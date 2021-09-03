U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.25
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,472.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,624.50
    +23.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,309.90
    +8.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.78
    -0.21 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.20
    +0.09 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9670
    +0.0170 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,334.20
    -758.95 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.15
    +1.64 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,176.09
    +12.19 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Open Call from IntellIoT boosts European Deep Tech Startups and SMEs

·5 min read

- IntellIoT consortium offers 6-month pilot projects to co-create IoT Solutions in Agriculture, Healthcare, and Manufacturing

- European Startups and SMEs can apply for grants of 100,000 to 150,000 Euro

BRUSSELS, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntellIoT is a Pan-European project focusing on developing an IoT framework that is being tested in agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing. Building upon enabling technologies such as 5G, cybersecurity, distributed ledgers, augmented/virtual reality, and tactile internet, the IntellIoT framework allows the creation of IoT environments that execute autonomous applications. With the intention of building an active IoT ecosystem around its framework, IntellIoT is conducting an Open Call to engage additional European small- and mid-sized companies. These Open Call participants will join IntellIoT and receive funding of up to 150,000 Euro each.

Since the project's start in October 2020, the IntellIoT consortium comprised of 13 European organisations has developed a framework to build IoT environments for autonomous applications endowed with machine learning capabilities and built-in security & trust that circulates around the human user. By launching this Open Call, the consortium will broaden its network to further companies that are interested in collaborating and extending the IntellIoT framework and its applications in dedicated pilot projects that will run for 6 months starting in February 2022. Eligible for the support are organisations incorporated in EU 27 states and countries associated with Horizon 2020 with up to 250 employees and a turnover of less than 50m Euro. They can apply in one of the following four categories:

IntellIoT Framework Extensions

Next-generation IoT applications must move from the cloud to the edge—closer to the operational assets—to amplify their performance level, create a more stable operation, and enable faster response. To facilitate this transformation, IntellIoT provides the means to build localised IoT environments that incorporate heterogeneous devices (e.g., edge computers, resource-constrained devices) that can collaboratively execute highly automated IoT applications. In order to further extend the IntellIoT framework, Open Call participants could integrate digital twin tooling, solutions for edge and 5G infrastructure, blockchain-based marketplaces, autonomy-supporting technologies, devices or tools supporting human-machine interaction, data analytics platforms, or advanced sensing solutions.

Autonomous Agricultural Vehicle Fleets

According to the International Labor Organization, an estimated 170,000 agricultural workers are killed each year. This includes, as one of the most frequent factors, deadly accidents involving farming vehicles and cutting and piercing tools. The IntellIoT framework implements the so-called "human-in-the-loop" in an agriculture use case: The farming vehicle is equipped with cameras and sensors and can semi-autonomously perform tasks such as ploughing or spraying. Human intervention is only requested in uncertain situations, e.g., animals on the path, unknown barriers, or unclear sensor data. Then, a human operator takes remote control of the vehicle using VR technologies that display a 360° live stream. In this use case, Open Call participants could for instance integrate novel drone technology or other smart farming solutions that further improve the IntellIoT framework and the agriculture applications.

IoT-Enabled Patient Monitoring in Healthcare

Cardiovascular diseases are the #1 cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. A new generation of IoT can help prevent a significant number of deaths by facilitating guided recovery and rehabilitation at home. The IntellIoT framework enables AI-driven IoT applications to provide support for health monitoring and interventions while carefully preserving the security and privacy of patients' data. This way, patients can re-immerse into their normal environment safely and are managed during their recovery mostly remotely. These solutions are therefore increasing patients' comfort levels and reducing risks related to frequent hospital visits. IntellIoT is looking for Open Call participants with next-generation medical AI devices that support open and secure sharing of the data, AI models, data & analytics applications, and wearable technologies.

Human-Machine Cooperation in Manufacturing

IntellIoT empowers flexible and customised manufacturing cells based on collaborative IoT and Edge devices that enable distributed AI. An intelligent IoT environment can optimise paths of data gathered from customers. With this acquired product data, it can then select machines for production steps. Smart contracts based on distributed ledger technology are concluded between customers, plant operators, machines, robots, and services. Goods are transported by robots and controlled through in-built AI. The IntellIoT infrastructure will enable tactile, reliable, and secure remote operation using AR and VR technologies. Open Call participants could propose to integrate novel AGV technologies, localisation/navigation for manufacturing plants, process industry machinery, additive manufacturing machinery, or new sensor technologies.

