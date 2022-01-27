U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,330.00
    -11.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,963.00
    -92.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,127.75
    -30.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.40
    -11.30 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.01
    -0.34 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -15.90 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.52 (-2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1203
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.06
    -0.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3421
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9810
    +0.3210 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,438.64
    -1,275.46 (-3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.60
    -25.21 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.55
    +4.77 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

OPEC Fund provides US$1.5bn in new development financing in 2021, deepens impact and fully utilizes COVID-19 facility

·5 min read

VIENNA, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- With a total of US$1.5 billion committed in 2021, the OPEC Fund for International Development made a strong contribution to the global development agenda last year. The OPEC Fund, which marks its 46th anniversary on 28 January, focused on helping its partner countries to increase economic resilience, strengthen economic growth and job creation through support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), provided much-needed funding for infrastructure investments and responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with the full deployment of its US$1 billion facility.

OPEC Fund Logo
OPEC Fund Logo

OPEC Fund Director-General Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: "Thanks to our strong financials and close relationships with our partner countries and clients, the OPEC Fund was able to respond quickly and effectively to the pressing needs in these countries in 2021. Our strong delivery benefited a wide range of projects that aim to address people's needs and improve their livelihoods. While we continue to pursue the Sustainable Development Goals, we have also been able to make a sizeable, swift and effective contribution to the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we mark our 46th anniversary and start a new year, our 2021 performance inspires us with confidence and ambition to deliver another sizeable contribution to development this year."

The OPEC Fund's standing as a multilateral development institution was also recognized in 2021 by Fitch and S&P, two of the world's leading rating agencies. In their inaugural assessment of the OPEC Fund, Fitch awarded a rating of AA+/Outlook Stable, emphasizing the Fund's "excellent capitalization", while S&P assigned a AA/A-1+, Positive Outlook rating and underlined the OPEC Fund's "strong funding and liquidity positions".

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OPEC Fund established a US$1 billion facility which was fully utilized by the end of 2021. In coordination with partner countries and other donors, the Fund adopted an agile approval process, enabling the rapid deployment of urgently needed financing. Operations under the COVID-19 facility included a US$70.5 million loan to Jordan in support of a government action plan and a US$10.0 million facility to benefit small and medium-sized enterprises in Maldives.

A breakdown of operations shows that US$496 million of committed amounts was earmarked for the financial sector, traditionally used for on-lending to MSMEs or women-led businesses. Other sectors included agriculture (US$211 million), transport and storage (US$205 million), energy (US$153 million), commodity aid (US$137 million), water & sanitation (US$20 million) and healthcare (US$15 million). Cross-cutting multisector projects received US$246 million.

In the energy sector, the OPEC Fund financed award-winning projects, which will significantly increase access to energy in partner countries and help address energy transition. In cooperation with international partners, the OPEC Fund provided loans to support the construction and operation of the Sirdarya power plant in Uzbekistan, the largest private sector-led project in the country to date, and the Temane gas power plant in Mozambique, which is expected to meet the electricity demand of up to 1.5 million households.

OPEC Fund financing was directed to support public sector development initiatives in partner countries with US$686 million (46 percent), while trade finance amounted to US$444 million (30 percent) and private sector loans totaled US$353 million in 2021.

In terms of regional distribution, engagements in Africa came to US$770 million (51 percent), followed by Asia with US$536 million (36 percent) and Latin America and the Caribbean with US$177 million (12 percent).

The adoption of an enhanced ESG policy in 2021 by the OPEC Fund's Governing Board marked another milestone in the implementation of the institution's Strategic Framework 2030. The Framework is designed to enable the OPEC Fund to expand its operations and deepen its impact to address long-term challenges such as the delivery of the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic and social impact.

An important step towards this goal is leveraging the OPEC Fund's strength by deepening the cooperation with international development institutions and partner organizations. In 2021, the OPEC Fund co-financed projects, among others, with the African Development Bank, the Asian Development Bank, IFAD, the Arab Coordination Group, the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The OPEC Fund also signed an agreement to enhance and promote cooperation in Latin America and the Caribbean with the Andean Development Bank (CAF – Corporación Andina de Fomento).

About the OPEC Fund

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) is the only globally mandated development institution that provides financing from member countries to non-member countries exclusively. The organization works in cooperation with developing country partners and the international development community to stimulate economic growth and social progress in low- and middle-income countries around the world. The OPEC Fund was established by the member countries of OPEC in 1976 to drive development, strengthen communities and empower people. Our work is people-centered, focusing on financing projects that meet essential needs, such as food, energy, infrastructure, employment (particularly relating to MSMEs), clean water and sanitation, healthcare and education. To date, the OPEC Fund has committed more than US$22 billion to development projects in over 125 countries with an estimated total project cost of US$187 billion. The OPEC Fund has been rated AA+/Outlook Stable by the rating agency Fitch and AA/A-1+, Positive Outlook by S&P in 2021. Our vision is a world where sustainable development is a reality for all.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584526/OPEC_Fund_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opec-fund-provides-us1-5bn-in-new-development-financing-in-2021--deepens-impact-and-fully-utilizes-covid-19-facility-301469067.html

SOURCE OPEC Fund for International Development

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/27/c0445.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Futures Wipe Losses as Stocks Fall on Hawkish Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures wiped off earlier losses, while European stocks trimmed declines, signaling easing concern about the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy stance to quell inflation.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Ap

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Tesla Beats on Profit But No Cybertruck, New Vehicles This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. set a record for profit but warned that supply chain problems will keep it from introducing new vehicle models this year while it focuses on expanding production of its current lineup.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Id

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick up as investors weigh Fed remarks

    Futures tied to Wall Street’s major indexes rose slightly in extended trading Wednesday after a turbulent earlier session that saw stocks reverse gains into close after the Federal Reserve signaled interest rates could come as soon as March.

  • Microsoft Azure is ‘gaining some ground on Amazon,’ strategist says

    Synovus Senior Portfolio Manager Dan Morgan joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Microsoft earnings.

  • Chevron Hikes Dividend 6% as Oil Prices Surge Near $90 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. raised its quarterly dividend 6% as the company attempts to share the benefits of rising oil prices with shareholders. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidChevron will pa

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Chip Gear Maker Lam Research Posts Mixed Results, Gives Weak Outlook

    Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research reported December-quarter results that edged views on earnings but missed on sales.

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P, Dow close slightly lower following Fed decision

    Stocks ended mixed on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision, in which the central bank affirmed market expectations that it was nearing the start of interest rate hikes as the economic recovery progressed and inflation remained hot. However, the Fed offered little in the way of concrete details about the timing and speed of its balance sheet reduction process.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Fed Chief Powell Wipes Out Market Gains; Tesla Leads Earnings Movers

    The stock market erased big gains as Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled rate hikes and more. Tesla beat views.

  • Why Nano Dimension Stock Soared and Then Fell Today

    Stocks saw volatile swings again today, but Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) still managed to close out the day's session in the green. The stock had been up by as much as 12.8% in the daily session, but the Federal Reserve's confirmation that it would soon be raising interest rates to help curb inflation prompted pullbacks across the market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index had been trending toward a big positive close, but it slipped and ended the day roughly flat after investors digested the news from the Fed.