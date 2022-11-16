U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

OPEL ASTRA IS 2023 GERMAN CAR OF THE YEAR CLASS WINNER

·2 min read

  • Genesis GV60, Land Rover Range Rover, Volkswagen ID. Buzz and Ferrari 296 are other segment winners.

  • Alcantara, an official German Car of the Year partner, provides interior material for the compact Opel Astra.

MILAN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The compact Opel Astra along with the Genesis GV60, Land Rover Range Rover, VW ID. Buzz and Ferrari 296 are segment winners in the fifth annual German Car of the Year (GCOTY) program.

Alcantara, an official German Car of the Year partner, provides interior material for the compact Opel Astra.
Alcantara, an official German Car of the Year partner, provides interior material for the compact Opel Astra.

An overall winner selected from the program's five award categories by a panel of 30 automotive journalists will be announced in early December. The vehicle award categories include compact, premium, luxury, new energy and performance.

The Opal Astra is available with optional seating equipped with Alcantara®. The "Made in Italy" luxury brand is an official 2023 GCOTY partner.

"The Opal Astra was a clear winner in the compact segment especially in 'emotional' categories such as driving pleasure, overall design and interior comfort," said Jens Meiners, a GCOTY founder and jury member. "We also were pleased to note that the Astra is offered with ergonomically designed seats with Alcantara as an option."

The 2023 GCOTY program kicked off last July with a three-day Summer Fest in Alsfeld, Germany, for journalists and car makers. The competition is affiliated with other international award programs such as the World Car Awards, the China Car Awards and India's Car and Bike Awards.

Alcantara's Chairman and CEO Andrea Boragno noted that his company's luxury material is recognized for its soft touch as well as technical qualities such as grip, lightweight and breathability that are especially appreciated by automotive enthusiasts.

"The German press and car buyers in general appreciate the quality of Alcantara material," Boragno added. "They also share our serious and certified commitment to sustainability."

He pointed out that the company has participated in 50 international offsetting projects designed to improve living conditions and expand the use of renewable energy resources around the world. Alcantara also emphasizes the importance of sustainability with its suppliers.

In addition, the company has organized over the past six years an annual sustainability symposium in partnership with Venice International University to focus attention on environmental issues. The program has involved major corporations, international organizations, scientists, economists, governmental policy makers and news media from around the world.

Meiners added that the importance of sustainability in cars today cannot be overestimated.

"Sustainability is reflected in our car-of-the-year evaluation criteria and the choices made by our jury over the years," Meiners said. "We also share a vision with Alcantara for cars that will be much more sustainable in the future. Interior design, comfort and quality are of major importance to all of us as well."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opel-astra-is-2023-german-car-of-the-year-class-winner-301680536.html

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.

