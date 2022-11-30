OPEC+ virtual meeting signals little likelihood of policy change ahead of Russian oil price cap decision - source

DUBAI (Reuters) - The OPEC+ decision to hold its Dec. 4 meeting virtually signals little likelihood of a policy change, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

A virtual meeting also puts the focus on the pending European Union deal on a price cap on Russian oil ahead of a Dec. 5 deadline imposed by the bloc for a full embargo on purchases of Moscow's seaborne crude.

"OPEC+ would rather sit on the bench at this time and assess the outcome of what happens on Monday," the source added.

