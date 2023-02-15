The Open and Affirming Coalition of the United Church of Christ Names First Black Female Executive Director in Its 51-Year History

Headshot

CLEVELAND, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Open and Affirming Coalition (ONA) of the United Church of Christ (UCC) has selected Rev. Dr. Katrina Roseboro-Marsh as its Executive Director. The ONA Coalition is an LGBTQIA+ Advocacy organization in social justice covenant with a faith movement.

"I am honored and excited for this opportunity. I realize how important my selection is and I recognize the magnitude of what this opportunity will mean for the LGBTQIA+ community," said Executive Director Rev. Dr. Katrina Roseboro-Marsh. "I accept this challenge because the ONA of the UCC has laid the sturdy groundwork to make its next steps forward in reimaging and revisioning, with regeneration as a goal."

Dr. Marsh has over 16 years of experience as a clinician working with a diversified client population. Her particular focus has been her work with LGBTQIA+ identified, as well as those who identify as African American/Black.

The search committee chair and a Coalition Leadership Team member, Rev. Derek Terry, noted, "We are excited to welcome Dr. Katrina to our team because of her unique voice, energy, and experience. With the current attack on queerness in schools and communities across the country, we feel an obligation to protect and ensure the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. Accordingly, while some work to erase the experiences of BIPOC people from the pages of history books, we are eager to work with Dr. Katrina as she leads us to increase our advocacy work through an intentionally more intersectional approach."

Dr. Marsh begins serving with the Coalition on Feb. 16, 2023.

Executive Director Marsh is married to Rev. Tana Roseboro-Marsh, and they reside on the East coast with their Morkie, Xola Darling Roseboro-Marsh.

