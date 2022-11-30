U.S. markets open in 8 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,968.25
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,902.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,541.75
    +17.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.40
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.74
    +0.54 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.50
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0353
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    -0.32 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1982
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4940
    -0.1400 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,884.90
    +409.39 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.24
    +12.52 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,933.43
    -94.41 (-0.34%)
     

OPEC+ virtual meeting signals little likelihood of policy change ahead of Russian oil price cap decision - source

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: OPEC+ holds a meeting in Vienna

DUBAI (Reuters) - The OPEC+ decision to hold its Dec. 4 meeting virtually signals little likelihood of a policy change, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

A virtual meeting also puts the focus on the pending European Union deal on a price cap on Russian oil ahead of a Dec. 5 deadline imposed by the bloc for a full embargo on purchases of Moscow's seaborne crude.

"OPEC+ would rather sit on the bench at this time and assess the outcome of what happens on Monday," the source added.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rises With OPEC+ Seen Considering Cuts Amid Faltering Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as OPEC+ delegates said deeper production cuts could be an option when they meet this weekend. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate rose 1.3% to settle above $77 a barrel. Earlier in the session, oil prices slumped belo

  • Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band

    As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say. China's yuan is allowed to move in a narrow range of 2% against the U.S. dollar, around a daily official midpoint fixing set by the People's Bank of China (PBOC). It lost its languor in September as an aggressive Federal Reserve and robust dollar pushed the yuan to the weaker side of 7 versus the greenback, foreign capital fled an economy struggling under regulatory and COVID-19 crackdowns, and the PBOC seemed okay letting market forces decide where the yuan should be.

  • Horizon Therapeutics Fields Takeover Interest From Pharma Giants

    The drugmaker recently had a market value almost $18 billion as big pharmaceutical companies rely on acquisitions to expand sales.

  • China Builders Face First Investor Test in Resumed Equity Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cash-strapped property developers are set for the first major test of investor demand after policy makers lifted restrictions on local share sales. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumul

  • Stocks Rise in Volatile Trading Ahead of Powell: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Wednesday after a volatile open in Asia as investors weighed Covid developments in China and awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros Fro

  • Dollar near one-week high as traders prepare for Powell, payrolls tests

    The U.S. dollar stuck close to a one-week high on Wednesday, holding on to gains from a three-day rally, as investors braced for comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later and a crucial monthly jobs report at the end of the week. The euro hovered near a one-week low after German and Spanish consumer price figures came in weaker than expected, triggering a lowering of rate hike bets for the European Central Bank and pointing a spotlight at euro zone inflation due later Wednesday. The Aussie dollar, which often functions as a proxy trade on China's economic outlook, was steady after shaking off downward pressure from lower than forecast local inflation data and worse-than-expected Chinese manufacturer surveys.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Spotlight on Deals by Diamondback, Chevron

    Apart from Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), Transocean (RIG) and Enbridge (ENB) hogged attention during the week.

  • Should You Add Netflix (NFLX) to Your Portfolio?

    Harding Loevner, an asset management company, released its “Global Equity Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy declined 5.6% gross of fees compared to a 6.7% decline for the MSCI All Country World Index. Strategy’s outperformance in the quarter was attributed to positive stock […]

  • Global stocks to grind higher, lacklustre year ahead: Reuters poll

    The global economy needs to find a more solid footing before most stock markets to break out of their torpor, according to market strategists polled by Reuters who have broadly cut their 2023 forecasts compared with three months ago. That may be a tall order, however, given major central banks still have months to go before pausing one of the swiftest and most aggressive campaigns of interest rate hikes on record.

  • China Covid: Factory activity shrinks more than expected

    Zero-Covid policy and slowing global demand are putting the country's economy under pressure.

  • Public corruption case: Will undercover agents' recordings be played at Householder's trial?

    As the trial of ex-House Speaker Larry Householder draws near, will jurors hear undercover agents' recordings, character witnesses and other evidence?

  • Australian banking system cushioned for imminent climate change-related risks - regulator

    With global focus sharply pivoting towards climate change, banks have come under increased scrutiny for their ties with fossil fuel projects, prompting them to set goals to cut emissions and raise investments in clean energy projects. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said on Wednesday risks associated with climate change for banks were likely to be concentrated in specific regions and industries, with mortgage lending losses expected to be higher in northern Australia.

  • TC Energy Dives as LNG Pipeline Is Hit With Higher Costs Again

    (Bloomberg) -- TC Energy Corp. warned of higher costs for its Coastal GasLink pipeline, adding another financial hurdle for a project that will supply Canada’s first major liquefied natural gas export plant.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to L

  • Exxon To Leave Equatorial Guinea For Plum Projects In America

    Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) would wind down oil production in Equatorial Guinea and leave the West African country after its license expired in 2026. The exit reflected a broader move by major oil producers to reduce crude production in West Africa for lower-carbon natural gas development and more lucrative projects in the Americas, Reuters reports. "It is a high-cost region where carbon emissions are a problem as well," said Gail Anderson at energy consultants Wood Mackenzie. Exxon has cut its

  • Europe’s Russian Oil Cap and Ban May Have Unexpected Effect

    Traders are worried that the move will rock the oil market, and that oil prices will spike higher. But it could have the opposite effect.

  • Oil: Why Goldman Sachs is still bullish despite headwinds

    The bank's strategists say the supply situation for oil will "inevitably" require "much higher prices."

  • UAE Plans Global Energy Push With $150 Billion of Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipExpats Rank the Best and Worst Cities to Live and WorkThe United Arab Emirates’ main energy company will boost investment to $150 billion over the next five years, speed up an increase in oil-production capacity and list some of its natural gas business.Abu Dhabi National Oil C

  • Shell to Buy Biogas Producer in $2 Billion Deal

    Shell PLC has agreed to buy a European producer of biogas for nearly $2 billion, the latest move by a major oil and gas company to push into renewable fuels. The London-based company said Monday it would buy Denmark’s Nature Energy Biogas A/S, which produces a renewable fuel called biomethane that can replace conventional natural gas in heavy road and marine transport, industry and heating. Nature Energy is Europe’s biggest producer of biomethane from organic waste.

  • U.S. oil prices settle higher on hopes China will relax COVID curbs

    U.S. oil futures settle higher on Tuesday as signs China may loosen COVID-19 restrictions following a wave of protests help ease worries about energy demand.

  • ‘Unconscionable’: California oil companies facing new tax are no-shows at gas price hearing

    The companies that declined to speak at Tuesday’s Energy Commission meeting produce 96% of California’s gasoline.