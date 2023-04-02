U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.15 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.41 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,176.83
    -181.62 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.58 (+0.93%)
     

OPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation Risk

2
Matthew Martin and Grant Smith
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It’s a significant reduction for a market where — despite the recent price fluctuations — supply was looking tight for the latter part of the year. Oil futures weren’t trading when the cut was announced on Sunday, but the inevitable price reaction could add to inflationary pressures across the world, forcing central banks to keep interest rates higher for longer and crimping economic growth.

Saudi Arabia led the cartel by pledging its own 500,000 barrel-a-day supply reduction. Fellow members including Kuwait, the United Arabia Emirates and Algeria followed suit, while Russia said the production cut it was implementing from March to June would continue until the end of the 2023.

“OPEC+ clearly want a higher price,” said Gary Ross, a veteran oil consultant turned hedge fund manager at Black Gold Investors LLC. The group “is following through on being proactive and ahead of the curve, and is trying to rip oil prices from the grip of” macro sentiment.

The initial impact of the cuts, starting next month, will add up to about 1.1 million barrels a day. From July, due to the extension of Russia’s existing supply reduction, there will be about 1.6 million barrels a day less crude on the market than previously expected. Russia initially moved to cut production in March, in retaliation against western sanctions prompted by its invasion of Ukraine.

Riyadh said on Sunday the cuts were a “precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.”

The surprise move could once again flare tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia, a regional partner whose relationship with President Joe Biden’s administration has been tense. Biden made a controversial trip to the region last July, but came away without any commitments to pump more oil.

Then in October, when OPEC+ made a surprise production cut of about 2 million barrels day just weeks before the US midterm elections, Biden vowed there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia. But the administration did not follow through.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Oil Stabilized

The move on Sunday — announced a day before the OPEC+ monitoring committee is due to meet — was an unprecedented way to decide policy for the group, which has had to adapt in recent years first to the demand shock of the pandemic and now to the war in Ukraine and the fallout of sanctions.

As recently as Friday, delegates had been indicating privately that there was no intention to change their production limits.

Oil fell to a 15-month low last month due to the turmoil caused by the banking crisis, but prices had recovered as the situation showed signs of stabilizing. Brent crude, the international benchmark, closed just below $80 a barrel on Friday, up 14% from its March trough.

But that may not be high enough for the group. Back in October, the last time it made a massive cut that took consumers aback, Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva said the group “wants prices around $90.”

For its part, Saudi Arabia is embarking on a huge swathe of spending running into trillions of dollars to transform its economy into a tourism hotspot and global logistics and business hub. While much of that spending is driven by a few sovereign wealth funds that may not directly benefit from higher crude prices, government officials have said they will use surpluses to help accelerate domestic investments.

The actual reduction in supply may be smaller than the advertised volumes of around 1.6 million barrels a day, assuming that OPEC+ sticks with current reference levels for the cuts. Most OPEC+ members, like Iraq and Kazakhstan, are already producing significantly below their present quotas as they contend with under-investment and operational disruptions, and so may not need to make further curbs.

Still, the move will have surprised the market. All fourteen traders and analysts polled last week by Bloomberg predicted no change. They were taking their lead from Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who had said last month that the current OPEC+ production targets are “here to stay for the rest of the year, period.”

From time to time, the prince has delighted in wrong-footing speculators with unexpected supply changes. During one such intervention he warned that short-sellers would be “ouching like hell,” and for crude bears this latest move may be similarly painful.

--With assistance from Fiona MacDonald, Khalid Al-Ansary, Omar Tamo, Jordan Fabian and Nayla Razzouk.

(Updates with analyst comment in fourth paragraph, background.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC+ to Hold Its Ground Amid Oil Tumult Caused by Bank Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is still finding that the best response to growing oil market uncertainty is to hold its ground.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingWhen last month’s banking crisis dragged crude futures

  • Swiss Prosecutor Opens Probe Into Credit Suisse Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- The Swiss Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into the government-brokered takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG by UBS Group AG and is gathering evidence to identify possible crimes.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingProminent money ma

  • Fed's Collins says latest inflation data doesn't change policy path yet

    Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that wherever the U.S. central bank stops with its interest rate rises, maintaining that level for some time will be critical in helping to lower high inflation back to the 2% target. Collins, speaking to Reuters after the release of a report showing a key gauge of inflationary pressures eased last month, cautioned that she doesn't yet believe the core thrust of price pressures had cooled enough to change the monetary policy outlook. "While it is good news that the new data is not as elevated" as the last couple of months, amid some revisions downward in past data, "we still haven't made that much progress" on bringing inflation back to the 2% target, Collins said in the interview.

