang, immigration police said Wednesday. Police Maj. Gen. Phanthana Nutchanart identified the two suspects as 42-year-old Alex Kartun, a dual German-Russian national, and 38-year-old Alexander Wolfien, a German citizen.

  • Apple stock is on fire but will it last?

    Apple's stock has caught a strong bid of late. Will the momentum continue?

  • MongoDB's Realm Falls Short in 1 Key Area

    Database company MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) is generating much of its growth from Atlas, a cloud database service that frees developers from needing to manage their own infrastructure. A longer-term growth opportunity for the company is Realm, MongoDB's mobile and web application development platform. Realm is built around and requires Atlas, offering developers the ability to host static content, run backend cloud functions that would normally reside in a server application, and sync data between Atlas and mobile devices with ease.

  • The Key Reason These 3 Stocks Can Soar in the Future

    Rockwell Automation's (NYSE: ROK) $2.2 billion deal to buy industrial cloud software company Plex Systems is the latest in a long line of industrial companies buying software entities. Digitization is driving the growth strategy of three industrial companies.

  • Microsoft and Amazon could both come out on top now that Project JEDI is dead

    The Department of Defense killed project JEDI, but Microsoft and Amazon still have a chance to win its lucrative replacement.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before Its June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ IoT Stocks Poised to Surge Higher

    The internet changed our world, connecting our computers across distances, brought us email and bulletin boards and instant messaging and social media. Websites, internet marketing, and search engines are a part of everyday life now. And in recent years, the concept of the internet has been expanding, moving into the physical world. The Internet of Things (IoT), networks of connected physical devices, is altering industries in ways that we are only beginning to imagine. From robots on the factor

  • Explainer: What is driving China's clampdown on Didi and data security?

    China's cyberspace regulator has launched a probe into ride-hailing giant Didi Global, calling for it to stop adding new users and for app stores to remove it, days after it went public in a $4.4 billion New York stock sale. The move, followed by similar actions against two other recently U.S.-listed Chinese firms, comes amid tightening policies around data control and privacy, and a broader crackdown on tech firms. WHAT ARE THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST DIDI?

  • What Investors Should Know About Google's Latest 5G Deal

    Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google recently partnered with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to develop new 5G and edge cloud solutions for telecom companies and enterprise customers. Google already provides cloud services to Ericsson, one of the world's top telecommunications equipment providers, but the new partnership will expand that relationship with the co-development of new services at Ericsson's D-15 Labs in Silicon Valley, as well as a pilot program for edge enterprise applications with Telecom Italia.

  • Samsung Delivers Strong Q2 Profit Gains As Chip Shortage Hits OLED Smartphones and TVs

    Heavy demand for memory chips helped Samsung Electronics deliver stellar second-quarter results, though a global chip shortage could complicate things further down the road. See: Chip Shortage Drives...

  • Pentagon scraps $10B JEDI cloud contract award to Microsoft

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley reports the on the Pentagon’s decision to scrap a $10 billion the cloud-computing contract awarded in 2019 to Microsoft.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy As Software Giant Passes $2 Trillion Market Cap?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 7th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Bitcoin and the majors. A Bitcoin move back through to $34,500 levels would support the broader market.

  • Nintendo Unveils $350 Switch With Display That Still Lags Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co. announced a new Switch console for release Oct. 8, a long-awaited $350 gadget likely to stimulate a wave of new software and holiday season sales.The new device marks the first major hardware upgrade to the console originally released in 2017 for $299. Its key upgrades are a larger 7-inch OLED screen and a doubling of onboard storage to 64GB. It’ll come with improved audio and a new adjustable stand and dock, according to a statement from the company Tuesday.A widely

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Break Through to $35,500 Levels Would Bring $37,000 into View

    Bitcoin and the broader market found further support this morning, recovering from an early dip into the red. A Bitcoin move back through to $35,500 levels could signal a breakout.

  • CrowdStrike Stock Leads Rally In Cybersecurity Stocks Amid Ransomware Attack

    CrowdStrike stock is the IBD Stock of the Day as cybersecurity stocks rally in the wake of a widespread ransomware attack.

  • Shiba Inu Strengthens Use Cases, Coin Rises 6%

    Shiba Inu’s DEX ShibaSwap is live. Plus SHIB is now supported by Shopping.io.

  • Better Buy: Alphabet vs. Apple

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two of the largest and most valuable enterprises in the world. In both cases, they have achieved incredible brand name recognition and built nearly unassailable moats around their businesses.

  • Microsoft issues emergency Windows patches for PrintNightmare flaw

    Microsoft has released an emergency patch to address a critical flaw in the Windows Print Spooler service.