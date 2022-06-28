U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,940.44
    +40.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,813.82
    +375.56 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,620.99
    +96.44 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.74
    +6.01 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.72
    +1.15 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    -0.0051 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2190
    +0.0250 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2220
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2900
    +0.8440 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,062.18
    +10.27 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.56
    +10.50 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,333.25
    +74.93 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

BE OPEN celebrates winners of DESIGN TO NURTURE THE PLANET, competition to support the UN sustainable goals

·2 min read

LONDON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Design to Nurture the Planet student competition in support of the United Nations SDG Programme, announces the winners of its three core prizes.

BE OPEN's latest competition aimed to bring the talent and creativity of the global community to focus on SDG2: Zero Hunger. Under the umbrella of zero hunger, SDG2 is not only about ending hunger, but also achieving food security and improved nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture. The competition called for innovative solutions that can contribute to how we transform our food systems to end food insecurity and create better conditions for an equitable and environmentally prosperous world.

All the eligible submissions have been evaluated according to the combination of criteria, such as viability, feasibility and desirability of the design, evidence of a comprehensive research and the creative value of the solution proposed, and the prizes have been allocated the following way:

  • First Prize of €5,000 goes to Helena Markus from Tallinn, Estonia, who developed Sys-Stem, a blockchain-based system of food production and distribution. Blockchain as a data technology can help address challenges of food supply through fixing data faults in the producer – supplier- consumer chain, raising the efficiency at each stage. Transparency of processes, sustainability, quicker feedback and regulation are only a few advantages of blockchain technologies that food industry can benefit from.

  • Second Prize of €3,000 goes to Riccardo Mirarchi from Milan, Italy for his Urban Gardens project that encourages repurposing available urban spaces into sustainable food producing spots to be run by communities of neighbours. The project offers insight into sustainable food cultivation, relevant technologies and materials, offers practical instruction that allow urban dwellers cultivate their own fresh food, support local biodiversity, repurpose and recycle waste.

  • Third Prize of €2,000 goes to Maria Balash from Basel, Switzerland for the interactive online platform Seed Sync. that aims to engage people in co-cultivating fresh food and co-farming in general by providing them with a platform for finding new friends, uniting efforts, sharing experiences, know-hows, materials, seeds, etc. The platform allows for sponsorships, charitable activities, community initiatives, etc.

BE OPEN is a global cultural and social initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/be-open-celebrates-winners-of-design-to-nurture-the-planet-competition-to-support-the-un-sustainable-goals-301576246.html

SOURCE BE OPEN Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power bought a company for $123 million. That investment is about to become its biggest business

    "One of the reasons the sales funnel for electrolyzers continues to grow is because of the atrocities that are happening in Ukraine," says Plug Power chief executive Marsh.

  • BP Data Show World Embraced Fossil Fuels Again After Covid Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- A historic drop in greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic rapidly reversed course last year when the dirtiest fossil fuel made a comeback, according to oil giant BP Plc.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to

  • My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

    Because of this trend, several new companies have risen to meet demand before legacy automakers can pivot their business models. My top EV stock is likely no surprise; it's Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Tesla is the worldwide leader in EVs, and many investors have made great returns by purchasing the stock of the industry leader in expanding markets.

  • Solar developer Intersect gets $750 million investment from private equity firm TPG

    The announcement from TPG is part of the firm's push into climate change and clean energy investing on behalf of clients that include large pension funds and insurance companies seeking to do more for the environment. The climate fund's executive chairman is former U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, and earlier this year it said it had raised $7.3 billion. Intersect Power LLC, which is based in San Francisco, said the new funding will help expand its portfolio of clean energy projects to more than 8 gigawatts - about enough electricity to power 1.5 million homes - from the current 2.4 GW.

  • ‘Polluting the air we breathe’: Mechanic sentenced for selling thousands of devices that allowed trucks to bypass emissions controls

    Matthew Geouge raked in $10 million for selling the devices which made trucks produce hundreds of times more pollution, prosecutors said.

