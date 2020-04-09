Saudis, Russians End Oil-Price War With Deep Output Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia and Russia ended a devastating oil price war on Thursday, agreeing to slash output together with other members of the OPEC+ alliance in an effort to lift the market from a pandemic-driven collapse.

The tentative deal came after strong pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump and American lawmakers, who fear thousands of job losses in the U.S. shale patch, not to mention Wall Street chaos. The price crash has also threatened the stability of oil-dependent nations and forced companies from Exxon Mobil Corp. to small independents to scale back spending.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, meeting by video conference, agreed to the outline of a deal to cut production by about 10 million barrels a day, delegates said, asking not to be identified ahead of an official statement. That reduction may continue for just two months, with the curbs subsequently tapering off depending on the evolution of the coronavirus.

“Covid-19 is an unseen beast that seems to be impacting everything in its path,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said in a speech at the online gathering. “The supply and demand fundamentals are horrifying” and the expected oversupply, particularly in the second quarter, is “beyond anything we have seen before.”

While the headline cut equates to a historic reduction of about 10% of global supply, it makes up just a fraction of the demand loss, which some traders estimate at as much as 35 million barrels a day.

Oil pared gains, trading up 1.8% at $33.43 a barrel as of 6:24 p.m. in London. Prices have tumbled by half this year as the spread of the virus coincided with a bitter price war that saw producers flood the market.

Barkindo urged action to tackle the growing surplus, which he estimated at 14.7 million barrels a day in the second quarter. And he wants action not only from OPEC+ producers but from nations beyond the alliance.

On top of the planned 10 million-barrel reduction, OPEC+ is seeking cuts of as much as 5 million a day from Group of 20 countries, delegates said.

A contribution from the G-20, whose energy ministers are set to hold talks on Friday, could give extra potency to efforts to revive prices. Russia has insisted that the U.S. in particular do more than just let market forces reduce its record production. Trump, meanwhile, has said America’s cut will happen “automatically” as low prices put shale in dire straits, a sentiment reiterated by his energy secretary on Thursday.

Tapering Off

The tentative OPEC+ plan would see 10 million barrels a day of cuts through June, dropping to 8 million a day from July and then 6 million a day in the first quarter of next year, according to one delegate.

The curbs dwarf any previous market interventions, and are urgently needed to boost the physical market for crude -- trade in actual cargoes rather than futures contracts -- but they won’t match losses from the deep slump in consumption.

“For oil markets, the massive oil-demand contraction is unprecedented,” OPEC said in an internal document circulated to ministers and seen by Bloomberg. “The current outlook looks extremely bleak, with oil markets anticipated to be severely tested on many fronts.”