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 7 Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • Economics expert issues dire warning on ‘serious threat’ faced by US dollar: It’s ‘inevitable’

    Breitbart economics editor John Carney is sounding the alarm on the growing concern for a global shift from the U.S. dollar and it's economic impact.

  • XRP Surges on 'Investor Hope' That Ripple Defeats SEC

    The token's surge is due to speculation around a long-running legal battle with the SEC, analysts say.

  • Jobs data, Disney’s annual shareholder meeting top week ahead

    Investors can expect a big week with Disney's annual shareholder meeting on Monday and the release of employment-related data and other events.

  • OPEC+ announces surprise oil cuts; U.S. calls move inadvisable

    Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday announced further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day, in a surprise move that analysts said would cause an immediate rise in prices and the United States called inadvisable. Sunday's development comes a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, and which had been expected to stick to 2 million bpd of cuts already in place until the end of 2023. Oil prices last month fell towards $70 a barrel, the lowest in 15 months, on concern that a global banking crisis would hit demand.

  • Tesla Deliveries Hit Record In Q1 But Miss Views Again; TSLA Stock Up 68% In 2023

    Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q1, but fell short of views yet again. Tesla stock is up 68% in 2023, breaking out into a buy zone Friday.

  • America's Best Housing Markets For Growth & Stability

    Gone are the days of a sub-3% mortgage, commonplace during the housing market boom of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mortgage rates have steadily increased since the Federal Reserve started hiking interest rates in March 2022 to combat inflation. As a result, … Continue reading → The post Best Housing Markets for Growth and Stability – 2023 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Iraq, Kurds Agree to Resume Oil Exports Via Turkey This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said it has reached an agreement with the federal government to resume oil exports through Turkey this week, after a legal spat pushed up crude prices. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail o

  • UBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG will cut its workforce by between 20% and 30% after completing its takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, SonntagsZeitung reported, as Swiss prosecutors started gathering evidence as part of a possible criminal investigation into the deal. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY C

  • U.S. lawmakers introduce bipartisan bill to help news media negotiate with Big Tech

    A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers reintroduced a bill to allow news organizations to join together to negotiate ad rates with tech giants such as Alphabet Inc's Google. One of the biggest of the companies placing online ads for advertisers is Google. News organizations have complained for years they are not sufficiently compensated for readers that their content attracts.

  • Sydney House Prices Climb Ahead of Central Bank Rates Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Sydney property prices, the bellwether for the Australian market, climbed for a second straight month in March in a positive sign for nationwide home values that have been hammered by soaring interest rates.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money

  • Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts

    Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers on Sunday announced surprise cuts totaling 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year, a move that could raise prices worldwide. Higher oil prices would help fill Russian President Vladimir Putin's coffers as his country wages war on Ukraine and force Americans and others to pay even more at the pump amid worlwide inflation. It was also likely to further strain ties with the United States, which has called on Saudi Arabia and other allies to increase production as it tries to bring prices down and squeeze Russia's finances.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Japan Breaks With U.S. Allies, Buys Russian Oil at Prices Above Cap

    TOKYO—The U.S. has rallied its European allies behind a $60-a-barrel cap on purchases of Russian crude oil, but one of Washington’s closest allies in Asia is now buying oil at prices above the cap. Japan got the U.S. to agree to the exception, saying it needed it to ensure access to Russian energy. The concession shows Japan’s reliance on Russia for fossil fuels, which analysts said contributed to a hesitancy in Tokyo to back Ukraine more fully in its war with Russia.

  • Jobs report ushers in a new quarter: What to watch this week

    The March jobs report will highlight the first week of the second quarter as investors look to build on gains from a stock market rally that kicked off 2023.