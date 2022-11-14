U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,974.72
    -18.21 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,704.98
    -42.88 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,209.80
    -113.54 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,875.56
    -7.18 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.51
    -1.45 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.10
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.27 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0339
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    +0.0740 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1725
    -0.0115 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4000
    +1.6450 (+1.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,435.56
    -124.74 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.20
    +11.92 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.34
    +68.30 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Open Call: Nominate Immigrants in Healthcare for the Vilcek-Gold Award

The Vilcek Foundation
·4 min read

The Vilcek Foundation and The Arnold P. Gold Foundation partner to present a $10,000 award in recognition of immigrant healthcare professionals in the United States.

The Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare

The Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare
The Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vilcek Foundation and The Arnold P. Gold Foundation have announced an open call for nominations for the 2023 Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare. The award recognizes immigrant professionals in medicine, healthcare, or public health whose work demonstrates an outstanding commitment to humanistic and community-centered care. The 2023 award includes a commemorative heart-shaped trophy, an unrestricted cash award of $10,000, and an invitation to present at the Association of American Medical Colleges' Learn Serve Lead annual meeting. Nominations for the 2023 award will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare is a joint initiative between the Vilcek Foundation and The Arnold P. Gold Foundation that honors the mission and values of both organizations. The Vilcek Foundation recognizes and celebrates the contributions of immigrants to science, culture, and society in the United States, and fosters appreciation for the sciences and arts more broadly. The Arnold P. Gold Foundation champions "humanism in healthcare," defined as "compassionate, collaborative, and scientifically excellent care that places the interests, values, and dignity of all people at the core of teaching and practice."

All nominations will be reviewed following the close of the open call period. Eligible candidates will be reviewed by a panel of public health experts appointed by the Vilcek Foundation and The Arnold P. Gold Foundation. The recipient of the 2023 Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare will be announced in June 2023, and the award will be presented at the Association of American Medical Colleges' annual meeting in November 2023.

To be eligible for the 2023 Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare, nominees must have been born outside of the United States and U.S. territories to non-American parents. Candidates must work professionally in healthcare, medicine, or public health, and their professional accomplishments should demonstrate their commitment to humanism and to making healthcare equitable and accessible. Eligible candidates must be based in the United States and intend to continue in a career in medicine, healthcare, or public health in the United States. Full eligibility details and requirements can be found on The Arnold P. Gold Foundation website.

Nominators are required to submit a copy of their selected nominee's CV or resume, answer short questions about their nominee, and write two essays that describe how the candidate's work aligns with the mission and values of the Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare. Nominators are encouraged to alert their nominee of their intention to nominate them for the award.

Details about the 2023 Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare can be found on the Vilcek Foundation website at www.vilcek.org. The nomination form for the 2023 Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare can be accessed at The Arnold P. Gold Foundation website at www.gold-foundation.org. For questions regarding nominations and eligibility requirements, please contact Vilcek Foundation Program Officer Julia Lo at julia.lo@vilcek.org or 212-472-2500.

The Vilcek Foundation

The Vilcek Foundation raises awareness of immigrant contributions in the United States and fosters appreciation for the arts and sciences. The foundation was established in 2000 by Jan and Marica Vilcek, immigrants from the former Czechoslovakia. The mission of the foundation was inspired by the couple's respective careers in biomedical science and art history. Since 2000, the foundation has awarded over $7 million in prizes to foreign-born individuals and has supported organizations with over $5.8 million in grants.

The Vilcek Foundation is a private operating foundation, a federally tax-exempt nonprofit organization under IRS Section 501(c)(3). To learn more, please visit vilcek.org.

The Arnold P. Gold Foundation

The Arnold P. Gold Foundation was founded in 1988 with the vision that healthcare will be dramatically improved by placing the interests, values, and dignity of all people at the core of teaching and practice. The Gold Foundation champions humanism in healthcare, which the foundation defines as compassionate, collaborative, and scientifically excellent care; the foundation embraces all and targets any barriers that prevent individuals or groups from accessing this standard of care. The Gold Foundation empowers experts, learners, and leaders to create systems and cultures that support humanistic care for all.

The Arnold P. Gold Foundation is a public not-for-profit organization, a federally tax-exempt organization under IRS Section 501(c)(3). To learn more, please visit www.gold-foundation.org.

Contact Information:
Elizabeth Boylan
Communications Manager
elizabeth.boylan@vilcek.org
+12124722500

Related Files

Press Release - Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare - 2023 Open Call (3).pdf

Related Images






Image 1: The Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare


A heart-shaped logo rendered in multiple shades of green. Text reads: "Nominate Immigrants in Healthcare" "Open Call: Nov. 12, 2022 - Jan. 31, 2023" and "2023 Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare"



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Is the world's richest person the world's worst boss? What it's like working for Elon Musk

    Elon Musk's track record as a boss is an endless scroll of impulse firings, retribution, tone-deafness on race -- and the impregnation of a subordinate.

  • DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

    José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he “became another man” in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sportscars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world. The way Irizarry tells it, dozens of other federal agents, prosecutors, informants and in some cases cartel smugglers themselves were all in on the three-continent joyride known as “Team America” that chose cities for money laundering pick-ups mostly for party purposes or to coincide with Real Madrid soccer or Rafael Nadal tennis matches. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” the 48-year-old Irizarry told the AP in a series of interviews before beginning a 12-year federal prison sentence.

  • Sweden drops investigation into suspected Ericsson bribery in China

    OSLO (Reuters) -The Swedish Prosecution Authority on Monday said it had closed an investigation into suspected bribery payments made in China by employees at telecoms equipment maker Ericsson because there was no evidence a crime had been committed. Ericsson declined to comment on the case. The Swedish company has previously admitted to engaging in bribery in Djibouti, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Kuwait from 2000 to 2016 in a $1 billion corruption settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

  • Elizabeth Holmes to be sentenced this week as Theranos saga nears conclusion

    The blood testing company’s founder could serve up to 20 years in prison after she was convicted in January on four counts of fraud

  • Survivors Say Putin’s Private Army Filmed Sex Assault Victims Stripped Naked

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyABUJA, Nigeria—Survivors of an armed raid say mercenaries from Putin’s private army sexually assaulted a dozen women and girls—at least one as young as 15— and humiliated them by using smart phones to film their naked bodies after the attack.The soldiers from the Wagner Group are supposed to be in Mali in an advisory role but evidence continues to emerge of human rights abuses and massacres linked to the paramilitaries employed by Presid

  • Georgia man arrested and accused of breeding and training over 100 pit bulls for dog fighting

    Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man and accused him of breeding and training 106 pit bulls for dog fighting, sheriff’s officials said. Paulding County

  • FTX bankruptcy also endangers founder's philanthropic gifts

    The rapid collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX into bankruptcy last week has also shaken the world of philanthropy, due to the donations and influence of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the “effective altruism” movement. The FTX Foundation -- and other related nonprofits mostly funded by Bankman-Fried and other top FTX executives – says it has donated $190 million to numerous causes. Earlier this year, the foundation’s Future Fund announced plans to donate an additional $100 million, with hopes of donating up to $1 billion in 2022.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Asking Trial Judge To Be Lenient Is Peak White Woman Behavior

    In an 82-page document that was filed on Thursday, the legal team for Elizabeth Holmes informed U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that they believe she shouldn’t go to prison. Earlier this year, Holmes was convicted on four felony counts of investor fraud and conspiracy. The former Theranos CEO could face up to 20 years in prison.

  • Missing 3-year-old Winter Springs boy found dead, deputies say

    The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said that the missing boy in Winter Springs has died.

  • Florida high school employee complains about Bible verse on co-worker's parking space: 'It's attacking me'

    Jewish employee at Wiregrass Ranch High School in Pasco County, Florida, has complained that a verse from Philippians painted on her co-worker's parking spot is an attack against her.

  • Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledges to give away most of his wealth

    The Amazon founder says he will give away most of his fortune to help with causes like climate change.

  • Horrific tractor-trailer accident in Indiana

    In Indiana, a tractor-trailer ran a red light and slammed into a school bus carrying high school hockey players, injuring 16 people.

  • Jacksonville man found guilty of murdering police officer’s daughter in 2018

    Eric Lamar Jackson Jr., the suspect in the 2018 murder of Nekecheana Phillips, the daughter of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s office has been found guilty Friday.

  • Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes

    Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her company had developed a revolutionary blood testing device. Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offenses Silicon Valley or any other District has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defense attorneys' characterization that Holmes had been unfairly victimized, in part by media coverage. Holmes is set to appear for sentencing on Nov. 18 in federal court in San Jose, California, nearly a year after she was convicted of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud.

  • Chicago concealed-carry permit holder shoots, kills armed robber: police

    A Chicago store clerk and suspected robber are dead after a witness carrying a concealed-carry license intervened during the robbery on the south side of the metropolis.

  • FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried Sit in the Crosshairs of U.S. Prosecutors

    The crypto exchange’s collapse likely exposed the company and its founder to potential criminal liability.

  • Deadly mid-air collision in Dallas

    Officials said six people dead after two vintage aircraft collided in mid-air and crashed at an air show in Dallas.

  • NTSB investigating Dallas air show crash

    Neither plane involved in the Dallas air show that killed six had a flight recorder.

  • Black and Asian Brits earning up to 42% less than white workers

    Only 2% of Black African households were in the wealthiest fifth of UK households pre-pandemic, says think tank IFS.

  • Suspected Shooter At Large after 2 Killed, 3 Wounded at University of Virginia

    A shooting on the University of Virginia campus Sunday left three people dead and two others injured, and the shooter, suspected to be a student, is at large.