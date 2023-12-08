OPEC Urges Members to Reject Targeting of Fossil Fuels at COP28
(Bloomberg) -- OPEC’s top official has urged member countries in a letter to reject any agreements that target fossil fuels at the latest climate negotiations.
Producers should “proactively reject any text or formula that targets energy” in the form of “fossil fuels rather than emissions,” Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said in the letter to OPEC’s 13 members.
The COP28 climate talks in Dubai are entering their second and final week with delegations positioning themselves on either side of a clearly drawn battle line: whether or not they can commit to phasing out fossil fuels.
“It seems that the undue and disproportionate pressure against fossil fuels may reach a tipping point with irreversible consequences, as the draft decision still contains options on fossil fuels phase out,” the letter from Al Ghais said.
“It would be unacceptable that politically motivated campaigns put our people’s prosperity and future at risk,” he added. The group is holding a pavilion at the United Nations flagship event for the first time ever.
OPEC, headquartered in Vienna, declined to comment.
Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, told Bloomberg Television on Monday that the kingdom won’t agree to a text that calls for the phase down of fossil fuels. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman insisted he would “absolutely not” accept such language.
Other members include the United Arab Emirates, which is hosting the COP28 talks despite opposition from environmental activists, as well as Iraq and Nigeria.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.