  • Exclusive-Japan pushes to remove zero-emission vehicle target from G7 statement, draft shows

    Japan is pushing to remove a target for zero-emission vehicles from a G7 communique expected this week, according to a proposed draft seen by Reuters, a move that would water down language on climate change from the leaders' summit in Germany. The pressure from Tokyo, an influential member of the Group of Seven rich nations, comes as the Japanese auto industry has faced scrutiny from green investors who say it has been slow to embrace zero-emission vehicles and lobbied against regulations that would encourage quicker transition to the technology. Reuters reported last week that Toyota Motor Corp's head lobbied the Japanese government to make clear it supported hybrid vehicles as much as zero-emission battery electrics.

  • 8 European Coal Stocks to Buy As Russia Squeezes Gas Supply

    In this article, we discuss the 8 European coal stocks to buy as Russia squeezes gas supply. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector in Europe and its current situation, go directly to 3 European Coal Stocks to Buy As Russia Squeezes Gas Supply. Russia decided to slow down its […]

  • Private Investors Betting on Clean Energy Despite Market Selloff

    The latest deal is a $750 million investment into fast-growing renewable energy provider Intersect Power by several funds including TPG Inc.

  • These Plants Grew in the Dark Without Sunlight. Here's How.

    ShutterstockCast your mind back to your fifth grade biology class when you first learned about photosynthesis, the process where plants use energy from sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose for food. Lose the sunlight, and the tomatoes you planted this spring aren’t likely going to last very long.This can create a major challenge when it comes to addressing global food needs in increasingly cramped urban areas, where energy costs to grow indoor plants can run high. Sunlight i

  • Volkswagen Nears Deal to Sell Stake in Electrify America to Siemens

    Volkswagen is close to selling a minority stake in its U.S. electric-vehicle charge business to an arm of Siemens , a deal that would value the network at more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. A sale of a stake in Volkswagen’s Electrify America LLC would generate additional funding as part of a plan to more than double the number of EV charging stations that Electrify America operates across the U.S. and parts of Canada to 1,800 by 2026. Reston, Va.-based Electrify America also offers EV charging stations for use at home.

  • French energy giants tell households to ration supplies ahead of looming winter shortage

    France’s top three energy suppliers have called households and businesses to prepare to ration electricity and gas as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fuels fears of shortages this winter.

  • Pipelines? Desalination? Turf removal? Arizona commits $1B to augment, conserve water supplies

    Legislators approved the governor's water augmentation plan, but not before adding money for conservation.

  • India’s Top Carmaker Bets on Hybrids Over EVs in Clean Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the automaker that sells every other car on the nation’s roads, believes electric vehicles aren’t the answer to reducing carbon emissions in the world’s third-biggest releaser of greenhouse gases -- at least not in the immediate future.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA

  • Trane Technologies Working With the City of Aalsmeer to Achieve Fossil-Free Electricity Use by 2040

    Achieving fossil-free electricity use by 2040 is no small undertaking. Trane Technologies and the Dutch city of Aalsmeer are taking a unique, groundbreaking approach.

  • Australia Locks Down Its Bees After Detecting Hive-Killing Mite

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is racing to protect honey bees after the discovery of a mite that has ravaged hives around the world sparked fears for the pollinators crucial to the country’s A$83 billion ($57 billion) agricultural industry.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to t

  • BHP Expects to Spend $4 Billion on Emissions Reduction Through 2030, Executive Says

    BHP Group Ltd. expects to spend roughly $4 billion on cutting its greenhouse gas emissions through to 2030, at the top end of earlier estimates by the company.

  • Bear pops beach ball, leading to an ‘attack’ on woman in tent

    A bear stepped on a beach ball outside a family's tent and awakened an infant, leading to an unfortunate set of circumstances.

  • Bindi Irwin Gives a Glimpse Into Her ‘Favorite Time of Day’ to Bond With Grace Warrior

    Bindi Irwin just made our days again by posting another super-sweet pic of her and her daughter Grace Warrior. This time, we’re catching a glimpse of one of the mother-daughter duo’s favorite traditions: evening walks through the zoo. On June 26, Irwin posted a photo of herself and her baby girl on a walk through […]

  • Prices Triple in Brazil's Lopsided Market for Carbon Credits

    (Bloomberg) -- Something is amiss in Brazil’s biggest carbon market. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesAt best, the program known as RenovaBio that mandates fuel distributors purchase biofuel credit

  • Bitcoin energy use suddenly drops after price collapse

    Figures suggest cryptocurrency’s electricity demands dropped by a third in the space of a week in June