Startups and SMEs can submit their application until 1 November 2021 (4:00 PM CEST) via www.intelliot.eu/open-calls

About IntellIoT

IntellIoT is a Pan-European Research and Innovation project supported by the European Commission with €8 million EU funding. It fosters the development of humanised IoT and AI devices and systems. It comprises a consortium of 13 partners spread across 9 countries: Siemens AG, EURECOM, Aalborg University, University of Oulu, TTControl GmbH, Telecommunication Systems Institute, Technical University of Crete, Philips, Sphynx Analytics Ltd., University of St. Gallen, Holo-Industrie 4.0 Software GmbH, AVL Commercial Driveline & Tractor Engineering GmbH, Startup Colors UG as well as University General Hospital of Heraklion. The initiative aims to facilitate a competitive ecosystem and strengthen the European market in finding solutions applicable in healthcare, agriculture and manufacturing. Enabling technologies such as 5G, cybersecurity, distributed ledger technology, Augmented Reality, and tactile internet, the project champions end-user trust, adequate security, and privacy by design. During the project's three-year duration, IntellIoT will also support SMEs and startups in Europe with funding and access to technology per pilot projects executed in collaboration with the IntellIoT consortium partners.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Contact:

For questions related to the project, please contact:
Vivek Kulkarni, Coordinator IntellIoT, Siemens AG, vivekkulkarni@siemens.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
Maren Lesche, Communications Manager, Startup Colors, Maren.Lesche@startupcolors.com

Links:

Website: www.intelliot.eu
Twitter: www.twitter.com/intelliot_eu
Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/intellioteu

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-call-from-intelliot-boosts-european-deep-tech-startups-and-smes-301368536.html

SOURCE IntellIoT

Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 3rd, 2021

    Following Bitcoin’s return to $50,000 on Thursday, the next target will be $55,000. Bitcoin would need to break through the 23.6% FIB, however, to avoid a pullback.

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 3rd, 2021

    It was a mixed day for the majors on Thursday. Failure to revisit Thursday’s highs would bring support levels into play.

  • Why Spotify Stock Is Climbing 12.4% This Week

    Shares of Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) are climbing this week after it got some bullish news regarding its relationship with rival Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Apple, which owns one of the two dominant mobile app stores along with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, announced on Wednesday that it would allow certain applications to directly link to websites that bypass Apple's payments network. This would allow companies like Spotify to more easily let customers skip Apple's app store commissions.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Apple’s Bigger Watch Will Jam More Data Than Ever on Your Wrist

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s next-generation smartwatch will push the limits in a key area: the amount of information users can handle seeing at once. The company is increasing the screen size of its new models -- dubbed Series 7 -- and will roll out new watch faces that take advantage of the extra real estate, according to people familiar with the matter. Apple is expected to unveil the new lineup as soon as this month. The watches will be marketed as 41 millimeters and 45 millimeters, an increa

  • James Simons, Robert Mercer, Others at Renaissance to Pay Up to $7 Billion to Settle Tax Probe

    In a tax settlement that may be the largest in history, current and former executives of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC will personally pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Back in Control and Eyeing a Return to $53,000

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin, which has revisited $50,000 levels today. A Move through the 23.6% FIB would give the Bitcoin bulls a run at $53,000 levels.

  • Apple stock closes at record high following concessions to Netflix, Spotify, other app makers

    Apple Inc. shares closed at a record high Thursday after the most valuable U.S. company by market cap announced concessions for some large developers on its App Store regarding commissions, while those app makers' stocks also gained.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Analyst Day Slated For Sept. 15 Amid Shift To Software, Services

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 2nd, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. Steering clear of the day’s pivot levels will be key, however, to support another breakout day ahead.

  • This Massive Market Could Boost Apple Stock

    The arrival of fifth-generation (5G) smartphones has not only supercharged Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) biggest product line -- the iPhone -- but is also allowing it to expand its operations and flex its pricing power in a market where it has historically struggled. India is one of the biggest examples of how 5G smartphones have changed Apple's fortunes in a historically tough market. The price-sensitive nature of Indian customers has made it difficult for Apple to become a sizable player in India so far, but that seems to be changing.

  • It's the What Not the Who When it Comes to Privacy Concerns

    You talk about a product with a friend and you see an ad for it. You think about a product and you see an ad for it. You dream about a product and you see an ad for it. That’s not magic — that’s cookies! Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) collect information about what websites you visit, what terms you search for, where you’re located, etc., which directly influences the ads that appear to you. Ad tech companies walk a fine line between cutting-edge technology and invasion of data

  • Apple is losing control over its app store

    A new law in South Korea and a settlement in Japan have weakened Apple's control of the App Store.

  • These robotics and automation stocks could climb up to 68% in the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors looking for the best stock-market performance have been well-served for many years by focusing on companies using new technology to increase their sales quickly and steadily. The performance of the S&P 500 index has borne this out.

  • China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

    Description: Beijing’s stricter oil import quota and recent lockdowns spooked oil traders, but there are signs that crude imports could swing back in September

  • Data is starting to support the need & timeline for a Covid-19 booster vaccine: Virologist

    Angela Rasmussen, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at University of Saskatchewan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.