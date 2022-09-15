U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

OPEC Fund adopts first Climate Action Plan, doubles targets by 2030

·2 min read

VIENNA, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The OPEC Fund for International Development has adopted its first Climate Action Plan, which commits the organization to increase its climate financing to 25 percent by 2025 and 40 percent by 2030 with a cross-cutting approach to all its projects. The current share of climate finance in approved projects is 20 percent.

OPEC Fund adopts first Climate Action Plan, doubles targets by 2030. The new Climate Action Plan will boost the Fund’s support for sustainable, low-carbon, inclusive and climate resilient investments in partner countries. (PRNewsfoto/Cision Germany)
OPEC Fund adopts first Climate Action Plan, doubles targets by 2030. The new Climate Action Plan will boost the Fund’s support for sustainable, low-carbon, inclusive and climate resilient investments in partner countries. (PRNewsfoto/Cision Germany)

The new Climate Action Plan will boost the Fund's support for sustainable, low-carbon, inclusive and climate resilient investments in partner countries. The OPEC Fund will promote transformative climate investments in energy, transport, agriculture, food, water and smart cities, support climate diagnostics, planning and policies, and drive innovative climate finance solutions for the private sector.

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: "This is a historic moment as it commits the OPEC Fund to significantly increase its climate finance. Our new strategy is ambitious in its target numbers, but also in its approach to cover a variety of sectors where we invest. We are inspired by the conviction that climate goals and development objectives complement each other."

The OPEC Fund will continue to work in partnership with other partner institutions and prioritize projects that seek to crowd-in the private sector.

About the OPEC Fund

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) is the only globally mandated development institution that provides financing from member countries to non-member countries exclusively. The organization works in cooperation with developing country partners and the international development community to stimulate economic growth and social progress in low- and middle-income countries around the world. The OPEC Fund was established by the member countries of OPEC in 1976 with a distinct purpose: to drive development, strengthen communities and empower people. Our work is people-centered, focusing on financing projects that meet essential needs, such as food, energy, infrastructure, employment (particularly relating to MSMEs), clean water and sanitation, healthcare and education. To date, the OPEC Fund has committed more than US$22 billion to development projects in over 125 countries with an estimated total project cost of US$187 billion. The OPEC Fund is rated AA+/Outlook Stable by Fitch and AA/Positive Outlook by S&P in 2021. Our vision is a world where sustainable development is a reality for all.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opec-fund-adopts-first-climate-action-plan-doubles-targets-by-2030-301625395.html

  • Why Blink Charging, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq, where much of the damage was done yesterday, was gaining 0.7% through 1:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday as individual tech stocks began recovering some of their losses. In particular, electric vehicle (EV) charging network Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) is bouncing back from Tuesday's 5% loss to post a 4.2% gain today. Fuel cell pioneers Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are recovering some losses as well, up 1.3% and 4.8%, respectively.

  • Battery Recycling Race Heats Up After Inflation Reduction Act

    The world’s biggest auto makers are betting that recycled material from old batteries will help supply the metal they need to build electric cars. The latest wager is on a startup that says it can take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • The U.S. oil executive making a big bet on combating climate change

    The chief executive of a small U.S. oil company has jumped to the forefront of the energy industry's greenhouse gas reduction efforts, recruiting high-profile firms to his vision of striking it big by selling access to carbon storage developments. Tim Duncan, the founder of Talos Energy Inc, a decade-old offshore oil firm with fewer than 450 employees, has pulled together partners at four U.S. sites to compete against multi-billion dollar projects from Exxon Mobil Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp. These alliances have made Duncan's company one of the largest potential beneficiaries of the Biden administration's climate, tax and health care bill.

  • Congress Committee Says Documents Show Big Oil Greenwashing

    (Bloomberg) -- A Democrat-led Congressional Committee said internal documents from Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Shell Plc and BP Plc reveal that their public promises to fight climate change amount to greenwashing. Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%NY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in So

  • Louis Vuitton owner tells staff to take the stairs and turns down store thermostats

    Louis Vuitton owner LVMH is preparing to slash its energy bill this winter by turning down the thermostat in its stores and urging staff to take the stairs instead of getting in a lift.

  • Airlines' green leap forward

    The airline industry is relying on new technology, advances in aircraft and even ideas that may have once sounded like science fiction to address its role in climate change. It includes new software that increases efficiency — and saves fuel – by maximizing a flight’s route, advances in sustainable aviation fuel and advanced propulsion technologies like electric and hydrogen.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla for Its IPO in 2010, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Buying $10,000 in shares of EV maker Tesla when it debuted 12 years ago would have generated life-changing wealth.

  • U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The northernmost East Coast states rely on railroad shipments to supplement pipeline deliveries from the U.S. Gulf. The region is among the largest fuel consumers in the nation, where U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows that in July inventories of heating oil and diesel reached the lowest levels in at least three decades.

  • Reducing Our Footprint at Eaton

    At our sites around the globe, we are focused on reducing energy consumption and greening our energy supply. At the same time, we have defined targets to reduce waste and water use.

  • The SC hunters saw a 660-pound gator’s glowing eyes about 100 feet away. Here’s what happened next

    Three Upstate hunters went looking for gators for the first time after four years of applying for a permit.

  • Tropical Story Kay washes house barge, other vessels ashore near San Diego

    The boats crashed onto North Island in Coronado, leaving Coast Guard officials to spend the weekend cleaning up. Their owners could face civil penalties and prison time.

  • Ford Rolls Out New Commercial Vehicle to Challenge Tesla

    The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker is teaming with a Newport News, Va., distributor of plumbing supplies, waterworks and fire and fabrication products on an alternative energy vehicle pilot program.

  • President Biden Headed in ‘Right Direction’ With EV Charging Money, Analyst Says

    President Biden announces money for electric-vehicle charging as he visited the Detroit Auto Show. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives thinks the charging dollars are a smart move.

  • U.S. railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown -agriculture sources

    Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock. Farmers also plan to add fertilizer to fields after the harvest, and shipments of fertilizer are being delayed. Max Fisher, chief economist at the National Grain and Feed Association, which represents most U.S. grain handlers, said rail customers reported at least one railway would stop taking grain shipments on Thursday morning.

  • Yoga enthusiasts in a twist over Lululemon’s links to polluting coal-powered factories

    Climate protest planned at Lululemon headquarters as company says it is 'engaging with select suppliers to phase out any direct use of coal.'

  • Idaho tried to auction a state-owned island near McCall. Only one person bid on it

    The island was on the market for $10.3 million.

  • Bear Barges into California 7-Eleven to Enjoy a Late-Night Candy Bar Shopping Spree

    The bear made several trips in and out of the 7-Eleven, often coming in to pick up one or two candy bars before exiting the convenience store again

  • Tesla Halts Construction Expansion at German Plant

    Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla put its plans to expand its German factory on hold, according to media reports. Tesla has intended to increase the factory by one third, but the expansion plans were removed from the agenda of the local municipal council, reported Reuters, citing broadcaster rbb. The item about Tesla's expansion was removed from September's meeting by the mayor of Gruenheide, which is about an hour away by car from Berlin.

  • Samsung to Invest $5 Billion Under Plan to Tame Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. will invest 7 trillion won ($5 billion) in green initiatives and call on South Korea to tackle high costs of clean energy as the electronics giant looks to reverse a rise in emissions and zero out direct pollution by mid-century.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Ethereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tole