OPEC+ raises 2022 oil demand growth forecast

FILE PHOTO: The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers
LONDON (Reuters) - The OPEC+ group of oil producers has made an upward revision to its 2022 oil demand forecast ahead of a meeting on Wednesday as the group faces pressure from the United States to raise output more quicker to help to support the global economy.

Two OPEC+ sources said the group's experts have revised its 2022 oil demand growth forecast to 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the previous forecast of 3.28 million bpd.

(Reporting by OPEC team; Editing by David Goodman)

